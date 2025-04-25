Effective July 1st. Due to new regulations, prices now include all taxes and fees. Learn more

Silversea April 2025 Cruises

Silversea April 2025 Cruises

We found you 27 cruises

13 Nights

South Pacific Cruise

Port: Hilo • Kailua • Kauai • Honolulu • Maui • Vancouver

36 reviews
Apr 25, 2025
Silversea
View All Prices

11 Nights

South Pacific Cruise

Port: Tahiti • Atuona • Nuku Hiva • Rangiroa • Bora Bora • Raiatea • Moorea • Tahiti

283 reviews
Apr 6, 2025
Silversea
View All Prices
A rendering of Silversea's Silver Nova (Illustration: Silversea)
Silver Nova
The Marquee aboard Silver Nova (Rendering: Silversea)
Silver Nova
Silver Note aboard Silver Nova (Rendering: Silversea)
Silver Nova

16 Nights

Transoceanic Cruise

Port: Tokyo • Hakodate • Kodiak • Sitka • Ketchikan • Inside Passage • Vancouver

29 reviews
Apr 23, 2025
Silversea
View All Prices

19 Nights

South Pacific Cruise

Port: Los Angeles • Hilo • Kailua • Kauai • Honolulu • Maui • Vancouver

36 reviews
Apr 19, 2025
Silversea
View All Prices

14 Nights

Far East Cruise

Port: Tokyo • Osaka • Hiroshima • Fukuoka • Pusan • Kanazawa • Aormori • Hakodate • Tokyo

29 reviews
Apr 9, 2025
Silversea
View All Prices

20 Nights

Far East Cruise

Port: Tokyo • Nagoya • Kobe • Seoul • Jelu Island • Taipei • Romblon Island • Manila • Coron +3 more

233 reviews
Apr 6, 2025
Silversea
View All Prices

22 Nights

South Pacific Cruise

Port: Tahiti • Bora Bora • Tahiti • Nuku Hiva • Honolulu • Kauai • Kailua • Hilo • Maui +1 more

283 reviews
Apr 17, 2025
Silversea
View All Prices

11 Nights

Mediterranean Cruise

Port: Barcelona • Palma de Mallorca • Marseille • Saint-Tropez • Naples • Porto Santo Stefano +3 more

1 review
Apr 26, 2025
Silversea
View All Prices

18 Nights

Far East Cruise

Port: Singapore • Kelang • Langkawi • Phuket • Trincomalee • Hambantota • Colombo • Kochi +2 more

233 reviews
Apr 26, 2025
Silversea
View All Prices
Cruise Critic Favorite

14 Nights

Far East Cruise

Port: Tokyo • Osaka • Hiroshima • Fukuoka • Pusan • Kanazawa • Aormori • Hakodate • Tokyo

271 reviews
Apr 5, 2025
Silversea
View All Prices

7 Nights

South America Cruise

Port: Galapagos • Kicker Rock • Galapagos • Sullivan Bay • Bolivar Canal • Galapagos +5 more

11 reviews
Silversea
View All Prices

33 Nights

World Cruise

Port: Tahiti • Fakarava • Hiva Oa • Nuku Hiva • Rangiroa • Bora Bora • Raiatea • Moorea +10 more

283 reviews
Apr 6, 2025
Silversea
View All Prices
Cruise Critic Favorite

16 Nights

Far East Cruise

Port: Tokyo • Kagoshima • Seoul • Jelu Island • Hong Kong • Ho Chi Minh City • Singapore

271 reviews
Apr 19, 2025
Silversea
View All Prices

18 Nights

Caribbean Cruise

Port: Fort Lauderdale • Cartagena • Panama Canal • Puntarenas • Puerto Quetzal • Puerto Vallarta +2 more

36 reviews
Apr 1, 2025
Silversea
View All Prices

31 Nights

Expedition Cruise

Port: Southampton • Rouen • Amsterdam • Hamburg • Copenhagen • Helsinki • Tallinn • Stockholm +6 more

66 reviews
Apr 12, 2025
Silversea
View All Prices

