Seabourn Cruises From Ushuaia

We found you 51 cruises

Seabourn Pursuit rendering (Photo/Seabourn)
Seabourn Pursuit
Seabourn Pursuit Constellation Lounge rendering (Photo/Seabourn)
Seabourn Pursuit
Seabourn Pursuit sauna rendering (Photo/Seabourn)
Seabourn Pursuit
Seabourn Pursuit veranda suite rendering (Photo/Seabourn)
Seabourn Pursuit

10 Nights

10 Nights  AntarcticaTour P665-t6san2

Port: Ushuaia

17
Dec 12, 2026
Seabourn Cruise Line
Cruise Critic Favorite
Seabourn Venture (Photo/Seabourn)
Seabourn Venture
Seabourn Square aboard Seabourn Venture (Photo: Chris Gray Faust)
Seabourn Venture
The Landing mud room aboard Seabourn Venture (Photo: Chris Gray Faust)
Seabourn Venture
A Panoramic Veranda stateroom aboard Seabourn Venture (Photo: Chris Gray Faust)
Seabourn Venture
The Expedition Lounge aboard Seabourn Venture (Photo: Chris Gray Faust)
Seabourn Venture

10 Nights

10 Nights  AntarcticaTour V664-t6san2

Port: Ushuaia

12
Dec 19, 2026
Seabourn Cruise Line
Seabourn Pursuit rendering (Photo/Seabourn)
Seabourn Pursuit
Seabourn Pursuit Constellation Lounge rendering (Photo/Seabourn)
Seabourn Pursuit
Seabourn Pursuit sauna rendering (Photo/Seabourn)
Seabourn Pursuit
Seabourn Pursuit veranda suite rendering (Photo/Seabourn)
Seabourn Pursuit

10 Nights

10 Nights  AntarcticaTour P714-t7san2

Port: Ushuaia

17
Feb 2, 2027
Seabourn Cruise Line
Seabourn Pursuit rendering (Photo/Seabourn)
Seabourn Pursuit
Seabourn Pursuit Constellation Lounge rendering (Photo/Seabourn)
Seabourn Pursuit
Seabourn Pursuit sauna rendering (Photo/Seabourn)
Seabourn Pursuit
Seabourn Pursuit veranda suite rendering (Photo/Seabourn)
Seabourn Pursuit

12 Nights

12 Nights  AntarcticaTour P710-t7san4

Port: Ushuaia

17
Jan 11, 2027
Seabourn Cruise Line
Cruise Critic Favorite

12 Nights

12 Nights  AntarcticaTour V714-t7san4

Port: Ushuaia

12
Jan 30, 2027
Seabourn Cruise Line

10 Nights

10 Nights  AntarcticaTour P719-t7san2

Port: Ushuaia

17
Mar 4, 2027
Seabourn Cruise Line
Cruise Critic Favorite

10 Nights

10 Nights  AntarcticaTour V622-t6san2

Port: Ushuaia

12
Mar 11, 2026
Seabourn Cruise Line

34 Nights

34 Nights  AntarcticaTour P621a-t6sa11

Port: Ushuaia • Antarctica • Stanley • Falkland Islands • Carcass Island+12 more

17
Feb 27, 2026
Seabourn Cruise Line

33 Nights

33 Nights  AntarcticaTour P624a-t6pp20

Port: Ushuaia • Puerto Williams • Garibaldi Fjord • Katakolon • Punta Arenas • Strait of Magellan+13 more

17
Mar 19, 2026
Seabourn Cruise Line

60 Nights

60 Nights  AntarcticaTour P624c-t6pp22

Port: Ushuaia • Puerto Williams • Garibaldi Fjord • Katakolon • Punta Arenas • Strait of Magellan+29 more

17
Mar 19, 2026
Seabourn Cruise Line

14 Nights

14 Nights  AntarcticaTour P624-t6sa12

Port: Ushuaia • Puerto Williams • Garibaldi Fjord • Katakolon • Punta Arenas • Strait of Magellan+5 more

17
Mar 19, 2026
Seabourn Cruise Line

14 Nights

14 Nights  AntarcticaTour V625-t6sa24

Port: Ushuaia • Falkland Island • Bahia Bustamante • Puerto Madryn • Montevideo • Balneário Camboriú+1 more

12
Mar 21, 2026
Seabourn Cruise Line

20 Nights

20 Nights  AntarcticaTour V660-t6san3

Port: Ushuaia • Antarctica • Falkland Island • Ushuaia

12
Nov 19, 2026
Seabourn Cruise Line
Cruise Critic Favorite

12 Nights

12 Nights  AntarcticaTour V514-t5san4

Port: Ushuaia

12
Jan 30, 2025
Seabourn Cruise Line

12 Nights

12 Nights  AntarcticaTour P515-t5san4

Port: Ushuaia

17
Feb 14, 2025
Seabourn Cruise Line

