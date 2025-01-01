Silversea Expeditions June 2026 Cruises

Powered by AI

We found you 8 cruises

Cruise Critic Favorite
Silver Cloud (Photo: Silversea Cruises)
Silver Cloud Expedition
CC Silver Cloud Expedition Restaurant
Silver Cloud Expedition
TA Silver Cloud Expedition Theater
Silver Cloud Expedition
TA Silver Cloud Expedition Cabin
Silver Cloud Expedition

10 Nights

10 Nights  World CruiseExpedition Cruise

Port: Broome • Buccaneer Archipelago • Hunter River Region • Ashmore Reef+3 more

65
Jun 4, 2026
Silversea Expeditions
Silver Wind
Silver Wind
Silver Wind Cabins
Silver Wind
Silver Wind Dining
Silver Wind
Silver Wind Activity/Entertainment
Silver Wind
Silver Wind
Silver Wind

13 Nights

13 Nights  ArcticArctic Cruise

Port: Reykjavik • Vestmannaey Island • Prince Christian Sound • Los Cristianos+12 more

199
Jun 18, 2026
Silversea Expeditions
Silver Endeavour (Photo/Silversea Cruises)
Silver Endeavour
Crystal Endeavor Marina Interior (Photo: Colleen McDaniel)
Silver Endeavour
Crystal Endeavor Submarine (Photo: Colleen McDaniel)
Silver Endeavour
The Solarium aboard Crystal Endeavor (Photo: Colleen McDaniel)
Silver Endeavour
Silver Endeavour (Photo/Silversea Cruises)
Silver Endeavour

9 Nights

9 Nights  ArcticArctic Cruise

Port: Spitsbergen • Bear Island • Skarsvaag • Sail by North Cape • Tromso

11
Jun 20, 2026
Silversea Expeditions
Silver Cloud (Photo: Silversea Cruises)
Silver Cloud Expedition
CC Silver Cloud Expedition Restaurant
Silver Cloud Expedition
TA Silver Cloud Expedition Theater
Silver Cloud Expedition
TA Silver Cloud Expedition Cabin
Silver Cloud Expedition

10 Nights

10 Nights  World CruiseExpedition Cruise

Port: Darwin • Swift Bay • Ashmore Reef • Adele Island, Kimberley • Buccaneer Archipelago+3 more

65
Jun 14, 2026
Silversea Expeditions
Sponsored

Up to 35% off Cruises + Kids Sail Free*

  • Up to 35% off Cruises
  • Sail to Over 250 Destinations Around the Globe
  • Limited-Time Offer ​
  • *Restrictions Apply

MSC Cruises

12 Nights

12 Nights  World CruiseExpedition Cruise

Port: Edinburgh • Isle Of May • Kirkwall • Fair Isle • Lerwick • Noss Island • Oyndarfjordur+8 more

199
Jun 6, 2026
Silversea Expeditions

9 Nights

9 Nights  ArcticArctic Cruise

Port: Tromso • Skarsvaag • Sail by North Cape • Bear Island • Spitsbergen

11
Jun 29, 2026
Silversea Expeditions
Cruise Critic Favorite

10 Nights

10 Nights  World CruiseExpedition Cruise

Port: Darwin • Ashmore Reef • Wyndham • Vansittart Bay • Hunter River Region+2 more

65
Jun 24, 2026
Silversea Expeditions

7 Nights

7 Nights  ArcticArctic Cruise

Port: Spitsbergen

11
Silversea Expeditions

Related Cruises

Carnival June 2026 Cruises

Carnival June 2026 Cruises

Celebrity June 2026 Cruises

Celebrity June 2026 Cruises

Norwegian (NCL) June 2026 Cruises

Norwegian (NCL) June 2026 Cruises

Princess June 2026 Cruises

Princess June 2026 Cruises

Royal Caribbean June 2026 Cruises

Royal Caribbean June 2026 Cruises

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only or cruise packages, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses included. Rates are in USD and valid for US and Canadian residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees as required by the U.S. Department of Transportation.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of January 22nd, 2025.

Get special cruise deals, expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

© 1995—2025, The Independent Traveler, Inc.