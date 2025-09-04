Effective July 1st. Due to new regulations, prices now include all taxes and fees. Learn more

Silversea September 2025 Cruises

Silversea September 2025 Cruises

We found you 26 cruises

7 Nights

Alaska Cruise

Port: Vancouver • Inside Passage • Ketchikan • Juneau • Skagway • Sitka • Hubbard Glacier • Seward

36 reviews
Sep 4, 2025
Silversea
View All Prices
Cruise Critic Favorite
Silver Muse
Silver Muse
Silver Muse Cabins
Silver Muse
Silver Muse Dining
Silver Muse
Silver Muse Activity/Entertainment
Silver Muse
Silver Muse
Silver Muse

11 Nights

Mediterranean Cruise

Port: Athens • Istanbul • Dardanelles Strait • Thessaloniki • Volos • Mykonos • Crete • Rhodes +2 more

271 reviews
Sep 27, 2025
Silversea
View All Prices

7 Nights

Alaska Cruise

Port: Seward • Hubbard Glacier • Juneau • Skagway • Sitka • Ketchikan • Inside Passage • Vancouver

36 reviews
Sep 11, 2025
Silversea
View All Prices
Silver Muse
Silver Muse
Silver Muse Cabins
Silver Muse
Silver Muse Dining
Silver Muse
Silver Muse Activity/Entertainment
Silver Muse
Silver Muse
Silver Muse

7 Nights

Mediterranean Cruise

Port: Athens • Nafplion • Syros • Aghios Nikolaos • Rhodes • Kusadasi • Mykonos • Athens

271 reviews
Silversea
View All Prices

7 Nights

South America Cruise

Port: Galapagos • Kicker Rock • Galapagos • Sullivan Bay • Bolivar Canal • Galapagos +5 more

11 reviews
Silversea
View All Prices

12 Nights

Europe - Northern Cruise

Port: Southampton • Isle of Portland • Liverpool • Holyhead • Belfast • Greenock • Dunmore East +4 more

66 reviews
Sep 3, 2025
Silversea
View All Prices

35 Nights

Mediterranean Cruise

Port: Lisbon • Malaga • Almeria • Cartagena • Ibiza • Valencia • Minorca • Palma de Mallorca • Monaco +20 more

361 reviews
Sep 24, 2025
Silversea
View All Prices

16 Nights

Far East Cruise

Port: Tokyo • Kagoshima • Seoul • Hong Kong • Ho Chi Minh City • Singapore

29 reviews
Sep 9, 2025
Silversea
View All Prices

12 Nights

Europe - Northern Cruise

Port: Southampton • Saint-Malo • Bordeaux • Bilbao • Gijon • Vigo • Porto • Lisbon

66 reviews
Sep 27, 2025
Silversea
View All Prices

11 Nights

Canada Cruise

Port: Montreal • Quebec City • Saguenay Fjord • Charlottetown • Magdalen Islands • Halifax +3 more

283 reviews
Sep 13, 2025
Silversea
View All Prices

11 Nights

Canada Cruise

Port: New York • Newport • Boston • Portland • Halifax • Charlottetown • Saguenay Fjord +2 more

283 reviews
Silversea
View All Prices

12 Nights

Europe - Northern Cruise

Port: Southampton • Isle of Portland • Plymouth • Holyhead • Dublin • Belfast • Greenock • Cobh +3 more

66 reviews
Sep 15, 2025
Silversea
View All Prices

55 Nights

Mediterranean Cruise

Port: Lisbon • Malaga • Almeria • Cartagena • Ibiza • Valencia • Minorca • Palma de Mallorca • Monaco +36 more

361 reviews
Sep 24, 2025
Silversea
View All Prices
Cruise Critic Favorite

14 Nights

Mediterranean Cruise

Port: Athens • Monemvasia, Greece • Katakolon • Souda Bay • Santorini • Marmaris • Patmos +8 more

271 reviews
Sep 13, 2025
Silversea
View All Prices

8 Nights

Mediterranean Cruise

Port: Rome • Naples • Palermo • Tunis • Toulon • Genoa • Porto Santo Stefano • Rome

1 review
Sep 15, 2025
Silversea
View All Prices

Related Cruises

Carnival September 2025 Cruises

Carnival September 2025 Cruises

Crystal September 2025 Cruises

Crystal September 2025 Cruises

Norwegian (NCL) September 2025 Cruises

Norwegian (NCL) September 2025 Cruises

Princess September 2025 Cruises

Princess September 2025 Cruises

Royal Caribbean September 2025 Cruises

Royal Caribbean September 2025 Cruises

Lindblad Expeditions September 2025 Cruises

Lindblad Expeditions September 2025 Cruises

Costa September 2025 Cruises

Costa September 2025 Cruises

MSC September 2025 Cruises

MSC September 2025 Cruises

Celestyal September 2025 Cruises

Celestyal September 2025 Cruises

AmaWaterways September 2025 Cruises

AmaWaterways September 2025 Cruises

Scenic River September 2025 Cruises

Scenic River September 2025 Cruises

CroisiEurope September 2025 Cruises

CroisiEurope September 2025 Cruises

Delfin Amazon Cruises September 2025 Cruises

Delfin Amazon Cruises September 2025 Cruises

Virgin Voyages September 2025 Cruises

Virgin Voyages September 2025 Cruises

Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection September 2025 Cruises

Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection September 2025 Cruises

Atlas Ocean Voyages September 2025 Cruises

Atlas Ocean Voyages September 2025 Cruises

Viking Expeditions September 2025 Cruises

Viking Expeditions September 2025 Cruises

Explora Journeys September 2025 Cruises

Explora Journeys September 2025 Cruises

Scenic Ocean September 2025 Cruises

Scenic Ocean September 2025 Cruises

HX (Hurtigruten Expeditions) September 2025 Cruises

HX (Hurtigruten Expeditions) September 2025 Cruises

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only or cruise packages, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses not included. Rates are in USD and valid for US and Canadian residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees as required by the U.S. Department of Transportation.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of July 22nd, 2024.

Get special cruise deals, expert advice, insider tips and more.By proceeding, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

© 1995—2024, The Independent Traveler, Inc.