Star Clippers Cruises

208 Reviews
Star Clipper

About Star Clippers Cruises

Feel the wind fill the sails. Climb high in the rigging to the crow's nest. Relax in the bowsprit net. Life aboard a sailing ship appeals to adventurous travelers who are eager to explore unspoiled parts of the world in relative comfort.

Royal Clipper
Royal Clipper

6 Night
Mediterranean - Western Cruise

108 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Royal Clipper
Royal Clipper

10 Night
Mediterranean - Western Cruise

108 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Royal Clipper
Royal Clipper

14 Night
Transatlantic Cruise

108 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Star Flyer
Star Flyer

7 Night
Mediterranean - Western Cruise

58 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Nachi Cocom Beach Club

7 Night
Caribbean Cruise

108 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
10 Night
Mediterranean - Western Cruise

42 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
8 Night
Mediterranean - Eastern Cruise

42 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
7 Night
Mediterranean - Western Cruise

108 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
8 Night
Mediterranean - Eastern Cruise

58 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cruise Critic Favorite

7 Night
Mediterranean - Western Cruise

58 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
7 Night
Mediterranean - Western Cruise

58 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
16 Night
Transatlantic Cruise

108 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cruise Critic Favorite

11 Night
Mediterranean Cruise

42 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
3 Night
Mediterranean - Western Cruise

108 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
15 Night
Transatlantic Cruise

42 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Star Clippers Cruises Tips, Activities, and Overview

Who goes on Star Clippers cruise ships?

Passengers, many who own their own sailboats, run anywhere from 25 to 75 years old, with an average in the 45 to 55 range. The line pulls in a large repeat rate, with more than 50 percent returning within the year. The greatest number of passengers comes from Europe, specifically Germany and France, while the U.K., U.S. and Australia are often heavily represented. Eighty percent are English-speaking, though announcements are made in English, French and German. You'll also find honeymooners, who come onboard for the romance. Star Clippers also sees multigenerational groups, particularly during holidays and in the summer, with the youngest children in the 8 to 10 age range.

Do I have to dress up on a Star Clippers cruise?

No, and you aren't likely to see a single tie onboard. Most people wear pants or shorts and T-shirts by day -- swim suits are only to be worn on deck. The only rule for dinner in the dining room is no shorts or flip-flops, though this is only lightly enforced, depending on the sailing.

Is everything free on Star Clippers cruises?

No. All dining and access to the water sports equipment is free, but you'll pay extra for shore excursions, gratuities, drinks (including both alcohol and soda) except coffee and tea, spa services and laundry.

What are Star Clippers’s most popular activities?

Star Clippers passengers don't spend much time in their staterooms. They climb 60 feet up the masts to lookout stations (with supervision and safety harnesses) or lounge by the pool or in the bow rigging. On ships with water sports options, all passengers 12 and older have complimentary access to the equipment. Evening trivia games can get pretty passionate.

Wherever they are onboard, you'll see passengers checking their watches to be sure they are on the deck when the crew picks up the ropes to raise the 42 square sails to the sound of Vangelis' "Conquest of Paradise." And, since the passengers can't normally get pictures of the ship with the sails up -- they're lowered in port -- the crew try to provide a photo tender ride that circles the ship with all sails flying, a very popular feature.

Why go with Star Clippers?

  • Fleet consists of true traditional sailing ships.
  • Informal classes teach knot-tying and celestial navigation.
  • Specializes in offbeat itineraries in Europe and the Caribbean.

Best for: Affluent adventurers, noncruisers and sailing buffs

Not for: Anyone looking for an array of dining and entertainment choices, cabins with space or travelers who use wheelchairs

Star Clippers Cruises Cruiser Reviews

Aair conditioning issues

The ship and cabin was everything we expected apart from our cabin being at the end of the line for air conditioning.The cabin itself was a lovely layout and a good size which meant it was good to use during the day.Read More
User Avatar
AGSutcliffe

many10+ Cruises

Age 67s

Repositioning cruise - sailed the Med

I loved the idea of real sailing and always wanted to see the smaller ports in the Med, so when I saw that on reposition one could travel the entire width of the Med (Turkey to Caneries), I signed up for the whole 35 days.Most passengers just get off in port and walk throughout the town, so even the limited choice may see one option cancelled.Read More
User Avatar
Wkenned1313

few6-10 Cruises

Age 71s

Amazing experience... IF

My wife and I have always loved the "small ship" experience, and have no need to be entertained, so this was a perfect fit for us.Being the "end of the season" we were the only ship in port every day, which meant few crowds and a very plesent experience.Read More
User Avatar
FredT

many10+ Cruises

Age 60s

Interesting experience - but you have to take the good with the bad

Sailing on this type of a ship offers a unique cruise experience, and in my opinion has the following pros and cons: PROS: • The Star Flyer has a passenger capacity of 170 max, but we had 155 on our sailing with all rooms occupied but one.Although many days on our sailing were calm and the ship had minimal movement, one day was quite rough - so this kind of a ship may not be a good choice for those who are subject to seasickness.Read More
User Avatar
BethanieKay

many10+ Cruises

Age 40s

