21 Nights

Canary Islands, Madeira & Spain's Southern Coast

Port: Las Palmas • San Sebastian • El Hierro • La Palma • Tenerife • Porto Santo • Madeira +10 more

159 reviews
Mar 26, 2025
Seabourn Cruise Line
View All Prices
Cruise Critic Favorite
Seabourn Encore
Seabourn Encore
Seabourn Encore Cabins
Seabourn Encore
Seabourn Encore Dining
Seabourn Encore
Seabourn Encore Activity/Entertainment
Seabourn Encore
Seabourn Encore
Seabourn Encore

39 Nights

Southeast Asia, Japan & Hawaiian Islands

Port: Singapore • Ho Chi Minh City • Da Nang • Hong Kong • Taipei • Kochi • Tokushima • Kobe +6 more

142 reviews
Mar 2, 2025
Seabourn Cruise Line
View All Prices

12 Nights

Iberian Coast, France & Italy

Port: Lisbon • Porto • Seville • Malaga • Minorca • Port Vendres • Toulon • Corsica • Elba +2 more

86 reviews
Mar 27, 2025
Seabourn Cruise Line
View All Prices

28 Nights

Southeast Asia & Japan's Spring Flowers

Port: Bali • Bau Bau • Ternate • Bitung • Boracay • Manila • Kao-Hsiung • Hong Kong • Magong +10 more

169 reviews
Mar 2, 2025
Seabourn Cruise Line
View All Prices

14 Nights

Taiwan, South Korea & Japan's Spring Flowers

Port: Hong Kong • Magong • Taipei • Ryukyu Island • Okinawa • Cheju City • Pusan • Kitakyushu +4 more

169 reviews
Mar 16, 2025
Seabourn Cruise Line
View All Prices

28 Nights

East Asia, Japan's Crafts & Cherry Blossoms

Port: Hong Kong • Magong • Taipei • Ryukyu Island • Okinawa • Cheju City • Pusan • Kitakyushu +14 more

169 reviews
Mar 16, 2025
Seabourn Cruise Line
View All Prices

14 Nights

Indonesia & The Philippines

Port: Bali • Bau Bau • Ternate • Bitung • Boracay • Manila • Kao-Hsiung • Hong Kong

169 reviews
Mar 2, 2025
Seabourn Cruise Line
View All Prices

7 Nights

Classic Caribbean Yacht Harbors

Port: Barbados • St. Lucia • Guadeloupe • Antigua • Peter Island • St. Kitts • St. Maarten

86 reviews
Mar 1, 2025
Seabourn Cruise Line
View All Prices

14 Nights

Islands Of The Canaries & Madeira

Port: Las Palmas • San Sebastian • El Hierro • La Palma • Tenerife • Porto Santo • Madeira +4 more

159 reviews
Mar 26, 2025
Seabourn Cruise Line
View All Prices

10 Nights

Andalusian Nights: Spotlight On Seville

Port: Lisbon • Portimao • Sevastopol • Tangier • Motril • Minorca • Sete • Palamos • Barcelona

11 reviews
Mar 26, 2025
Seabourn Cruise Line
View All Prices
Cruise Critic Favorite

14 Nights

Southeast Asia & Japan

Port: Singapore • Ho Chi Minh City • Da Nang • Hong Kong • Taipei • Kochi • Tokushima • Kobe

142 reviews
Mar 2, 2025
Seabourn Cruise Line
View All Prices

25 Nights

Japan & Hawaiian Islands Pacific Crossing

Port: Kobe • Wakayama • Shimizu • Yokohama • Honolulu • Kauai • Los Angeles

142 reviews
Mar 16, 2025
Seabourn Cruise Line
View All Prices

12 Nights

Canary Islands & Cape Verde

Port: Las Palmas • La Palma • Cape Verde • Mindelo • Puerto del Rosario • Lanzarote • Tenerife +2 more

159 reviews
Mar 14, 2025
Seabourn Cruise Line
View All Prices

19 Nights

Iberian Coast, Riviera Gems & The Calanques

Port: Lisbon • Porto • Seville • Malaga • Minorca • Port Vendres • Toulon • Corsica • Elba +8 more

86 reviews
Mar 27, 2025
Seabourn Cruise Line
View All Prices

29 Nights

Iberian Coast, Riviera Gems & Mediterranean Magic

Port: Lisbon • Porto • Seville • Malaga • Minorca • Port Vendres • Toulon • Corsica • Elba +17 more

86 reviews
Mar 27, 2025
Seabourn Cruise Line
View All Prices

