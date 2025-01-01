Silversea June 2026 Cruises

We found you 18 cruises

A rendering of Silversea's Silver Nova (Illustration: Silversea)
Silver Ray

7 Nights

7 Nights  MediterraneanMediterranean Cruise

Port: Rome • Sorrento • Porto Santo Stefano • Florence • Portofino • Toulon • Monaco

11
Jun 14, 2026
Silversea
Silver Moon Exterior (Photo: Colleen McDaniel)
Silver Moon
Rainbow Caviar Kaiseki Silver Moon (Photo: Colleen McDaniel)
Silver Moon
SALT Lab on Silver Moon (Image: Colleen McDaniel)
Silver Moon
Silver Suite Silver Moon (Photo: Colleen McDaniel)
Silver Moon
Silver Suite Silver Moon (Photo: Colleen McDaniel)
Silver Moon

7 Nights

7 Nights  AlaskaAlaska Cruise

Port: Vancouver • Inside Passage • Ketchikan • Juneau • Skagway • Sitka • Hubbard Glacier • Seward

41
Silversea
Silver Shadow (Photo: Silversea)
Silver Shadow
Silver Shadow Cabins
Silver Shadow
Silver Shadow Dining
Silver Shadow
Silver Shadow Activity/Entertainment
Silver Shadow
Silver Shadow
Silver Shadow

12 Nights

12 Nights  MediterraneanMediterranean Cruise

Port: Nice • Florence • Porto Santo Stefano • Rome • Malta • Taormina • Salerno • Ponza • Elba+2 more

287
Jun 19, 2026
Silversea
Cruise Critic Favorite
Silver Muse
Silver Muse
Silver Muse Cabins
Silver Muse
Silver Muse Dining
Silver Muse
Silver Muse Activity/Entertainment
Silver Muse
Silver Muse
Silver Muse

9 Nights

9 Nights  MediterraneanMediterranean Cruise

Port: Fusina • Koper • Rovinj • Kotor • Bari • Dubrovnik • Hvar • Zadar • Fusina

279
Jun 4, 2026
Silversea
7 Nights

7 Nights  AlaskaAlaska Cruise

Port: Seward • Hubbard Glacier • Juneau • Haines • Sitka • Wrangell • Inside Passage • Vancouver

236
Silversea

7 Nights

7 Nights  AlaskaAlaska Cruise

Port: Seward • Hubbard Glacier • Juneau • Skagway • Sitka • Ketchikan • Inside Passage • Vancouver

41
Silversea

10 Nights

10 Nights  MediterraneanMediterranean Cruise

Port: Fusina • Zadar • Split • Dubrovnik • Bari • Kotor • Malta • Taormina • Naples • Rome

279
Jun 13, 2026
Silversea

7 Nights

7 Nights  MediterraneanMediterranean Cruise

Port: Monaco • Saint-Tropez • Cartagena • Valencia • Palma de Mallorca • Palamos • Barcelona

11
Jun 21, 2026
Silversea

10 Nights

10 Nights  MediterraneanMediterranean Cruise

Port: Lisbon • Cádiz • Malaga • Barcelona • Marseille • Monaco • Portofino • Florence • Rome

45
Jun 14, 2026
Silversea

7 Nights

7 Nights  AlaskaAlaska Cruise

Port: Vancouver • Inside Passage • Ketchikan • Icy Strait • Skagway • Icy Bay • Valdez+1 more

236
Silversea
Cruise Critic Favorite

7 Nights

7 Nights  South AmericaSouth America Cruise

Port: Galapagos • Kicker Rock • Galapagos • Sullivan Bay • Bolivar Canal • Galapagos+5 more

11
Silversea

10 Nights

10 Nights  MediterraneanMediterranean Cruise

Port: Rome • Naples • Taormina • Malta • Kotor • Bari • Dubrovnik • Split • Zadar • Fusina

279
Jun 23, 2026
Silversea

7 Nights

7 Nights  MediterraneanMediterranean Cruise

Port: Barcelona • Palma de Mallorca • Sardinia • Tunis • Trapani • Naples • Rome

11
Jun 7, 2026
Silversea

12 Nights

12 Nights  MediterraneanMediterranean Cruise

Port: Nice • Florence • Porto Santo Stefano • Rome • Malta • Taormina • Salerno • Ponza • Elba+2 more

287
Jun 7, 2026
Silversea

7 Nights

7 Nights  MediterraneanMediterranean Cruise

Port: Barcelona • Palamos • Palma de Mallorca • Valencia • Cartagena • Saint-Tropez • Monaco

11
Jun 28, 2026
Silversea

