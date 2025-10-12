Effective July 1st. Due to new regulations, prices now include all taxes and fees. Learn more

Scenic River October 2025 Cruises

7 Nights

Delightful Douro

Port: Porto • Pinhao • Salamanca • Regua • Porto

88 reviews
Oct 12, 2025
Scenic River
10 Nights

Spectacular South Of France

Port: Lyon • Tournus • Tournon-sur-Rhone • Avignon • Arles • Viviers • Lyon

98 reviews
Oct 5, 2025
Scenic River
7 Nights

Highlights Of Normandy & The Seine

Port: Paris • Conflans Ste. Honorine • Rouen • Honfleur • Caudebec • Vernon • Paris

74 reviews
Scenic River
14 Nights

Romantic Rhine & Moselle

Port: Amsterdam • Utrecht • Veere • Antwerp • Arnhem • Dusseldorf • Cochem • Bernkastel-Kues • Koblenz +5 more

120 reviews
Oct 1, 2025
Scenic River
Scenic

8 Nights

Eastern Europe & Balkans Unveiled

Port: Budapest • Mohacs • Osijek • Belgrade • Cruising • Svistov • Silistra • Giurgiu +1 more

164 reviews
Oct 20, 2025
Scenic River
13 Nights

Delightful Douro With Lisbon & Madrid

Port: Lisbon • Porto • Pinhao • Salamanca • Regua • Porto • Madrid

88 reviews
Oct 9, 2025
Scenic River
20 Nights

Gems Of The Seine & Beautiful Bordeaux

Port: Paris • Les Andelys • Rouen • Honfleur • Caudebec • Vernon • Paris • Saint-Emilion +7 more

74 reviews
Oct 5, 2025
Scenic River
14 Nights

Jewels Of Europe

Port: Budapest • Vienna • Durnstein • Passau • Regensburg • Nuremberg • Bamberg • Wurzburg +4 more

122 reviews
Oct 8, 2025
Scenic River
22 Nights

North Sea To The Black Sea

Port: Bucharest • Giurgiu • Silistra • Ruse • Cruising • Belgrade • Osijek • Mohacs +12 more

163 reviews
Oct 19, 2025
Scenic River
Cruise Critic Favorite

10 Nights

Luxury Mekong And Temple Discovery Cruise - 7 Or 9...

Port: Ho Chi Minh City • Sadek • Tan Chau • Phnom Penh • Khum Angkor Ban • Kampong Cham +1 more

76 reviews
Oct 28, 2025
Scenic River
10 Nights

Delightful Douro With Madrid

Port: Porto • Pinhao • Salamanca • Regua • Porto • Madrid

88 reviews
Oct 12, 2025
Scenic River
Cruise Critic Favorite

10 Nights

Luxury Mekong And Temple Discovery Cruise - 7 Or 9...

Port: Siem Reap • Kampong Cham • Phnom Penh • Binzhou • Sadek • Ho Chi Minh City

76 reviews
Oct 18, 2025
Scenic River
10 Nights

Unforgettable Douro

Port: Porto • Regua • Salamanca • Pinhao • Porto • Porto

88 reviews
Scenic River
13 Nights

Unforgettable Douro With Lisbon

Port: Lisbon • Porto • Regua • Salamanca • Pinhao • Porto • Porto

88 reviews
Scenic River
7 Nights

Idyllic Rhône

Port: Marseille • Avignon • Viviers • Vienne • Macon • Lyon

98 reviews
Oct 22, 2025
Scenic River
