Silversea May 2025 Cruises

We found you 26 cruises

7 Nights

Alaska Cruise

Port: Vancouver • Inside Passage • Ketchikan • Icy Strait • Skagway • Icy Bay • Valdez +1 more

29 reviews
Silversea
View All Prices
11 Nights

Caribbean Cruise

Port: Los Angeles • San Diego • Cabo San Lucas • Puntarenas • Fuerte Amador

283 reviews
May 9, 2025
Silversea
View All Prices

7 Nights

Alaska Cruise

Port: Vancouver • Inside Passage • Ketchikan • Juneau • Skagway • Sitka • Hubbard Glacier • Seward

36 reviews
Silversea
View All Prices

14 Nights

Expedition Cruise

Port: Vancouver • Inside Passage • Ketchikan • Icy Strait • Skagway • Icy Bay • Valdez +8 more

29 reviews
Silversea
View All Prices

11 Nights

Mediterranean Cruise

Port: Rome • Florence • Monaco • Porto Santo Stefano • Naples • Saint-Tropez • Marseille • Portimao +1 more

1 review
May 7, 2025
Silversea
View All Prices

7 Nights

Alaska Cruise

Port: Seward • Hubbard Glacier • Juneau • Skagway • Sitka • Ketchikan • Inside Passage • Vancouver

36 reviews
May 15, 2025
Silversea
View All Prices

7 Nights

Caribbean Cruise

Port: Fuerte Amador • Panama Canal • Cartagena • Fort Lauderdale

283 reviews
May 20, 2025
Silversea
View All Prices

10 Nights

Mediterranean Cruise

Port: Rome • Florence • Marseille • Barcelona • Valencia • Cartagena • Malaga • Lisbon

361 reviews
May 17, 2025
Silversea
View All Prices
Cruise Critic Favorite

7 Nights

South America Cruise

Port: Galapagos • Kicker Rock • Galapagos • Sullivan Bay • Bolivar Canal • Galapagos +5 more

11 reviews
May 10, 2025
Silversea
View All Prices

16 Nights

Transoceanic Cruise

Port: New York • Boston • Halifax • St. John's • Cobh • Falmouth • St. Peter Port • Saint-Malo +1 more

66 reviews
May 29, 2025
Silversea
View All Prices

10 Nights

Mediterranean Cruise

Port: Fusina • Zadar • Split • Dubrovnik • Bari • Kotor • Taormina • Palermo • Naples • Rome

361 reviews
May 7, 2025
Silversea
View All Prices
Cruise Critic Favorite

16 Nights

Far East Cruise

Port: Singapore • Kelang • Galle • Colombo • Kochi • Mumbai • Muscat • Doha

271 reviews
May 5, 2025
Silversea
View All Prices

18 Nights

Caribbean Cruise

Port: Los Angeles • San Diego • Cabo San Lucas • Puntarenas • Fuerte Amador • Panama Canal +2 more

283 reviews
May 9, 2025
Silversea
View All Prices

7 Nights

Alaska Cruise

Port: Seward • Hubbard Glacier • Juneau • Haines • Sitka • Wrangell • Inside Passage • Vancouver

29 reviews
Silversea
View All Prices

15 Nights

Caribbean Cruise

Port: Fort Lauderdale • Samana and Cayo Levantado • Aruba • St. Barts • St. Thomas • Hamilton +1 more

283 reviews
May 27, 2025
Silversea
View All Prices

