Star Clippers Cruises Tips, Activities, and Overview
Who goes on Star Clippers cruise ships?
Passengers, many who own their own sailboats, run anywhere from 25 to 75 years old, with an average in the 45 to 55 range. The line pulls in a large repeat rate, with more than 50 percent returning within the year. The greatest number of passengers comes from Europe, specifically Germany and France, while the U.K., U.S. and Australia are often heavily represented. Eighty percent are English-speaking, though announcements are made in English, French and German. You'll also find honeymooners, who come onboard for the romance. Star Clippers also sees multigenerational groups, particularly during holidays and in the summer, with the youngest children in the 8 to 10 age range.
Do I have to dress up on a Star Clippers cruise?
No, and you aren't likely to see a single tie onboard. Most people wear pants or shorts and T-shirts by day -- swim suits are only to be worn on deck. The only rule for dinner in the dining room is no shorts or flip-flops, though this is only lightly enforced, depending on the sailing.
Is everything free on Star Clippers cruises?
No. All dining and access to the water sports equipment is free, but you'll pay extra for shore excursions, gratuities, drinks (including both alcohol and soda) except coffee and tea, spa services and laundry.
What are Star Clippers’s most popular activities?
Star Clippers passengers don't spend much time in their staterooms. They climb 60 feet up the masts to lookout stations (with supervision and safety harnesses) or lounge by the pool or in the bow rigging. On ships with water sports options, all passengers 12 and older have complimentary access to the equipment. Evening trivia games can get pretty passionate.
Wherever they are onboard, you'll see passengers checking their watches to be sure they are on the deck when the crew picks up the ropes to raise the 42 square sails to the sound of Vangelis' "Conquest of Paradise." And, since the passengers can't normally get pictures of the ship with the sails up -- they're lowered in port -- the crew try to provide a photo tender ride that circles the ship with all sails flying, a very popular feature.
Why go with Star Clippers?
- Fleet consists of true traditional sailing ships.
- Informal classes teach knot-tying and celestial navigation.
- Specializes in offbeat itineraries in Europe and the Caribbean.
Best for: Affluent adventurers, noncruisers and sailing buffs
Not for: Anyone looking for an array of dining and entertainment choices, cabins with space or travelers who use wheelchairs