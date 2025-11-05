Effective July 1st. Due to new regulations, prices now include all taxes and fees. Learn more

Seabourn November 2025 Cruises

Seabourn November 2025 Cruises

We found you 18 cruises

15 Nights

Japan, South Korea & Taiwan

Port: Yokohama • Shimizu • Kobe • Hiroshima • Kitakyushu • Pusan • Nagasaki • Amani +4 more

169 reviews
Nov 5, 2025
Seabourn Cruise Line
View All Prices

29 Nights

Southeast Asia & Japan's Southern Isles

Port: Yokohama • Shimizu • Kobe • Hiroshima • Kitakyushu • Pusan • Nagasaki • Amani +11 more

169 reviews
Nov 5, 2025
Seabourn Cruise Line
View All Prices
12 Nights

Caribbean Gems

Port: Miami • San Juan • Prickly Pear Cays • St. Barts • Terre-de-Haut • Dominica +3 more

159 reviews
Nov 13, 2025
Seabourn Cruise Line
View All Prices

14 Nights

Taiwan, Philippines & Indonesia

Port: Hong Kong • Kao-Hsiung • Manila • Coron • Bitung • Ternate • Bau Bau • Bali

169 reviews
Nov 20, 2025
Seabourn Cruise Line
View All Prices

12 Nights

Atlantic Coast Harbors

Port: Montreal • Quebec City • Saguenay Fjord • Halifax • Shelburne • New York • Miami

159 reviews
Nov 1, 2025
Seabourn Cruise Line
View All Prices

14 Nights

Crossing To The Caribbean

Port: Barcelona • Tangier • St. Kitts • Tortola • San Juan

86 reviews
Nov 18, 2025
Seabourn Cruise Line
View All Prices

22 Nights

Panama Canal Passage

Port: Miami • Catalina Island • Curacao • Santa Marta • Panama Canal • Golfito • Puntarenas +5 more

159 reviews
Nov 25, 2025
Seabourn Cruise Line
View All Prices

42 Nights

Panama Canal & Hawaiian Holiday

Port: Miami • Catalina Island • Curacao • Santa Marta • Panama Canal • Golfito • Puntarenas +12 more

159 reviews
Nov 25, 2025
Seabourn Cruise Line
View All Prices

24 Nights

Mediterranean Jewels & Atlantic Crossing

Port: Rome • Positano • Lipari • Mgarr • Malta • Trapani • Tunis • La Ciotat • Rosas • Barcelona +4 more

86 reviews
Nov 8, 2025
Seabourn Cruise Line
View All Prices

28 Nights

South America Cruise

Port: Rio de Janeiro • Parintins • Camboriu • Montevideo • Falkland Island • Stanley +2 more

11 reviews
Nov 11, 2025
Seabourn Cruise Line
View All Prices

26 Nights

Crossing And Southern Caribbean

Port: Barcelona • Tangier • St. Kitts • Tortola • San Juan • Aruba • Curacao • Bonaire +7 more

86 reviews
Nov 18, 2025
Seabourn Cruise Line
View All Prices

34 Nights

Caribbean Gems & Panama Canal

Port: Miami • San Juan • Prickly Pear Cays • St. Barts • Terre-de-Haut • Dominica +14 more

159 reviews
Nov 13, 2025
Seabourn Cruise Line
View All Prices

10 Nights

Riviera & Mediterranean Jewels

Port: Rome • Positano • Lipari • Mgarr • Malta • Trapani • Tunis • La Ciotat • Rosas • Barcelona

86 reviews
Nov 8, 2025
Seabourn Cruise Line
View All Prices
Cruise Critic Favorite

17 Nights

Arabian & India Pearls

Port: Dubai • Sir Bani Yas Island • Mumbai • Kochi • Sabang • Phuket • Langkawi • Singapore

142 reviews
Nov 20, 2025
Seabourn Cruise Line
View All Prices
Cruise Critic Favorite

35 Nights

Egypt, Arabia & India

Port: Athens • Santorini • Aghios Nikolaos • Suez Canal • Aqaba • Sharm-el-Sheikh • Safaga +10 more

142 reviews
Nov 2, 2025
Seabourn Cruise Line
View All Prices

