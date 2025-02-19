Effective July 1st. Due to new regulations, prices now include all taxes and fees. Learn more

Seabourn February 2025 Cruises

Seabourn February 2025 Cruises

We found you 15 cruises

Seabourn Sojourn
Seabourn Sojourn
Seabourn Sojourn Cabins
Seabourn Sojourn
A dining room on Seabourn Sojourn. (Photo: Cruise Critic)
Seabourn Sojourn
Seabourn Sojourn Activity/Entertainment
Seabourn Sojourn
Seabourn Sojourn
Seabourn Sojourn

9 Nights

Morocco & The Strait Of Gibraltar

Port: Las Palmas • Lanzarote • Casablanca • Gibraltar • Melilla • Barcelona

159 reviews
Feb 19, 2025
Seabourn Cruise Line
View All Prices

14 Nights

Thailand, Cambodia & Vietnam

Port: Hong Kong • Hanoi • Da Nang • Ho Chi Minh City • Sihanoukville • Ko Kood • Bangkok • Singapore

142 reviews
Feb 16, 2025
Seabourn Cruise Line
View All Prices

14 Nights

Thailand, Cambodia & Vietnam

Port: Singapore • Bangkok • Ko Kood • Sihanoukville • Ho Chi Minh City • Da Nang • Hanoi • Hong Kong

142 reviews
Feb 2, 2025
Seabourn Cruise Line
View All Prices

30 Nights

Australia, Indonesia & The Philippines

Port: Sydney • Moreton Island • Townsville • Cairns • Great Barrier Reef • Darwin • Komodo Island +8 more

169 reviews
Feb 14, 2025
Seabourn Cruise Line
View All Prices

26 Nights

Morocco, Canary Islands & Cape Verde

Port: Barcelona • Palma de Mallorca • Alicante • Cartagena • Melilla • Motril • Gibraltar +14 more

159 reviews
Feb 28, 2025
Seabourn Cruise Line
View All Prices

14 Nights

Morocco & The Canary Islands

Port: Barcelona • Palma de Mallorca • Alicante • Cartagena • Melilla • Motril • Gibraltar +6 more

159 reviews
Feb 28, 2025
Seabourn Cruise Line
View All Prices

7 Nights

Classic Caribbean Yacht Harbors

Port: Barbados • St. Lucia • Terre-de-Haut • Antigua • Peter Island • St. Kitts • St. Maarten

86 reviews
Feb 15, 2025
Seabourn Cruise Line
View All Prices
Cruise Critic Favorite

28 Nights

Thailand, Cambodia, Vietnam & Taiwan

Port: Hong Kong • Hanoi • Da Nang • Ho Chi Minh City • Sihanoukville • Ko Kood • Bangkok • Singapore +7 more

142 reviews
Feb 16, 2025
Seabourn Cruise Line
View All Prices

14 Nights

Jewels Of The Caribbean Sea

Port: Barbados • Curacao • Bonaire • Aruba • Cartagena • Santa Marta • Santo Domingo +4 more

86 reviews
Feb 1, 2025
Seabourn Cruise Line
View All Prices

16 Nights

Australia's Queensland & Indonesia

Port: Sydney • Moreton Island • Townsville • Cairns • Great Barrier Reef • Darwin • Komodo Island +1 more

169 reviews
Feb 14, 2025
Seabourn Cruise Line
View All Prices
Cruise Critic Favorite

53 Nights

Asia, Japan, Hawaii & Pacific Crossing

Port: Hong Kong • Hanoi • Da Nang • Ho Chi Minh City • Sihanoukville • Ko Kood • Bangkok • Singapore +13 more

142 reviews
Feb 16, 2025
Seabourn Cruise Line
View All Prices

21 Nights

Caribbean Sea Harbors

Port: Barbados • Curacao • Bonaire • Aruba • Cartagena • Santa Marta • Santo Domingo +10 more

86 reviews
Feb 1, 2025
Seabourn Cruise Line
View All Prices

20 Nights

South America Cruise

Port: Buenos Aires • Ushuaia • Garibaldi Glacier • Punta Arenas • Strait of Magellan +5 more

12 reviews
Feb 26, 2025
Seabourn Cruise Line
View All Prices

20 Nights

South America Cruise

Port: Buenos Aires • Ushuaia • Antarctica • West Point • Saunders Island • Stanley +1 more

11 reviews
Feb 11, 2025
Seabourn Cruise Line
View All Prices

12 Nights

South America Cruise

Port: Buenos Aires • Ushuaia

12 reviews
Feb 14, 2025
Seabourn Cruise Line
View All Prices

Related Cruises

Carnival February 2025 Cruises

Carnival February 2025 Cruises

Celebrity February 2025 Cruises

Celebrity February 2025 Cruises

Crystal February 2025 Cruises

Crystal February 2025 Cruises

Princess February 2025 Cruises

Princess February 2025 Cruises

Royal Caribbean February 2025 Cruises

Royal Caribbean February 2025 Cruises

Lindblad Expeditions February 2025 Cruises

Lindblad Expeditions February 2025 Cruises

Star Clippers February 2025 Cruises

Star Clippers February 2025 Cruises

Swan Hellenic February 2025 Cruises

Swan Hellenic February 2025 Cruises

Costa February 2025 Cruises

Costa February 2025 Cruises

Hurtigruten February 2025 Cruises

Hurtigruten February 2025 Cruises

MSC February 2025 Cruises

MSC February 2025 Cruises

Avalon Waterways February 2025 Cruises

Avalon Waterways February 2025 Cruises

Scenic River February 2025 Cruises

Scenic River February 2025 Cruises

Delfin Amazon Cruises February 2025 Cruises

Delfin Amazon Cruises February 2025 Cruises

Silversea Expeditions February 2025 Cruises

Silversea Expeditions February 2025 Cruises

Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection February 2025 Cruises

Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection February 2025 Cruises

Atlas Ocean Voyages February 2025 Cruises

Atlas Ocean Voyages February 2025 Cruises

Viking Expeditions February 2025 Cruises

Viking Expeditions February 2025 Cruises

Scenic Ocean February 2025 Cruises

Scenic Ocean February 2025 Cruises

HX (Hurtigruten Expeditions) February 2025 Cruises

HX (Hurtigruten Expeditions) February 2025 Cruises

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only or cruise packages, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses not included. Rates are in USD and valid for US and Canadian residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees as required by the U.S. Department of Transportation.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of July 23rd, 2024.

Get special cruise deals, expert advice, insider tips and more.By proceeding, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

© 1995—2024, The Independent Traveler, Inc.