Seabourn May 2026 Cruises

We found you 23 cruises

Seabourn Sojourn
Seabourn Sojourn
Seabourn Sojourn Cabins
Seabourn Sojourn
A dining room on Seabourn Sojourn. (Photo: Cruise Critic)
Seabourn Sojourn
Seabourn Sojourn Activity/Entertainment
Seabourn Sojourn
Seabourn Sojourn
Seabourn Sojourn

5 Nights

5 Nights  Pacific CoastalU. S. Pacific Coast Cruise

Port: Vancouver • Santa Barbara • Los Angeles

163
May 15, 2026
Seabourn Cruise Line
Seabourn Venture (Photo/Seabourn)
Seabourn Venture
Seabourn Square aboard Seabourn Venture (Photo: Chris Gray Faust)
Seabourn Venture
The Landing mud room aboard Seabourn Venture (Photo: Chris Gray Faust)
Seabourn Venture
A Panoramic Veranda stateroom aboard Seabourn Venture (Photo: Chris Gray Faust)
Seabourn Venture
The Expedition Lounge aboard Seabourn Venture (Photo: Chris Gray Faust)
Seabourn Venture

9 Nights

9 Nights  Europe - Western MediterraneanMediterranean - Western Cruise

Port: Rome • Positano • Lipari • Taormina • Palermo • Sardinia • Corsica • Calvi • La Ciotat+1 more

12
May 5, 2026
Seabourn Cruise Line
Seabourn Pursuit rendering (Photo/Seabourn)
Seabourn Pursuit
Seabourn Pursuit Constellation Lounge rendering (Photo/Seabourn)
Seabourn Pursuit
Seabourn Pursuit sauna rendering (Photo/Seabourn)
Seabourn Pursuit
Seabourn Pursuit veranda suite rendering (Photo/Seabourn)
Seabourn Pursuit

26 Nights

26 Nights  Australia & New ZealandAustralia Cruise

Port: Lautoka • Yasawa • Ambrym Island • Pentecost Island • Luganville • Alotau+13 more

16
May 3, 2026
Seabourn Cruise Line
Seabourn Ovation (Photo: Seabourn Cruises)
Seabourn Ovation

7 Nights

7 Nights  Baltic SeaEurope - Northern Cruise

Port: Dover • Isle of Portland • Cobh • Fishguard • Douglas, Isle Of Man • Rothesay • Greenock

99
May 2, 2026
Seabourn Cruise Line
Cruise Critic Favorite

15 Nights

15 Nights  AlaskaAlaska Cruise

Port: Vancouver • Ketchikan • Klawock • Sitka • Glacier Bay • Inian Islands • Icy Strait+9 more

153
May 14, 2026
Seabourn Cruise Line
Cruise Critic Favorite

7 Nights

7 Nights  AlaskaAlaska Cruise

Port: Juneau • Glacier Bay • Wrangell • Behm Canal • Misty Fjord • Prince Rupert • Alert Bay+1 more

153
May 22, 2026
Seabourn Cruise Line

10 Nights

10 Nights  Australia & New ZealandAustralia Cruise

Port: Darwin • Cruising • Vansittart Bay • Ashmore Reef • Hunter River Region • Kuri Bay+5 more

16
May 19, 2026
Seabourn Cruise Line

7 Nights

7 Nights  AlaskaAlaska Cruise

Port: Vancouver • Ketchikan • Sitka • Hubbard Glacier • Inian Islands • Icy Strait • Haines • Juneau

153
May 29, 2026
Seabourn Cruise Line

19 Nights

19 Nights  Panama Canal & Central AmericaPanama Canal Cruise

Port: Los Angeles • Puerto Vallarta • Huatulco • Puerto Chiapas • Puerto Quetzal • Puntarenas+5 more

163
May 20, 2026
Seabourn Cruise Line

14 Nights

14 Nights  AlaskaAlaska Cruise

Port: Vancouver • Ketchikan • Sitka • Hubbard Glacier • Inian Islands • Icy Strait • Haines • Juneau+7 more

153
May 29, 2026
Seabourn Cruise Line

14 Nights

14 Nights  Baltic SeaEurope - Northern Cruise

Port: Dover • Trondheim • Bronnoysund • Svolvaer • Tromso • Honnigsvag • Olden • Bergen+2 more

99
May 16, 2026
Seabourn Cruise Line

24 Nights

24 Nights  Panama Canal & Central AmericaPanama Canal Cruise

Port: Vancouver • Santa Barbara • Los Angeles • Puerto Vallarta • Huatulco • Puerto Chiapas+7 more

163
May 15, 2026
Seabourn Cruise Line

7 Nights

7 Nights  Baltic SeaEurope - Northern Cruise

Port: Greenock • Belfast • Oban • Ullapool • Edinburgh • Dover

99
May 9, 2026
Seabourn Cruise Line

14 Nights

14 Nights  Baltic SeaEurope - Northern Cruise

Port: Dover • Kirkwall • Vopnafjorour • Akureyri • Isafjord • Reykjavik • Heimaey • Djupivogur+3 more

99
May 30, 2026
Seabourn Cruise Line

21 Nights

21 Nights  Baltic SeaEurope - Northern Cruise

Port: Dover • Trondheim • Bronnoysund • Svolvaer • Tromso • Honnigsvag • Olden • Bergen+7 more

99
May 16, 2026
Seabourn Cruise Line

