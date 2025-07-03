Effective July 1st. Due to new regulations, prices now include all taxes and fees. Learn more

Silversea July 2025 Cruises

7 Nights

Alaska Cruise

Port: Vancouver • Inside Passage • Ketchikan • Icy Strait • Skagway • Icy Bay • Valdez +1 more

29 reviews
Silversea
7 Nights

Alaska Cruise

Port: Vancouver • Inside Passage • Ketchikan • Juneau • Skagway • Sitka • Hubbard Glacier • Seward

36 reviews
Silversea
14 Nights

Expedition Cruise

Port: Vancouver • Inside Passage • Ketchikan • Icy Strait • Skagway • Icy Bay • Valdez +8 more

29 reviews
Silversea
7 Nights

Alaska Cruise

Port: Seward • Hubbard Glacier • Juneau • Skagway • Sitka • Ketchikan • Inside Passage • Vancouver

36 reviews
Silversea
7 Nights

Europe - Northern Cruise

Port: Copenhagen • Bornholm • Gdansk • Klaipeda • Riga • Tallinn • Helsinki • Stockholm

361 reviews
Jul 20, 2025
Silversea
7 Nights

Mediterranean Cruise

Port: Rome • Naples • Palermo • Porto Santo Stefano • Florence • Portofino • Monaco

1 review
Jul 22, 2025
Silversea
12 Nights

Europe - Northern Cruise

Port: Copenhagen • Stockholm • Mariehamn • Helsinki • Tallinn • Visby • Riga • Rostock • Kiel +1 more

283 reviews
Jul 10, 2025
Silversea
7 Nights

Mediterranean Cruise

Port: Athens • Nafplion • Syros • Aghios Nikolaos • Rhodes • Kusadasi • Mykonos • Athens

271 reviews
Silversea
7 Nights

South America Cruise

Port: Galapagos • Kicker Rock • Galapagos • Sullivan Bay • Bolivar Canal • Galapagos +5 more

11 reviews
Silversea
7 Nights

Mediterranean Cruise

Port: Monaco • Portofino • Florence • Porto Santo Stefano • Palermo • Naples • Rome

1 review
Jul 15, 2025
Silversea
7 Nights

Mediterranean Cruise

Port: Athens • Monemvasia, Greece • Katakolon • Souda Bay • Santorini • Bodrum • Patmos +1 more

271 reviews
Silversea
7 Nights

South America Cruise

Port: Galapagos • Kicker Rock • Galapagos • Buccaneer Archipelago • Galapagos +9 more

11 reviews
Silversea
19 Nights

Mediterranean Cruise

Port: Stockholm • Helsinki • Tallinn • Riga • Klaipeda • Gdansk • Bornholm • Copenhagen • Vik +8 more

361 reviews
Jul 27, 2025
Silversea
7 Nights

Europe - Northern Cruise

Port: Stockholm • Helsinki • Tallinn • Riga • Visby • Gdansk • Bornholm • Copenhagen

361 reviews
Jul 1, 2025
Silversea
7 Nights

Alaska Cruise

Port: Seward • Hubbard Glacier • Juneau • Haines • Sitka • Wrangell • Inside Passage • Vancouver

29 reviews
Silversea
