Silversea Expeditions Cruises

350 Reviews
Silver Cloud offers the cruise industry's most luxurious treks to the world's most remote places. (Photo: Silversea Cruises)

  • Silversea Expeditions Cruises Tips, Activities, and Overview

  • Why go with Silversea Expeditions?

Silver Wind
Silver Wind

8 Night
Expedition Cruise

197 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
Silver Cloud Expedition
Silver Cloud (Photo: Silversea Cruises)

49 Night
South America Cruise

63 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
Silver Wind
Silver Wind

6 Night
Antarctica Cruise

197 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
Silver Endeavour
Silver Endeavour (Photo/Silversea Cruises)

18 Night
Antarctica Cruise

8 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
Nachi Cocom Beach Club

12 Night
Antarctica Cruise

63 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
16 Night
Expedition Cruise

63 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
16 Night
Expedition Cruise

63 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
23 Night
Expedition Cruise

63 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
40 Night
Expedition Cruise

197 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
22 Night
Antarctica Cruise

63 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
21 Night
Antarctica Cruise

8 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
21 Night
Antarctica Cruise

197 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
12 Night
Antarctica Cruise

197 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
12 Night
Expedition Cruise

63 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
15 Night
Antarctica Cruise

8 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
Silversea Expeditions Cruises Tips, Activities, and Overview

Why go with Silversea Expeditions?

  • Offers a range of itineraries that visit many of the world's unexplored ports of call
  • True luxury in terms of accommodations, service, food and wine -- even when in remote regions
  • Expedition teams are knowledgeable, well trained and always enhance the trip
  • Complimentary onboard equipment such as snorkel gear and parkas make exotic trips a breeze
Silversea Expeditions Cruises Cruiser Reviews

The best trip we have ever done.

After 25+ cruises, our first 'Expedition' my Wife and I consider this the best ever trip.The weather was fantastic as was pretty well everything about the Silversea Expedition.Read More
User Avatar
WMoors

many10+ Cruises

Age 76s

Silversea Silver Cloud Expedition ship

The cabin and public rooms were very nice, the service was excellent and the tours were ok, but it could not overcome the small ship experience which another Expedition ship like the octanctis or venture does.The ship is so old you can't enjoy sailing.Read More
User Avatar
MarkandRobin

oneFirst Time Cruiser

Age 73s

Not what it used to be!!!

We did a $$ pre cruise package and their incompetence screwed that up; got us in late, then had us leave early only to wait around before we board.Looking at other cruise lines (this was my 4th silversea cruise and probably my last).Read More
User Avatar
SS Cloud

couple2-5 Cruises

Age 68s

Nice Ship,Excellent Expedition Staff,Mediocre Food

Our trip back due to weather gave us an extra ship day due to fog taking us across the Drake Shake.The trip down from Houston was certainly long and the trade off for the Antarctic Bridge cruise is the flight to hotel and then back to the airport then another hotel stay then back to the airport and on.Read More
User Avatar
Cokerbud2

many10+ Cruises

Age 61s

