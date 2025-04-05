Effective July 1st. Due to new regulations, prices now include all taxes and fees. Learn more

Silver Origin Itineraries Cruises

Silver Origin Itineraries Cruises

We found you 9 cruises

Cruise Critic Favorite

7 Nights

South America Cruise

Port: Galapagos • Kicker Rock • Galapagos • Sullivan Bay • Bolivar Canal • Galapagos +5 more

11 reviews
Silversea
View All Prices
Cruise Critic Favorite

7 Nights

South America Cruise

Port: Galapagos • Kicker Rock • Galapagos • Buccaneer Archipelago • Galapagos +9 more

11 reviews
Silversea
View All Prices
Cruise Critic Favorite

7 Nights

South America Cruise

Port: Galapagos • Kicker Rock • Galapagos • Buccaneer Archipelago • Galapagos • Floreana +5 more

11 reviews
Apr 5, 2025
Silversea
View All Prices
Cruise Critic Favorite

7 Nights

South America Cruise

Port: Galapagos • Kicker Rock • Galapagos • Buccaneer Archipelago • Bolivar Canal +8 more

11 reviews
Silversea
View All Prices
Cruise Critic Favorite

7 Nights

South America Cruise

Port: Galapagos • Kicker Rock • Galapagos • Buccaneer Archipelago • Galapagos +9 more

11 reviews
Silversea
View All Prices
Cruise Critic Favorite

14 Nights

Expedition Cruise

Port: Galapagos • Kicker Rock • Galapagos • Galapagos Islands • Galapagos • Bolivar Canal +17 more

11 reviews
Silversea
View All Prices
Cruise Critic Favorite

14 Nights

Expedition Cruise

Port: Galapagos • Kicker Rock • Galapagos • Galapagos Islands • Galapagos • Bolivar Canal +16 more

11 reviews
Silversea
View All Prices
Cruise Critic Favorite

14 Nights

Expedition Cruise

Port: Galapagos • Kicker Rock • Galapagos • Galapagos Islands • Bolivar Canal • Galapagos +16 more

11 reviews
Oct 18, 2025
Silversea
View All Prices
Cruise Critic Favorite

14 Nights

Expedition Cruise

Port: Galapagos • Kicker Rock • Galapagos • Sullivan Bay • Bolivar Canal • Galapagos +16 more

11 reviews
Silversea
View All Prices

Related Cruises

Silversea Silver Shadow Cruises

Silversea Silver Shadow Cruises

283 Reviews
Silversea Silver Whisper Cruises

Silversea Silver Whisper Cruises

234 Reviews
Silversea Silver Spirit Cruises

Silversea Silver Spirit Cruises

363 Reviews
Silversea Silver Muse Cruises

Silversea Silver Muse Cruises

273 Reviews
Silver Moon Cruises

Silver Moon Cruises

36 Reviews
Silver Dawn Cruises

Silver Dawn Cruises

66 Reviews
Silver Nova Cruises

Silver Nova Cruises

31 Reviews
Silver Ray Cruises

Silver Ray Cruises

1 Review

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only or cruise packages, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses not included. Rates are in USD and valid for US and Canadian residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees as required by the U.S. Department of Transportation.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of July 30th, 2024.

Get special cruise deals, expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

© 1995—2024, The Independent Traveler, Inc.