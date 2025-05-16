Effective July 1st. Due to new regulations, prices now include all taxes and fees. Learn more

Seabourn May 2025 Cruises

We found you 29 cruises

7 Nights

Alaska Inside Passage & Glacier Bay

Port: Vancouver • Queen Charlotte Islands • Ketchikan • Sitka • Glacier Bay • Inian Islands +3 more

169 reviews
May 16, 2025
Seabourn Cruise Line
View All Prices
Seabourn Ovation (Photo: Seabourn Cruises)
Seabourn Ovation

10 Nights

Spain & Moroccan Gems

Port: Barcelona • Port Vendres • Malaga • Gibraltar • Casablanca • Cartagena • Valencia • Barcelona

86 reviews
May 25, 2025
Seabourn Cruise Line
View All Prices
8 Nights

Western Mediterranean Mosaic

Port: Lisbon • Portimao • Gibraltar • Corsica • Florence • Elba • Rome

142 reviews
May 10, 2025
Seabourn Cruise Line
View All Prices

14 Nights

Alaska Glaciers, Fjords & Inside Passage

Port: Vancouver • Queen Charlotte Islands • Ketchikan • Sitka • Hubbard Glacier • Inian Islands +10 more

169 reviews
May 30, 2025
Seabourn Cruise Line
View All Prices

10 Nights

Kimberley Expedition: Waterfalls & Wandjinas

Port: Darwin • Cruising • Vansittart Bay • Ashmore Reef • Hunter River Region • Kuri Bay +5 more

12 reviews
May 30, 2025
Seabourn Cruise Line
View All Prices

7 Nights

Glaciers & Alaska Inside Passage

Port: Vancouver • Queen Charlotte Islands • Ketchikan • Sitka • Hubbard Glacier • Inian Islands +3 more

169 reviews
May 30, 2025
Seabourn Cruise Line
View All Prices

10 Nights

Wild Scottish Isles & Iceland

Port: Dublin • Calf of Man • Douglas, Isle Of Man • Rothesay • Tobermory • Isle of Eigg +7 more

11 reviews
May 8, 2025
Seabourn Cruise Line
View All Prices
Cruise Critic Favorite

7 Nights

Amalfi Coast & Adriatic Gems

Port: Rome • Positano • Taormina • Argostoli • Corfu • Kotor • Dubrovnik

142 reviews
May 18, 2025
Seabourn Cruise Line
View All Prices

14 Nights

Glacier Bay, Fjords & Inside Passage

Port: Vancouver • Queen Charlotte Islands • Ketchikan • Sitka • Glacier Bay • Inian Islands +10 more

169 reviews
May 16, 2025
Seabourn Cruise Line
View All Prices

30 Nights

Mediterranean Jewels, Spain & Morocco

Port: Rome • Positano • Lipari • Mgarr • Malta • Trapani • Tunis • La Ciotat • Rosas • Barcelona +16 more

86 reviews
May 15, 2025
Seabourn Cruise Line
View All Prices

7 Nights

Glacier Bay & Canadian Inside Passage

Port: Juneau • Glacier Bay • Wrangell • Behm Canal • Misty Fjord • Prince Rupert • Alert Bay +1 more

169 reviews
May 23, 2025
Seabourn Cruise Line
View All Prices

10 Nights

Mediterranean Overture

Port: Barcelona • Minorca • Palma de Mallorca • Sete • Toulon • Monaco • Portofino • Playa del Carmen +2 more

86 reviews
May 5, 2025
Seabourn Cruise Line
View All Prices

28 Nights

Iberian Coast & Jewels Of The British Isles

Port: Barcelona • Valencia • Cartagena • Lisbon • Porto • Ferrol • Bordeaux +16 more

159 reviews
May 17, 2025
Seabourn Cruise Line
View All Prices

10 Nights

Tyrrhenian Treasures & Malta

Port: Monaco • Elba • Positano • Taormina • Mgarr • Malta • Saint-Tropez • La Ciotat • Palamos +1 more

159 reviews
May 7, 2025
Seabourn Cruise Line
View All Prices

24 Nights

Tyrrhenian Treasures & Iberian Coast

Port: Monaco • Elba • Positano • Taormina • Mgarr • Malta • Saint-Tropez • La Ciotat • Palamos +11 more

159 reviews
May 7, 2025
Seabourn Cruise Line
View All Prices

