Seabourn April 2025 Cruises

We found you 21 cruises

7 Nights

Morocco & Spain's Southern Coast

Port: Lisbon • Gibraltar • Tangier • Almeria • Alicante • Valencia • Barcelona

159 reviews
Apr 9, 2025
Seabourn Cruise Line
14 Nights

Spain's Southern Coast & Riviera Gems

Port: Lisbon • Gibraltar • Tangier • Almeria • Alicante • Valencia • Barcelona • Palamos +5 more

159 reviews
Apr 9, 2025
Seabourn Cruise Line
Seabourn Quest (Photo: Seabourn Cruises)
Seabourn Quest
Seabourn Quest Cabins
Seabourn Quest
Seabourn Quest Dining
Seabourn Quest
Seabourn Quest (Photo: Seabourn)
Seabourn Quest
Seabourn Quest
Seabourn Quest

20 Nights

Pacific Passage: Golden Week To Glacier Bay

Port: Yokohama • Miyako Island • Hakodate • Kushiro • Dutch Harbor • Kodiak • Glacier Bay • Sitka +4 more

169 reviews
Apr 27, 2025
Seabourn Cruise Line
Seabourn Encore
Seabourn Encore
Seabourn Encore Cabins
Seabourn Encore
Seabourn Encore Dining
Seabourn Encore
Seabourn Encore Activity/Entertainment
Seabourn Encore
Seabourn Encore
Seabourn Encore

12 Nights

Atlantic Crossing

Port: Miami • Ponta Delgada • Lisbon

142 reviews
Apr 28, 2025
Seabourn Cruise Line
8 Nights

Vineyard Vistas: An Evening In Bordeaux

Port: Lisbon • Gijon • Biarritz • Bordeaux • Cobh • Dublin

11 reviews
Apr 30, 2025
Seabourn Cruise Line
8 Nights

Mediterranean Marvels & Matches: Monte Carlo Maste...

Port: Barcelona • Port Vendres • Toulon • Saint-Tropez • Cannes • Monaco • Portovenere +1 more

11 reviews
Apr 5, 2025
Seabourn Cruise Line
Cruise Critic Favorite

20 Nights

Atlantic Crossing: Miami To The Mediterranean

Port: Miami • Ponta Delgada • Lisbon • Portimao • Gibraltar • Corsica • Florence • Elba • Rome

142 reviews
Apr 28, 2025
Seabourn Cruise Line
Cruise Critic Favorite

14 Nights

Taiwan & Isles Of Southern Japan

Port: Yokohama • Amani • Okinawa • Miyako Island • Taipei • Ryukyu Island • Nagasaki • Kagoshima +2 more

169 reviews
Apr 13, 2025
Seabourn Cruise Line
7 Nights

Mediterranean Marvels & Matches: Barcelona Open

Port: Rome • Elba • Portovenere • Cannes • Saint-Tropez • Sete • Barcelona

11 reviews
Apr 13, 2025
Seabourn Cruise Line
17 Nights

Andalusian Nights & Barcelona Open

Port: Rome • Elba • Portovenere • Cannes • Saint-Tropez • Sete • Barcelona • Sete +7 more

11 reviews
Apr 13, 2025
Seabourn Cruise Line
34 Nights

Isles Of South Japan, Pacific Passage & Glacier Ba...

Port: Yokohama • Amani • Okinawa • Miyako Island • Taipei • Ryukyu Island • Nagasaki • Kagoshima +13 more

169 reviews
Apr 13, 2025
Seabourn Cruise Line
7 Nights

Riviera Gems & The Calanques

Port: Monaco • Portovenere • Golfo Arranci • Cannes • Sete • Palamos • Barcelona

86 reviews
Apr 8, 2025
Seabourn Cruise Line
17 Nights

Riviera Gems & Mediterranean Magic

Port: Monaco • Portovenere • Golfo Arranci • Cannes • Sete • Palamos • Barcelona • Palma de Mallorca +8 more

86 reviews
Apr 8, 2025
Seabourn Cruise Line
7 Nights

Riviera Gems & The Calanques

Port: Barcelona • Palamos • Sete • Cannes • Golfo Arranci • Portovenere • Monaco

159 reviews
Apr 16, 2025
Seabourn Cruise Line
18 Nights

Riviera Rendezvous: Andalusian Nights & Vineyards

Port: Barcelona • Sete • Palamos • Minorca • Motril • Tangier • Sevastopol • Portimao • Lisbon +5 more

11 reviews
Apr 20, 2025
Seabourn Cruise Line
