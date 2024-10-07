Effective July 1st. Due to new regulations, prices now include all taxes and fees. Learn more

Seabourn October 2024 Cruises

Seabourn October 2024 Cruises

We found you 30 cruises

14 Nights

Wild Guianas To The Amazon Basin

Port: Barbados • Cairo • Devil's Island • Macapa • Santarem • Parintins • Manaus

11 reviews
Oct 7, 2024
Seabourn Cruise Line
View All Prices

12 Nights

Canada & New England Fall Foliage

Port: New York • Oak Bluffs • Boston • Halifax • Charlottetown • Saguenay Fjord • Quebec City +2 more

169 reviews
Oct 6, 2024
Seabourn Cruise Line
View All Prices
Seabourn Ovation (Photo: Seabourn Cruises)
Seabourn Ovation

10 Nights

Spain & Moroccan Gems

Port: Barcelona • Port Vendres • Malaga • Gibraltar • Casablanca • Cartagena • Valencia • Barcelona

86 reviews
Oct 10, 2024
Seabourn Cruise Line
View All Prices
Seabourn Ovation (Photo: Seabourn Cruises)
Seabourn Ovation

10 Nights

Mediterranean Overture

Port: Rome • Golfo Arranci • Playa del Carmen • Portofino • Monaco • Cavalaire-sur-Mer • Sete +3 more

86 reviews
Oct 30, 2024
Seabourn Cruise Line
View All Prices

14 Nights

Atlantic Coast Harbors

Port: Montreal • Quebec City • Saguenay Fjord • Baie-Comeau • Halifax • Shelburne • New York +2 more

169 reviews
Oct 18, 2024
Seabourn Cruise Line
View All Prices

18 Nights

South America Cruise

Port: San Antonio • Puerto Montt • Cruising • Caleta Tortel • Bruggen Glacier +4 more

12 reviews
Oct 17, 2024
Seabourn Cruise Line
View All Prices
Cruise Critic Favorite

7 Nights

Greece & Dalmatian Delights

Port: Athens • Monemvasia, Greece • Katakolon • Brindisi • Dubrovnik • Zadar • Venice

142 reviews
Oct 6, 2024
Seabourn Cruise Line
View All Prices

14 Nights

Mediterranean Rivieras & The Calanques

Port: Barcelona • Palamos • Sete • Cannes • Golfo Arranci • Portovenere • Monaco +6 more

159 reviews
Seabourn Cruise Line
View All Prices

7 Nights

Greek Isles & Ephesus

Port: Athens • Gythion • Chania • Mykonos • Kusadasi • Cesme • Istanbul

142 reviews
Oct 20, 2024
Seabourn Cruise Line
View All Prices

7 Nights

The Calanques & Riviera Gems

Port: Monaco • Portofino • Elba • Saint-Tropez • La Ciotat • Minorca • Barcelona

159 reviews
Seabourn Cruise Line
View All Prices

14 Nights

Amazon Delta & Coast Of Brazil

Port: Manaus • Parintins • Amazon River • Santarem • Macapa • Natal • Rio de Janeiro

11 reviews
Oct 21, 2024
Seabourn Cruise Line
View All Prices
Cruise Critic Favorite

7 Nights

Adriatic & Greek Treasures

Port: Venice • Sibenik • Kotor • Corfu • Sami • Nafplion • Athens

142 reviews
Oct 13, 2024
Seabourn Cruise Line
View All Prices

14 Nights

Greek Isles & Turquoise Coast

Port: Athens • Gythion • Chania • Mykonos • Kusadasi • Cesme • Istanbul • Canakkale • Izmir • Patmos +3 more

142 reviews
Oct 20, 2024
Seabourn Cruise Line
View All Prices

21 Nights

Treasures Of The Adriatic & Ephesus

Port: Athens • Monemvasia, Greece • Katakolon • Brindisi • Dubrovnik • Zadar • Venice • Sibenik +11 more

142 reviews
Oct 6, 2024
Seabourn Cruise Line
View All Prices

20 Nights

France, Italy & Maltese Gems

Port: Barcelona • Ibiza • Minorca • Tunis • Trapani • Mgarr • Malta • Lipari • Positano • Rome +9 more

86 reviews
Oct 20, 2024
Seabourn Cruise Line
View All Prices

Related Cruises

Carnival October 2024 Cruises

Carnival October 2024 Cruises

Celebrity October 2024 Cruises

Celebrity October 2024 Cruises

Crystal October 2024 Cruises

Crystal October 2024 Cruises

Holland America Line October 2024 Cruises

Holland America Line October 2024 Cruises

Norwegian (NCL) October 2024 Cruises

Norwegian (NCL) October 2024 Cruises

Princess October 2024 Cruises

Princess October 2024 Cruises

Royal Caribbean October 2024 Cruises

Royal Caribbean October 2024 Cruises

Lindblad Expeditions October 2024 Cruises

Lindblad Expeditions October 2024 Cruises

Star Clippers October 2024 Cruises

Star Clippers October 2024 Cruises

Costa October 2024 Cruises

Costa October 2024 Cruises

Avalon Waterways October 2024 Cruises

Avalon Waterways October 2024 Cruises

Azamara October 2024 Cruises

Azamara October 2024 Cruises

Celestyal October 2024 Cruises

Celestyal October 2024 Cruises

AmaWaterways October 2024 Cruises

AmaWaterways October 2024 Cruises

Pandaw October 2024 Cruises

Pandaw October 2024 Cruises

Scenic River October 2024 Cruises

Scenic River October 2024 Cruises

APT October 2024 Cruises

APT October 2024 Cruises

Silversea Expeditions October 2024 Cruises

Silversea Expeditions October 2024 Cruises

Viking Expeditions October 2024 Cruises

Viking Expeditions October 2024 Cruises

Mano October 2024 Cruises

Mano October 2024 Cruises

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only or cruise packages, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses not included. Rates are in USD and valid for US and Canadian residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees as required by the U.S. Department of Transportation.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of July 22nd, 2024.

Get special cruise deals, expert advice, insider tips and more.By proceeding, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

© 1995—2024, The Independent Traveler, Inc.