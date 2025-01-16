Effective July 1st. Due to new regulations, prices now include all taxes and fees. Learn more

Silversea January 2025 Cruises

We found you 28 cruises

11 Nights

Caribbean Cruise

Port: Fort Lauderdale • San Juan • St. Barts • St. Kitts • Antigua • Iles des Saintes +4 more

36 reviews
Jan 16, 2025
Silversea
Cruise Critic Favorite

14 Nights

Australia Cruise

Port: Auckland • Napier • Wellington • Christchurch • Dunedin • Hobart • Eden • Sydney

271 reviews
Jan 5, 2025
Silversea
Silver Shadow (Photo: Silversea)
Silver Shadow
Silver Shadow Cabins
Silver Shadow
Silver Shadow Dining
Silver Shadow
Silver Shadow Activity/Entertainment
Silver Shadow
Silver Shadow
Silver Shadow

11 Nights

South Pacific Cruise

Port: Tahiti • Atuona • Nuku Hiva • Rangiroa • Bora Bora • Raiatea • Moorea • Tahiti

283 reviews
Jan 26, 2025
Silversea
15 Nights

Africa Cruise

Port: Cape Town • Luderitz • Walvis Bay • Port Elizabeth • East London • Richards Bay +2 more

361 reviews
Jan 23, 2025
Silversea
12 Nights

South America Cruise

Port: Fort Lauderdale • Cozumel • Panama Canal • Manta • Lima

1 review
Jan 20, 2025
Silversea
14 Nights

World Cruise

Port: Tokyo • Osaka • Hiroshima • Beppu • Kagoshima • Okinawa • Xiamen • Hong Kong

66 reviews
Jan 13, 2025
Silversea
13 Nights

Australia Cruise

Port: Melbourne • Hobart • Milford Sound • Bluff • Dunedin • Timaru • Wellington • Napier +1 more

29 reviews
Jan 8, 2025
Silversea
Cruise Critic Favorite

14 Nights

Australia Cruise

Port: Sydney • Geelong • Hobart • Port Arthur • Dunedin • Timaru • Akaroa • Kaikoura • Tauranga +1 more

271 reviews
Jan 19, 2025
Silversea
136 Nights

136 Night Expedition Cruise

Port: Tokyo • Osaka • Hiroshima • Beppu • Kagoshima • Okinawa • Xiamen • Hong Kong • Hanoi • Da Nang +47 more

66 reviews
Jan 13, 2025
Silversea
16 Nights

South America Cruise

Port: Lima • Guayaquil • Fuerte Amador • Panama Canal • Cartagena • Aruba • Fort Lauderdale

1 review
Jan 4, 2025
Silversea
16 Nights

Africa Cruise

Port: Seychelles • Antsiranana • Port Louis • Pointe des Galets • Fort Dauphin • East London +2 more

361 reviews
Jan 7, 2025
Silversea
32 Nights

Expedition Cruise

Port: Fort Lauderdale • Cozumel • Panama Canal • Manta • Lima • Pisco • Arica • Coquimbo +7 more

1 review
Jan 20, 2025
Silversea
22 Nights

South Pacific Cruise

Port: Los Angeles • Hilo • Kauai • Honolulu • Maui • Kailua • Nuku Hiva • Tahiti • Bora Bora +1 more

283 reviews
Jan 4, 2025
Silversea
7 Nights

South America Cruise

Port: Lima • Guayaquil • Fuerte Amador

1 review
Jan 4, 2025
Silversea
7 Nights

South America Cruise

Port: Galapagos • Kicker Rock • Galapagos • Sullivan Bay • Bolivar Canal • Galapagos +5 more

11 reviews
Silversea
