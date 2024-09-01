Effective July 1st. Due to new regulations, prices now include all taxes and fees. Learn more

Silversea March 2026 Cruises

Silversea March 2026 Cruises

We found you 16 cruises

21 Nights

South Pacific Cruise

Port: Santiago • Robinson Crusoe Island • Easter Island • Nuku Hiva • Atuona • Rangiroa +4 more

235 reviews
Mar 16, 2026
Silversea
View All Prices

14 Nights

Transoceanic Cruise

Port: Fort Lauderdale • Bermuda • Madeira • Lisbon

3 reviews
Mar 20, 2026
Silversea
View All Prices

7 Nights

South America Cruise

Port: Galapagos • Kicker Rock • Galapagos • Sullivan Bay • Bolivar Canal • Galapagos +5 more

11 reviews
Silversea
View All Prices

10 Nights

Caribbean Cruise

Port: Fort Lauderdale • Grand Turk • St. Thomas • St. Kitts • St. Maarten • San Juan +1 more

3 reviews
Mar 10, 2026
Silversea
View All Prices
28 Nights

South America Cruise

Port: Santiago • Robinson Crusoe Island • Easter Island • Nuku Hiva • Hiva Oa • Rangiroa +9 more

235 reviews
Mar 16, 2026
Silversea
View All Prices

48 Nights

Expedition Cruise

Port: Perth • Exmouth • Broome • Darwin • Lombok • Bali • Singapore • Kelang • Phuket +11 more

67 reviews
Mar 14, 2026
Silversea
View All Prices

9 Nights

Caribbean Cruise

Port: Barbados • St. Lucia • Bequia • Curacao • Aruba • Santa Marta • Cartagena

283 reviews
Mar 5, 2026
Silversea
View All Prices

17 Nights

World Cruise

Port: Singapore • Kelang • Phuket • Trincomalee • Galle • Colombo • Kochi • Mumbai

67 reviews
Mar 30, 2026
Silversea
View All Prices

7 Nights

South America Cruise

Port: Galapagos • Kicker Rock • Galapagos • Buccaneer Archipelago • Bolivar Canal +8 more

11 reviews
Mar 21, 2026
Silversea
View All Prices

14 Nights

Far East Cruise

Port: Hong Kong • Kao-Hsiung • Seoul • Pusan • Fukuoka • Shimonoseki • Osaka • Tokyo

36 reviews
Mar 9, 2026
Silversea
View All Prices

14 Nights

Far East Cruise

Port: Tokyo • Osaka • Hiroshima • Shimonoseki • Fukuoka • Pusan • Kanazawa • Aormori • Hakodate +1 more

36 reviews
Mar 23, 2026
Silversea
View All Prices
Cruise Critic Favorite

16 Nights

Africa Cruise

Port: Mumbai • Salalah • Jeddah • Yanbu, Ras Al Abyadh • Suez Canal • Rhodes +2 more

274 reviews
Mar 22, 2026
Silversea
View All Prices
Cruise Critic Favorite

15 Nights

Africa Cruise

Port: Seychelles • Maldives • Colombo • Trincomalee • Hambantota • Kochi • Mormugao • Mumbai

274 reviews
Mar 7, 2026
Silversea
View All Prices

14 Nights

Far East Cruise

Port: Tokyo • Osaka • Hiroshima • Shimonoseki • Fukuoka • Pusan • Kanazawa • Aormori • Hakodate +1 more

38 reviews
Silversea
View All Prices

16 Nights

World Cruise

Port: Perth • Exmouth • Broome • Darwin • Lombok • Bali • Singapore

67 reviews
Mar 14, 2026
Silversea
View All Prices

