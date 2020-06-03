Effective July 1st. Due to new regulations, prices now include all taxes and fees. Learn more

Silversea January 2026 Cruises

We found you 23 cruises

Silversea's Silver Dawn on its sea trials (Photo: Silversea Cruises)
Silver Dawn
Otium room service menu on Silver Dawn (Photo/Chris Gray Faust)
Silver Dawn
Champagne in Otium Thermal Suite on Silver Dawn (Photo/Chris Gray Faust)
Silver Dawn
Otium Bath Experience on Silver Dawn (Photo/Chris Gray Faust)
Silver Dawn

140 Nights

140 Night South America Cruise

Port: Fort Lauderdale • Cozumel • Puerto Limon • Colon • Panama Canal • Manta • Lima +61 more

66 reviews
Jan 6, 2026
Silversea
View All Prices

16 Nights

Australia Cruise

Port: Melbourne • Adelaide • Kangaroo Island • Hobart • Milford Sound • Bluff • Dunedin • Christchurch +3 more

36 reviews
Jan 3, 2026
Silversea
View All Prices
Silver Origin is Silversea Cruises' first ship built for a specific destination -- the Galapagos. (Photo: Fran Golden)
Silver Origin
Screen Shot 2021 02 08 at 3.27.53 P M
Silver Origin
Sea lions lounge on cliffs and beaches, an omnipresent view. (Photo: Fran Golden)
Silver Origin
Silver Origin 20200603 0126 22 M P J H10
Silver Origin
Silver Origin is Silversea Cruises' first ship built for a specific destination -- the Galapagos. (Photo: Fran Golden)
Silver Origin

7 Nights

South America Cruise

Port: Galapagos • Kicker Rock • Galapagos • Sullivan Bay • Bolivar Canal • Galapagos +5 more

11 reviews
Silversea
View All Prices
Cruise Critic Favorite
Silver Muse
Silver Muse
Silver Muse Cabins
Silver Muse
Silver Muse Dining
Silver Muse
Silver Muse Activity/Entertainment
Silver Muse
Silver Muse
Silver Muse

17 Nights

Africa Cruise

Port: Seychelles • Antsiranana • Port Louis • Pointe des Galets • Fort Dauphin • Durban +2 more

271 reviews
Jan 6, 2026
Silversea
View All Prices

11 Nights

Caribbean Cruise

Port: Fort Lauderdale • Grand Turk • St. Thomas • St. Kitts • Antigua • St. Maarten • San Juan +1 more

1 review
Jan 16, 2026
Silversea
View All Prices

10 Nights

Caribbean Cruise

Port: Fort Lauderdale • Grand Turk • St. Thomas • St. Kitts • St. Maarten • San Juan +1 more

1 review
Silversea
View All Prices
Cruise Critic Favorite

13 Nights

Africa Cruise

Port: Cape Town • Luderitz • Walvis Bay • Langebaan • Mossel Bay • Port Elizabeth • East London +1 more

271 reviews
Jan 23, 2026
Silversea
View All Prices

14 Nights

Transoceanic Cruise

Port: St. Maarten • Antigua • St. Thomas • Little Bay • St. Lucia • Mayreau • Iles des Saintes +8 more

283 reviews
Jan 11, 2026
Silversea
View All Prices

30 Nights

South America Cruise

Port: Santiago • Puerto Montt • Chilean Fjords • Punta Arenas • Garibaldi • Ushuaia • Stanley +10 more

233 reviews
Jan 15, 2026
Silversea
View All Prices

16 Nights

Australia Cruise

Port: Auckland • Tauranga • Wellington • Christchurch • Dunedin • Bluff • Milford Sound • Hobart +3 more

36 reviews
Jan 19, 2026
Silversea
View All Prices

7 Nights

Caribbean Cruise

Port: Barbados • Bequia • Aruba • Bonaire • Curacao • Barbados

361 reviews
Jan 19, 2026
Silversea
View All Prices

7 Nights

Caribbean Cruise

Port: Barbados • St. Lucia • Martinique • St. Barts • Dominica • Grenada • Bequia • Barbados

361 reviews
Jan 26, 2026
Silversea
View All Prices

7 Nights

Caribbean Cruise

Port: St. Maarten • St. John • St. Barts • Dominica • Grenada • Martinique • St. Vincent • Barbados

283 reviews
Jan 18, 2026
Silversea
View All Prices

16 Nights

Australia Cruise

Port: Auckland • Tauranga • Gisborne • Napier • Wellington • Christchurch • Dunedin • Hobart +2 more

29 reviews
Jan 9, 2026
Silversea
View All Prices

9 Nights

Caribbean Cruise

Port: Barbados • St. Lucia • Bequia • Curacao • Bonaire • Aruba • Santa Marta • Cartagena

283 reviews
Jan 25, 2026
Silversea
View All Prices

