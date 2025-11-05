Effective July 1st. Due to new regulations, prices now include all taxes and fees. Learn more

Silversea November 2025 Cruises

Silversea November 2025 Cruises

We found you 24 cruises

25 Nights

Australia Cruise

Port: Darwin • Broome • Exmouth • Perth • Busselton • Esperance • Port Lincoln • Adelaide +4 more

29 reviews
Nov 5, 2025
Silversea
View All Prices

8 Nights

Mediterranean Cruise

Port: Rome • Porto Santo Stefano • Florence • Genoa • Menton • Marseille • Sete • Barcelona

361 reviews
Nov 10, 2025
Silversea
View All Prices
Cruise Critic Favorite

8 Nights

Mediterranean Cruise

Port: Athens • Santorini • Crete • Syracuse • Palermo • Salerno • Rome

271 reviews
Nov 1, 2025
Silversea
View All Prices

12 Nights

Australia Cruise

Port: Melbourne • Hobart • Dunedin • Christchurch • Wellington • Napier • Auckland

29 reviews
Nov 30, 2025
Silversea
View All Prices

25 Nights

Mediterranean Cruise

Port: Rome • Florence • Monaco • Marseille • Barcelona • Palma de Mallorca • Valencia +6 more

1 review
Nov 7, 2025
Silversea
View All Prices
Cruise Critic Favorite

7 Nights

South America Cruise

Port: Galapagos • Kicker Rock • Galapagos • Sullivan Bay • Bolivar Canal • Galapagos +5 more

11 reviews
Nov 8, 2025
Silversea
View All Prices
Cruise Critic Favorite

7 Nights

South America Cruise

Port: Galapagos • Kicker Rock • Galapagos • Buccaneer Archipelago • Galapagos +9 more

11 reviews
Nov 1, 2025
Silversea
View All Prices

12 Nights

Caribbean Cruise

Port: Fort Lauderdale • San Juan • St. Thomas • St. Barts • Antigua • Martinique • Bequia +4 more

283 reviews
Nov 10, 2025
Silversea
View All Prices
Cruise Critic Favorite

14 Nights

Expedition Cruise

Port: Galapagos • Kicker Rock • Galapagos • Galapagos Islands • Galapagos • Bolivar Canal +17 more

11 reviews
Nov 29, 2025
Silversea
View All Prices

7 Nights

Mediterranean Cruise

Port: Athens • Monemvasia, Greece • Katakolon • Souda Bay • Mykonos • Rhodes • Bodrum • Athens

233 reviews
Nov 7, 2025
Silversea
View All Prices

14 Nights

Mediterranean Cruise

Port: Athens • Santorini • Rhodes • Crete • Syracuse • Malta • Tunis • Cartagena • Malaga • Seville +1 more

233 reviews
Nov 14, 2025
Silversea
View All Prices

13 Nights

Transoceanic Cruise

Port: Lisbon • Madeira • La Palma • Mindelo • Barbados

361 reviews
Nov 25, 2025
Silversea
View All Prices

12 Nights

Mediterranean Cruise

Port: Lisbon • Madeira • Tenerife • Las Palmas • Lanzarote • Seville • Gibraltar • Lisbon

66 reviews
Nov 26, 2025
Silversea
View All Prices

9 Nights

Caribbean Cruise

Port: Barbados • St. Lucia • Bequia • Bonaire • Curacao • Aruba • Santa Marta • Cartagena

283 reviews
Nov 22, 2025
Silversea
View All Prices

12 Nights

Mediterranean Cruise

Port: Lisbon • Madeira • Las Palmas • Tenerife • Lanzarote • Seville • Lisbon

66 reviews
Silversea
View All Prices

Related Cruises

Carnival November 2025 Cruises

Carnival November 2025 Cruises

Celebrity November 2025 Cruises

Celebrity November 2025 Cruises

Holland America Line November 2025 Cruises

Holland America Line November 2025 Cruises

Norwegian (NCL) November 2025 Cruises

Norwegian (NCL) November 2025 Cruises

Princess November 2025 Cruises

Princess November 2025 Cruises

Royal Caribbean November 2025 Cruises

Royal Caribbean November 2025 Cruises

Star Clippers November 2025 Cruises

Star Clippers November 2025 Cruises

Costa November 2025 Cruises

Costa November 2025 Cruises

Avalon Waterways November 2025 Cruises

Avalon Waterways November 2025 Cruises

Celestyal November 2025 Cruises

Celestyal November 2025 Cruises

AmaWaterways November 2025 Cruises

AmaWaterways November 2025 Cruises

APT November 2025 Cruises

APT November 2025 Cruises

Riviera River November 2025 Cruises

Riviera River November 2025 Cruises

Viking Ocean November 2025 Cruises

Viking Ocean November 2025 Cruises

Delfin Amazon Cruises November 2025 Cruises

Delfin Amazon Cruises November 2025 Cruises

Silversea Expeditions November 2025 Cruises

Silversea Expeditions November 2025 Cruises

Atlas Ocean Voyages November 2025 Cruises

Atlas Ocean Voyages November 2025 Cruises

Scenic Ocean November 2025 Cruises

Scenic Ocean November 2025 Cruises

Emerald Yacht Cruises November 2025 Cruises

Emerald Yacht Cruises November 2025 Cruises

HX (Hurtigruten Expeditions) November 2025 Cruises

HX (Hurtigruten Expeditions) November 2025 Cruises

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only or cruise packages, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses not included. Rates are in USD and valid for US and Canadian residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees as required by the U.S. Department of Transportation.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of July 22nd, 2024.

Get special cruise deals, expert advice, insider tips and more.By proceeding, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

© 1995—2024, The Independent Traveler, Inc.