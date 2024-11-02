Effective July 1st. Due to new regulations, prices now include all taxes and fees. Learn more

Silversea November 2024 Cruises

Silversea November 2024 Cruises

We found you 18 cruises

20 Nights

Mediterranean Cruise

Port: Lisbon • Tangier • Casablanca • Gibraltar • Palma de Mallorca • Tunis • Malta • Syracuse +7 more

36 reviews
Nov 2, 2024
Silversea
View All Prices

11 Nights

Mediterranean Cruise

Port: Athens • Santorini • Kusadasi • Bodrum • Rhodes • Aghios Nikolaos • Volos • Thessaloniki +3 more

361 reviews
Nov 5, 2024
Silversea
View All Prices

11 Nights

Mediterranean Cruise

Port: Barcelona • Valencia • Cartagena • Malaga • Gibraltar • Casablanca • Tangier • Seville +1 more

1 review
Nov 23, 2024
Silversea
View All Prices

7 Nights

South America Cruise

Port: Galapagos • Kicker Rock • Galapagos • Sullivan Bay • Bolivar Canal • Galapagos +5 more

11 reviews
Nov 23, 2024
Silversea
View All Prices

14 Nights

Transoceanic Cruise

Port: Lisbon • Lanzarote • Las Palmas • La Palma • Fort Lauderdale

36 reviews
Nov 22, 2024
Silversea
View All Prices

7 Nights

South America Cruise

Port: Galapagos • Kicker Rock • Galapagos • Buccaneer Archipelago • Galapagos +9 more

11 reviews
Silversea
View All Prices

16 Nights

Mediterranean Cruise

Port: Lisbon • Seville • Casablanca • Tangier • Malaga • Cartagena • Palma de Mallorca • Tunis +4 more

66 reviews
Nov 1, 2024
Silversea
View All Prices

32 Nights

Expedition Cruise

Port: Cairns • Shute Harbor • Mooloolaba • Newcastle • Melbourne • Adelaide • Kangaroo Island • Eden +13 more

29 reviews
Nov 18, 2024
Silversea
View All Prices

34 Nights

Mediterranean Cruise

Port: Lisbon • Tangier • Casablanca • Gibraltar • Palma de Mallorca • Tunis • Malta • Syracuse +11 more

36 reviews
Nov 2, 2024
Silversea
View All Prices

26 Nights

Mediterranean Cruise

Port: Barcelona • Valencia • Cartagena • Malaga • Gibraltar • Casablanca • Tangier • Seville +5 more

1 review
Nov 23, 2024
Silversea
View All Prices
Cruise Critic Favorite

14 Nights

Australia Cruise

Port: Sydney • Melbourne • Hobart • Bluff • Dunedin • Christchurch • Wellington • Napier • Auckland

271 reviews
Nov 22, 2024
Silversea
View All Prices
Cruise Critic Favorite

15 Nights

Australia Cruise

Port: Brisbane • Paihia • Auckland • Tauranga • Gisborne • Napier • Wellington • Picton +2 more

271 reviews
Nov 7, 2024
Silversea
View All Prices

6 Nights

Caribbean Cruise

Port: Curacao • Aruba • Samana and Cayo Levantado • Fort Lauderdale

283 reviews
Nov 6, 2024
Silversea
View All Prices

13 Nights

Australia Cruise

Port: Bali • Lombok • Komodo Island • Darwin • Port Douglas, Australia • Cairns

29 reviews
Nov 5, 2024
Silversea
View All Prices

6 Nights

Mediterranean Cruise

Port: Athens • Nafplion • Aghios Nikolaos • Rhodes • Kusadasi • Mykonos • Athens

361 reviews
Nov 16, 2024
Silversea
View All Prices

Related Cruises

Carnival November 2024 Cruises

Carnival November 2024 Cruises

Celebrity November 2024 Cruises

Celebrity November 2024 Cruises

Crystal November 2024 Cruises

Crystal November 2024 Cruises

Holland America Line November 2024 Cruises

Holland America Line November 2024 Cruises

Norwegian (NCL) November 2024 Cruises

Norwegian (NCL) November 2024 Cruises

Princess November 2024 Cruises

Princess November 2024 Cruises

Royal Caribbean November 2024 Cruises

Royal Caribbean November 2024 Cruises

Lindblad Expeditions November 2024 Cruises

Lindblad Expeditions November 2024 Cruises

Costa November 2024 Cruises

Costa November 2024 Cruises

Avalon Waterways November 2024 Cruises

Avalon Waterways November 2024 Cruises

Azamara November 2024 Cruises

Azamara November 2024 Cruises

AmaWaterways November 2024 Cruises

AmaWaterways November 2024 Cruises

Pandaw November 2024 Cruises

Pandaw November 2024 Cruises

APT November 2024 Cruises

APT November 2024 Cruises

Riviera River November 2024 Cruises

Riviera River November 2024 Cruises

Virgin Voyages November 2024 Cruises

Virgin Voyages November 2024 Cruises

Silversea Expeditions November 2024 Cruises

Silversea Expeditions November 2024 Cruises

Atlas Ocean Voyages November 2024 Cruises

Atlas Ocean Voyages November 2024 Cruises

Scenic Ocean November 2024 Cruises

Scenic Ocean November 2024 Cruises

HX (Hurtigruten Expeditions) November 2024 Cruises

HX (Hurtigruten Expeditions) November 2024 Cruises

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only or cruise packages, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses not included. Rates are in USD and valid for US and Canadian residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees as required by the U.S. Department of Transportation.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of July 22nd, 2024.

Get special cruise deals, expert advice, insider tips and more.By proceeding, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

© 1995—2024, The Independent Traveler, Inc.