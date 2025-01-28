Effective July 1st. Due to new regulations, prices now include all taxes and fees. Learn more

Seabourn January 2025 Cruises

Seabourn January 2025 Cruises

We found you 15 cruises

17 Nights

New Zealand Discovery & Australia

Port: Auckland • Waiheke Island • Wellington • Picton • Kaikoura • Akaroa • Timaru • Oban +5 more

169 reviews
Jan 28, 2025
Seabourn Cruise Line
View All Prices
14 Nights

Thailand, Cambodia & Vietnam

Port: Singapore • Bangkok • Ko Kood • Sihanoukville • Ho Chi Minh City • Da Nang • Hanoi • Hong Kong

142 reviews
Jan 5, 2025
Seabourn Cruise Line
View All Prices
Cruise Critic Favorite
14 Nights

Taiwan, Philippines & Malaysia

Port: Hong Kong • Kao-Hsiung • Manila • Boracay • Coron • Puerto Princesa • Kota Kinabalu +1 more

142 reviews
Jan 19, 2025
Seabourn Cruise Line
View All Prices

31 Nights

Enchanting West African Shores

Port: Cape Town • Luderitz • Walvis Bay • Cotonou • Lome • Banjul • Dakar • Las Palmas • Lanzarote +4 more

159 reviews
Jan 28, 2025
Seabourn Cruise Line
View All Prices

33 Nights

New Zealand, Australia & Indonesia

Port: Auckland • Waiheke Island • Wellington • Picton • Kaikoura • Akaroa • Timaru • Oban +12 more

169 reviews
Jan 28, 2025
Seabourn Cruise Line
View All Prices
Cruise Critic Favorite

28 Nights

Circle The South China Sea

Port: Singapore • Bangkok • Ko Kood • Sihanoukville • Ho Chi Minh City • Da Nang • Hanoi • Hong Kong +7 more

142 reviews
Jan 5, 2025
Seabourn Cruise Line
View All Prices

7 Nights

Classic Caribbean Yacht Harbors

Port: Barbados • St. Lucia • Guadeloupe • Antigua • Peter Island • St. Kitts • St. Maarten

86 reviews
Jan 18, 2025
Seabourn Cruise Line
View All Prices

7 Nights

Classic Caribbean Yacht Harbors

Port: Barbados • St. Lucia • Terre-de-Haut • Antigua • Peter Island • St. Kitts • St. Maarten

86 reviews
Jan 4, 2025
Seabourn Cruise Line
View All Prices

15 Nights

Australia & New Zealand

Port: Sydney • Canberra • Melbourne • Hobart • Milford Sound • Oban • Dunedin • Christchurch +3 more

169 reviews
Jan 13, 2025
Seabourn Cruise Line
View All Prices

28 Nights

Circle The South China Sea

Port: Hong Kong • Kao-Hsiung • Manila • Boracay • Coron • Puerto Princesa • Kota Kinabalu +8 more

142 reviews
Jan 19, 2025
Seabourn Cruise Line
View All Prices

22 Nights

West African Discovery: Cape Town To The Canaries

Port: Cape Town • Luderitz • Walvis Bay • Cotonou • Lome • Banjul • Dakar • Las Palmas

159 reviews
Jan 28, 2025
Seabourn Cruise Line
View All Prices

10 Nights

South America Cruise

Port: Buenos Aires • Ushuaia

12 reviews
Jan 5, 2025
Seabourn Cruise Line
View All Prices

20 Nights

South America Cruise

Port: Buenos Aires • Ushuaia • Antarctica • Stanley • Falkland Islands • Carcass Island • West Point +2 more

12 reviews
Jan 25, 2025
Seabourn Cruise Line
View All Prices

10 Nights

South America Cruise

Port: Buenos Aires • Ushuaia

11 reviews
Jan 20, 2025
Seabourn Cruise Line
View All Prices

12 Nights

South America Cruise

Port: Buenos Aires • Ushuaia

11 reviews
Seabourn Cruise Line
View All Prices

