Effective July 1st. Due to new regulations, prices now include all taxes and fees. Learn more

Seabourn July 2025 Cruises

Seabourn July 2025 Cruises

We found you 22 cruises

7 Nights

North Iceland Fjords

Port: Reykjavik • Isafjord • Akureyri • Vopnafjorour • Kirkwall • Dover

159 reviews
Jul 5, 2025
Seabourn Cruise Line
View All Prices

10 Nights

Spain & Moroccan Gems

Port: Barcelona • Port Vendres • Malaga • Gibraltar • Casablanca • Cartagena • Valencia • Barcelona

86 reviews
Jul 1, 2025
Seabourn Cruise Line
View All Prices
Seabourn Quest (Photo: Seabourn Cruises)
Seabourn Quest
Seabourn Quest Cabins
Seabourn Quest
Seabourn Quest Dining
Seabourn Quest
Seabourn Quest (Photo: Seabourn)
Seabourn Quest
Seabourn Quest
Seabourn Quest

7 Nights

Alaska Fjords & Canadian Inside Passage

Port: Juneau • Endicott Arm • Wrangell • Behm Canal • Misty Fjord • Prince Rupert • Alert Bay +1 more

169 reviews
Jul 4, 2025
Seabourn Cruise Line
View All Prices
Seabourn Quest (Photo: Seabourn Cruises)
Seabourn Quest
Seabourn Quest Cabins
Seabourn Quest
Seabourn Quest Dining
Seabourn Quest
Seabourn Quest (Photo: Seabourn)
Seabourn Quest
Seabourn Quest
Seabourn Quest

14 Nights

Alaska Glaciers, Fjords & Inside Passage

Port: Vancouver • Queen Charlotte Islands • Ketchikan • Sitka • Hubbard Glacier • Inian Islands +10 more

169 reviews
Jul 25, 2025
Seabourn Cruise Line
View All Prices

10 Nights

Kimberley Expedition: Waterfalls & Wandjinas

Port: Darwin • Cruising • Vansittart Bay • Ashmore Reef • Hunter River Region • Kuri Bay +5 more

12 reviews
Jul 25, 2025
Seabourn Cruise Line
View All Prices

7 Nights

Glaciers & Alaska Inside Passage

Port: Vancouver • Queen Charlotte Islands • Ketchikan • Sitka • Hubbard Glacier • Inian Islands +3 more

169 reviews
Seabourn Cruise Line
View All Prices
Cruise Critic Favorite

14 Nights

Greek Island Gems & Dalmatian Delights

Port: Istanbul • Canakkale • Izmir • Patmos • Rhodes • Spetsai • Athens • Monemvasia, Greece +5 more

142 reviews
Jul 27, 2025
Seabourn Cruise Line
View All Prices

7 Nights

Aegean Treasures

Port: Athens • Mykonos • Aghios Nikolaos • Symi • Kusadasi • Cesme • Athens

142 reviews
Jul 6, 2025
Seabourn Cruise Line
View All Prices

14 Nights

North Cape & Norwegian Fjords

Port: Dover • Trondheim • Bronnoysund • Svolvaer • Tromso • Honnigsvag • Olden • Bergen +2 more

159 reviews
Jul 12, 2025
Seabourn Cruise Line
View All Prices

9 Nights

Greek Isles & Ephesus

Port: Athens • Gythion • Chania • Milos • Santorini • Mykonos • Kusadasi • Cesme • Istanbul

142 reviews
Jul 18, 2025
Seabourn Cruise Line
View All Prices

20 Nights

Spain, Morocco & Mediterranean Magic

Port: Barcelona • Port Vendres • Malaga • Gibraltar • Casablanca • Cartagena • Valencia • Barcelona +9 more

86 reviews
Jul 1, 2025
Seabourn Cruise Line
View All Prices

10 Nights

Mediterranean Overture

Port: Barcelona • Minorca • Palma de Mallorca • Sete • Toulon • Monaco • Portofino • Playa del Carmen +2 more

86 reviews
Jul 31, 2025
Seabourn Cruise Line
View All Prices

20 Nights

Mediterranean Overture & Rivieras

Port: Barcelona • Minorca • Palma de Mallorca • Sete • Toulon • Monaco • Portofino • Playa del Carmen +11 more

86 reviews
Jul 31, 2025
Seabourn Cruise Line
View All Prices

10 Nights

Mediterranean Magic

Port: Barcelona • Minorca • Palma de Mallorca • Sardinia • Corsica • Elba • Portovenere +3 more

86 reviews
Jul 11, 2025
Seabourn Cruise Line
View All Prices
Cruise Critic Favorite

16 Nights

Greek Isles, Ephesus & Turquoise Coast

Port: Athens • Gythion • Chania • Milos • Santorini • Mykonos • Kusadasi • Cesme • Istanbul +6 more

142 reviews
Jul 18, 2025
Seabourn Cruise Line
View All Prices

Related Cruises

Carnival July 2025 Cruises

Carnival July 2025 Cruises

Crystal July 2025 Cruises

Crystal July 2025 Cruises

Norwegian (NCL) July 2025 Cruises

Norwegian (NCL) July 2025 Cruises

Princess July 2025 Cruises

Princess July 2025 Cruises

Royal Caribbean July 2025 Cruises

Royal Caribbean July 2025 Cruises

Lindblad Expeditions July 2025 Cruises

Lindblad Expeditions July 2025 Cruises

Swan Hellenic July 2025 Cruises

Swan Hellenic July 2025 Cruises

MSC July 2025 Cruises

MSC July 2025 Cruises

Avalon Waterways July 2025 Cruises

Avalon Waterways July 2025 Cruises

AmaWaterways July 2025 Cruises

AmaWaterways July 2025 Cruises

Scenic River July 2025 Cruises

Scenic River July 2025 Cruises

CroisiEurope July 2025 Cruises

CroisiEurope July 2025 Cruises

Delfin Amazon Cruises July 2025 Cruises

Delfin Amazon Cruises July 2025 Cruises

Virgin Voyages July 2025 Cruises

Virgin Voyages July 2025 Cruises

Silversea Expeditions July 2025 Cruises

Silversea Expeditions July 2025 Cruises

Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection July 2025 Cruises

Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection July 2025 Cruises

Atlas Ocean Voyages July 2025 Cruises

Atlas Ocean Voyages July 2025 Cruises

Viking Expeditions July 2025 Cruises

Viking Expeditions July 2025 Cruises

Explora Journeys July 2025 Cruises

Explora Journeys July 2025 Cruises

Scenic Ocean July 2025 Cruises

Scenic Ocean July 2025 Cruises

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only or cruise packages, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses not included. Rates are in USD and valid for US and Canadian residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees as required by the U.S. Department of Transportation.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of July 22nd, 2024.

Get special cruise deals, expert advice, insider tips and more.By proceeding, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

© 1995—2024, The Independent Traveler, Inc.