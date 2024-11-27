Effective July 1st. Due to new regulations, prices now include all taxes and fees. Learn more

Seabourn November 2024 Cruises

Seabourn November 2024 Cruises

We found you 22 cruises

Cruise Critic Favorite

32 Nights

Hawaii & South Pacific Discovery

Port: Los Angeles • Maui • Hilo • Honolulu • Kona • Bora Bora • Tahiti • Raiatea • Arutanga +6 more

169 reviews
Nov 27, 2024
Seabourn Cruise Line
View All Prices

18 Nights

Panama Canal Passage

Port: Miami • Cartagena • Panama Canal • Puntarenas • Puerto Quetzal • Puerto Chiapas • Huatulco +2 more

169 reviews
Nov 9, 2024
Seabourn Cruise Line
View All Prices

21 Nights

South America Cruise

Port: Rio de Janeiro • Parintins • Camboriu • Montevideo • Falkland Islands +6 more

11 reviews
Nov 4, 2024
Seabourn Cruise Line
View All Prices

7 Nights

Iberian Tapestry

Port: Lisbon • Porto • Tangier • Malaga • Cartagena • Valencia • Barcelona

159 reviews
Nov 16, 2024
Seabourn Cruise Line
View All Prices

7 Nights

Riviera Escapades

Port: Barcelona • Palamos • Toulon • Corsica • Elba • Portovenere • Barcelona

159 reviews
Nov 23, 2024
Seabourn Cruise Line
View All Prices
Cruise Critic Favorite

46 Nights

Hawaii, South Pacific, New Zealand & Australia

Port: Los Angeles • Maui • Hilo • Honolulu • Kona • Bora Bora • Tahiti • Raiatea • Arutanga +15 more

169 reviews
Nov 27, 2024
Seabourn Cruise Line
View All Prices

14 Nights

Iberia And French Riviera

Port: Lisbon • Porto • Tangier • Malaga • Cartagena • Valencia • Barcelona • Palamos • Toulon +4 more

159 reviews
Nov 16, 2024
Seabourn Cruise Line
View All Prices

14 Nights

Crossing To The Caribbean

Port: Barcelona • Madeira • St. Kitts • Martinique • Barbados

86 reviews
Nov 9, 2024
Seabourn Cruise Line
View All Prices

7 Nights

Caribbean Spice Islands

Port: Barbados • St. Lucia • Terre-de-Haut • Antigua • St. Kitts • Grenada • Barbados

86 reviews
Nov 23, 2024
Seabourn Cruise Line
View All Prices

50 Nights

Panama Canal, Hawaii & South Pacific Discovery

Port: Miami • Cartagena • Panama Canal • Puntarenas • Puerto Quetzal • Puerto Chiapas • Huatulco +16 more

169 reviews
Nov 9, 2024
Seabourn Cruise Line
View All Prices

21 Nights

Canary Island Enchantment

Port: Barcelona • Malaga • Tangier • Casablanca • Lanzarote • San Sebastian • La Palma • Tenerife +8 more

159 reviews
Nov 2, 2024
Seabourn Cruise Line
View All Prices

27 Nights

Jewels Of Northwest Africa

Port: Barcelona • Palma de Mallorca • Tangier • Mindelo • Cape Verde • Abidjan • Takoradi +5 more

159 reviews
Nov 30, 2024
Seabourn Cruise Line
View All Prices

90 Nights

Grand Africa Voyage

Port: Barcelona • Palma de Mallorca • Tangier • Mindelo • Cape Verde • Abidjan • Takoradi +28 more

159 reviews
Nov 30, 2024
Seabourn Cruise Line
View All Prices

21 Nights

Crossing To The Caribbean Spice Islands

Port: Barcelona • Madeira • St. Kitts • Martinique • Barbados • St. Lucia • Terre-de-Haut • Antigua +3 more

86 reviews
Nov 9, 2024
Seabourn Cruise Line
View All Prices

10 Nights

Gems Of The Lesser Antilles

Port: Barbados • St. Vincent • Dominica • St. Kitts • Aruba • Bonaire • Curacao • Charlotteville +1 more

86 reviews
Nov 30, 2024
Seabourn Cruise Line
View All Prices

Related Cruises

Carnival November 2024 Cruises

Carnival November 2024 Cruises

Celebrity November 2024 Cruises

Celebrity November 2024 Cruises

Crystal November 2024 Cruises

Crystal November 2024 Cruises

Holland America Line November 2024 Cruises

Holland America Line November 2024 Cruises

Norwegian (NCL) November 2024 Cruises

Norwegian (NCL) November 2024 Cruises

Princess November 2024 Cruises

Princess November 2024 Cruises

Royal Caribbean November 2024 Cruises

Royal Caribbean November 2024 Cruises

Lindblad Expeditions November 2024 Cruises

Lindblad Expeditions November 2024 Cruises

Costa November 2024 Cruises

Costa November 2024 Cruises

Avalon Waterways November 2024 Cruises

Avalon Waterways November 2024 Cruises

Azamara November 2024 Cruises

Azamara November 2024 Cruises

AmaWaterways November 2024 Cruises

AmaWaterways November 2024 Cruises

Pandaw November 2024 Cruises

Pandaw November 2024 Cruises

APT November 2024 Cruises

APT November 2024 Cruises

Riviera River November 2024 Cruises

Riviera River November 2024 Cruises

Virgin Voyages November 2024 Cruises

Virgin Voyages November 2024 Cruises

Silversea Expeditions November 2024 Cruises

Silversea Expeditions November 2024 Cruises

Atlas Ocean Voyages November 2024 Cruises

Atlas Ocean Voyages November 2024 Cruises

Scenic Ocean November 2024 Cruises

Scenic Ocean November 2024 Cruises

HX (Hurtigruten Expeditions) November 2024 Cruises

HX (Hurtigruten Expeditions) November 2024 Cruises

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only or cruise packages, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses not included. Rates are in USD and valid for US and Canadian residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees as required by the U.S. Department of Transportation.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of July 22nd, 2024.

Get special cruise deals, expert advice, insider tips and more.By proceeding, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

© 1995—2024, The Independent Traveler, Inc.