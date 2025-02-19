Effective July 1st. Due to new regulations, prices now include all taxes and fees. Learn more

Silversea February 2025 Cruises

Silversea February 2025 Cruises

We found you 22 cruises

11 Nights

South Pacific Cruise

Port: Tahiti • Atuona • Nuku Hiva • Rangiroa • Bora Bora • Raiatea • Moorea • Tahiti

283 reviews
Feb 19, 2025
Silversea
20 Nights

South America Cruise

Port: Lima • Pisco • Arica • Coquimbo • Santiago • Puerto Montt • Chilean Fjords • Punta Arenas +3 more

1 review
Feb 1, 2025
Silversea
15 Nights

Africa Cruise

Port: Cape Town • Luderitz • Walvis Bay • Port Elizabeth • East London • Richards Bay +2 more

361 reviews
Silversea
15 Nights

World Cruise

Port: Seychelles • Port Louis • Pointe des Galets • Richards Bay • Durban • Port Elizabeth +1 more

66 reviews
Feb 24, 2025
Silversea
12 Nights

Far East Cruise

Port: Bangkok • Ho Chi Minh City • Nha Trang • Da Nang • Hanoi • Hong Kong

233 reviews
Feb 25, 2025
Silversea
8 Nights

Australia Cruise

Port: Perth • Bali • Singapore

29 reviews
Feb 16, 2025
Silversea
13 Nights

South Pacific Cruise

Port: Tahiti • Atuona • Nuku Hiva • Rangiroa • Bora Bora • Aitutaki • Rarotonga • Moorea +1 more

283 reviews
Feb 6, 2025
Silversea
7 Nights

South America Cruise

Port: Galapagos • Kicker Rock • Galapagos • Sullivan Bay • Bolivar Canal • Galapagos +5 more

11 reviews
Silversea
10 Nights

Caribbean Cruise

Port: Fort Lauderdale • San Juan • St. Barts • Antigua • St. Kitts • St. Thomas +1 more

36 reviews
Feb 17, 2025
Silversea
10 Nights

South America Cruise

Port: Buenos Aires • Montevideo • Punta del Este • Balneário Camboriú • Ilhabela • Rio de Janeiro

1 review
Feb 21, 2025
Silversea
18 Nights

Australia Cruise

Port: Melbourne • Adelaide • Port Lincoln • Esperance • Albany • Perth • Bali • Singapore

29 reviews
Feb 6, 2025
Silversea
32 Nights

Australia Cruise

Port: Singapore • Phuket • Trincomalee • Hambantota • Colombo • Maldives • Seychelles • Port Louis +5 more

66 reviews
Feb 7, 2025
Silversea
7 Nights

South America Cruise

Port: Galapagos • Kicker Rock • Galapagos • Buccaneer Archipelago • Galapagos +9 more

11 reviews
Silversea
10 Nights

Far East Cruise

Port: Singapore • Malacca • Phuket • Penang • Kelang • Koh Samui • Bangkok

233 reviews
Feb 15, 2025
Silversea
10 Nights

Australia Cruise

Port: Melbourne • Adelaide • Port Lincoln • Esperance • Albany • Perth

29 reviews
Feb 6, 2025
Silversea
