Silversea Silver Shadow Itineraries Cruises

Silversea Silver Shadow Itineraries Cruises

We found you 51 cruises

11 Nights

Caribbean Cruise

Port: Los Angeles • San Diego • Cabo San Lucas • Puntarenas • Fuerte Amador

283 reviews
May 9, 2025
Silversea
View All Prices

10 Nights

Canada Cruise

Port: New York • Newport • Boston • Portland • Halifax • Sydney • Charlottetown +2 more

283 reviews
Silversea
View All Prices

10 Nights

Canada Cruise

Port: Quebec City • Saguenay Fjord • Charlottetown • Sydney • Halifax • Portland • Boston • Newport +1 more

283 reviews
Silversea
View All Prices

11 Nights

Canada Cruise

Port: New York • Newport • Boston • Portland • Halifax • Charlottetown • Saguenay Fjord +2 more

283 reviews
Silversea
View All Prices

13 Nights

South Pacific Cruise

Port: Tahiti • Atuona • Nuku Hiva • Rangiroa • Bora Bora • Aitutaki • Rarotonga • Moorea +1 more

283 reviews
Silversea
View All Prices

11 Nights

Canada Cruise

Port: Montreal • Quebec City • Saguenay Fjord • Charlottetown • Halifax • Portland • Boston +2 more

283 reviews
Oct 27, 2025
Silversea
View All Prices

11 Nights

South Pacific Cruise

Port: Tahiti • Atuona • Nuku Hiva • Rangiroa • Bora Bora • Raiatea • Moorea • Tahiti

283 reviews
Silversea
View All Prices

12 Nights

Canada Cruise

Port: Quebec City • Saguenay Fjord • Gaspe • Halifax • Saint John • Portland • Boston • Newport +1 more

283 reviews
Aug 17, 2024
Silversea
View All Prices

22 Nights

South Pacific Cruise

Port: Los Angeles • Hilo • Kauai • Honolulu • Maui • Kailua • Nuku Hiva • Tahiti • Bora Bora +1 more

283 reviews
Jan 4, 2025
Silversea
View All Prices
Cruise Critic Favorite

15 Nights

Caribbean Cruise

Port: New York • Hamilton • St. George's • St. Barts • Curacao • Aruba • Samana and Cayo Levantado +1 more

283 reviews
Oct 28, 2024
Silversea
View All Prices
Cruise Critic Favorite

9 Nights

Caribbean Cruise

Port: New York • Hamilton • St. George's • St. Barts • Curacao

283 reviews
Oct 28, 2024
Silversea
View All Prices

18 Nights

Caribbean Cruise

Port: Los Angeles • San Diego • Cabo San Lucas • Puntarenas • Fuerte Amador • Panama Canal +2 more

283 reviews
May 9, 2025
Silversea
View All Prices

14 Nights

Caribbean Cruise

Port: Fort Lauderdale • San Juan • Little Bay • Iles des Saintes • St. Lucia • Guadeloupe +4 more

283 reviews
Dec 3, 2024
Silversea
View All Prices

9 Nights

Caribbean Cruise

Port: Cartagena • Santa Marta • Aruba • Bonaire • Curacao • St. Lucia • Bequia • Barbados

283 reviews
Silversea
View All Prices

11 Nights

Caribbean Cruise

Port: Fuerte Amador • Puntarenas • Cabo San Lucas • San Diego • Los Angeles

283 reviews
Dec 24, 2024
Silversea
View All Prices

