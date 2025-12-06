Effective July 1st. Due to new regulations, prices now include all taxes and fees. Learn more

Silversea December 2025 Cruises

We found you 25 cruises

18 Nights

Australia Cruise

Port: Auckland • Tauranga • Wellington • Picton • Christchurch • Dunedin • Bluff • Milford Sound +4 more

36 reviews
Dec 16, 2025
Silversea
View All Prices

7 Nights

South America Cruise

Port: Galapagos • Kicker Rock • Galapagos • Sullivan Bay • Bolivar Canal • Galapagos +5 more

11 reviews
Silversea
View All Prices

18 Nights

South America Cruise

Port: Buenos Aires • Montevideo • Puerto Madryn • Stanley • Ushuaia • Garibaldi • Punta Arenas +3 more

233 reviews
Dec 28, 2025
Silversea
View All Prices
A rendering of Silversea's Silver Nova (Illustration: Silversea)
Silver Ray

11 Nights

Caribbean Cruise

Port: Fort Lauderdale • Grand Turk • St. Thomas • St. Kitts • Antigua • St. Maarten • San Juan +1 more

1 review
Dec 12, 2025
Silversea
View All Prices
Cruise Critic Favorite

15 Nights

Africa Cruise

Port: Mumbai • Mormugao • Kochi • Hambantota • Trincomalee • Colombo • Maldives • Seychelles

271 reviews
Dec 22, 2025
Silversea
View All Prices

10 Nights

Caribbean Cruise

Port: Fort Lauderdale • Grand Turk • St. Thomas • St. Kitts • St. Maarten • San Juan +1 more

1 review
Dec 2, 2025
Silversea
View All Prices

16 Nights

South America Cruise

Port: Cartagena • Santa Marta • St. Eustatius • Bonaire • Curacao • St. Lucia • Bequia +7 more

283 reviews
Dec 19, 2025
Silversea
View All Prices
Cruise Critic Favorite

32 Nights

Australia Cruise

Port: Athens • Santorini • Crete • Rhodes • Suez Canal • Yanbu Al Bahr • Jeddah • Salalah +8 more

271 reviews
Dec 5, 2025
Silversea
View All Prices

9 Nights

Caribbean Cruise

Port: Cartagena • Santa Marta • Aruba • Bonaire • Curacao • St. Lucia • Bequia • Barbados

283 reviews
Dec 1, 2025
Silversea
View All Prices

14 Nights

Expedition Cruise

Port: Galapagos • Kicker Rock • Galapagos • Galapagos Islands • Galapagos • Bolivar Canal +17 more

11 reviews
Dec 13, 2025
Silversea
View All Prices

7 Nights

Caribbean Cruise

Port: Barbados • St. Vincent • Grenada • Martinique • St. Thomas • Antigua • St. Maarten

283 reviews
Dec 28, 2025
Silversea
View All Prices

15 Nights

Australia Cruise

Port: Auckland • Tauranga • Gisborne • Napier • Wellington • Christchurch • Dunedin • Hobart +3 more

29 reviews
Dec 12, 2025
Silversea
View All Prices

9 Nights

Caribbean Cruise

Port: Barbados • St. Lucia • Bequia • Bonaire • Curacao • Aruba • Santa Marta • Cartagena

283 reviews
Dec 10, 2025
Silversea
View All Prices

7 Nights

Caribbean Cruise

Port: Barbados • St. Lucia • Martinique • St. Barts • Dominica • Grenada • Bequia • Barbados

361 reviews
Dec 8, 2025
Silversea
View All Prices

12 Nights

South America Cruise

Port: Rio de Janeiro • Buzios • Rio de Janeiro • Ilhabela • Paranagua • Balneário Camboriú +2 more

233 reviews
Dec 16, 2025
Silversea
View All Prices

