Seabourn April 2026 Cruises

Powered by AI

We found you 27 cruises

Seabourn Sojourn
Seabourn Sojourn
Seabourn Sojourn Cabins
Seabourn Sojourn
A dining room on Seabourn Sojourn. (Photo: Cruise Critic)
Seabourn Sojourn
Seabourn Sojourn Activity/Entertainment
Seabourn Sojourn
Seabourn Sojourn
Seabourn Sojourn

22 Nights

22 Nights  World CruiseWorld Cruise

Port: Tokyo • Hitachinaka • Sendai • Hakodate • Kushiro • Kodiak • Glacier Bay • Sitka+4 more

163
Apr 24, 2026
Seabourn Cruise Line
Seabourn Quest (Photo: Seabourn Cruises)
Seabourn Quest
Seabourn Quest Cabins
Seabourn Quest
Seabourn Quest Dining
Seabourn Quest
Seabourn Quest (Photo: Seabourn)
Seabourn Quest
Seabourn Quest
Seabourn Quest

19 Nights

19 Nights  Panama Canal & Central AmericaPanama Canal Cruise

Port: Los Angeles • Puerto Vallarta • Huatulco • Puerto Chiapas • Puerto Quetzal • Puntarenas+5 more

173
Apr 7, 2026
Seabourn Cruise Line
Seabourn Pursuit rendering (Photo/Seabourn)
Seabourn Pursuit
Seabourn Pursuit Constellation Lounge rendering (Photo/Seabourn)
Seabourn Pursuit
Seabourn Pursuit sauna rendering (Photo/Seabourn)
Seabourn Pursuit
Seabourn Pursuit veranda suite rendering (Photo/Seabourn)
Seabourn Pursuit

11 Nights

11 Nights  South PacificSouth Pacific Cruise

Port: Tahiti • Raiatea • Aitutaki • Apia, Samoa • Vavau • Nuku Island • Vanua Balavu • Yasawa+1 more

16
Apr 21, 2026
Seabourn Cruise Line
Seabourn Quest (Photo: Seabourn Cruises)
Seabourn Quest
Seabourn Quest Cabins
Seabourn Quest
Seabourn Quest Dining
Seabourn Quest
Seabourn Quest (Photo: Seabourn)
Seabourn Quest
Seabourn Quest
Seabourn Quest

24 Nights

24 Nights  Europe - AllEurope Cruise

Port: Miami • Ponta Delgada • Tangier • Lisbon • Gibraltar • Motril • Cartagena • Minorca+3 more

173
Apr 26, 2026
Seabourn Cruise Line
Sponsored

Up to 35% off Cruises + Kids Sail Free*

  • Up to 35% off Cruises
  • Sail to Over 250 Destinations Around the Globe
  • Limited-Time Offer ​
  • *Restrictions Apply

MSC Cruises

10 Nights

10 Nights  World CruiseWorld Cruise

Port: Hong Kong • Kao-Hsiung • Hualien • Ryukyu Island • Amani • Shikoku • Japan • Beppu+1 more

163
Apr 4, 2026
Seabourn Cruise Line

28 Nights

28 Nights  Europe - AllEurope Cruise

Port: Barbados • Casablanca • Tangier • Portimao • Lisbon • Barca d'Alva • La Coruna • Gijon+6 more

99
Apr 4, 2026
Seabourn Cruise Line

29 Nights

29 Nights  Baltic SeaEurope - Northern Cruise

Port: Lisbon • Barca d'Alva • La Coruna • Gijon • Bilbao • Bordeaux • Rouen • Dominica • Antwerp+12 more

99
Apr 17, 2026
Seabourn Cruise Line

37 Nights

37 Nights  Australia & New ZealandAustralia Cruise

Port: Tahiti • Raiatea • Aitutaki • Apia, Samoa • Vavau • Nuku Island • Vanua Balavu • Yasawa+19 more

16
Apr 21, 2026
Seabourn Cruise Line

13 Nights

13 Nights  Europe - AllEurope Cruise

Port: Barbados • Casablanca • Tangier • Portimao • Lisbon

99
Apr 4, 2026
Seabourn Cruise Line

27 Nights

27 Nights  South PacificSouth Pacific Cruise

Port: Tahiti • Raiatea • Aitutaki • Apia, Samoa • Vavau • Nuku Island • Vanua Balavu • Yasawa+9 more

16
Apr 21, 2026
Seabourn Cruise Line

33 Nights

33 Nights  AsiaSoutheast Asia Cruise

Port: Yokohama • Miyako Island • Hakodate • Kushiro • Kodiak • Ketchikan • Inside Passage • Vancouver+15 more

153
Apr 27, 2026
Seabourn Cruise Line

20 Nights

20 Nights  World CruiseWorld Cruise

Port: Hong Kong • Kao-Hsiung • Hualien • Ryukyu Island • Amani • Shikoku • Japan • Beppu+6 more

163
Apr 4, 2026
Seabourn Cruise Line
Cruise Critic Favorite

14 Nights

14 Nights  AsiaSoutheast Asia Cruise

Port: Yokohama • Beppu • Pusan • Sakai Ko • Maizuro • Kanazawa • Niigata • Akita • Hakodate • Aormori+1 more

153
Apr 13, 2026
Seabourn Cruise Line
Cruise Critic Favorite

18 Nights

18 Nights  AsiaSoutheast Asia Cruise

Port: Yokohama • Miyako Island • Hakodate • Kushiro • Kodiak • Ketchikan • Inside Passage • Vancouver

153
Apr 27, 2026
Seabourn Cruise Line

15 Nights

15 Nights  Baltic SeaEurope - Northern Cruise

Port: Lisbon • Barca d'Alva • La Coruna • Gijon • Bilbao • Bordeaux • Rouen • Dominica • Antwerp+1 more

99
Apr 17, 2026
Seabourn Cruise Line

Related Cruises

Carnival April 2026 Cruises

Carnival April 2026 Cruises

Celebrity April 2026 Cruises

Celebrity April 2026 Cruises

Norwegian (NCL) April 2026 Cruises

Norwegian (NCL) April 2026 Cruises

Princess April 2026 Cruises

Princess April 2026 Cruises

Royal Caribbean April 2026 Cruises

Royal Caribbean April 2026 Cruises

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only or cruise packages, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses included. Rates are in USD and valid for US and Canadian residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees as required by the U.S. Department of Transportation.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of January 22nd, 2025.

Get special cruise deals, expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

© 1995—2025, The Independent Traveler, Inc.