Effective July 1st. Due to new regulations, prices now include all taxes and fees. Learn more

Scenic River October 2024 Cruises

Scenic River October 2024 Cruises

We found you 54 cruises

Cruise Critic Favorite

10 Nights

Temple Discovery And Luxury Mekong Cruise - 7 Or 9...

Port: Siem Reap • Kampong Cham • Phnom Penh • Binzhou • Sadek • Ho Chi Minh City

76 reviews
Scenic River
View All Prices
Scenic Ruby
Scenic Ruby

7 Nights

Gems Of The Danube

Port: Nuremberg • Regensburg • Salzburg • Emmersdorf • Vienna • Budapest

107 reviews
Oct 27, 2024
Scenic River
View All Prices

7 Nights

Delightful Douro

Port: Porto • Regua • Salamanca • Pocinho • Pinhao • Porto

88 reviews
Scenic River
View All Prices

7 Nights

Gems Of The Danube

Port: Nuremberg • Regensburg • Salzburg • Emmersdorf • Vienna • Budapest

159 reviews
Oct 3, 2024
Scenic River
View All Prices
Sponsored

All-Inclusive Luxury Yacht Cruising

  • Make Stories for Life on an incredible ultra-luxury yacht cruise
  • Up to $10,000 in FlexCredit, 2 for 1 Fares & more on select departures
  • Set sail in the Caribbean, Mediterranean, Antarctica, Asia, and more
  • Suites include butler service, premium beverages, excursions, + more

Scenic

10 Nights

Spectacular South Of France

Port: Lyon • Tournus • Tournon-sur-Rhone • Avignon • Arles • Viviers • Lyon

98 reviews
Scenic River
View All Prices

7 Nights

Highlights Of Normandy & The Seine

Port: Paris • Conflans Ste. Honorine • Rouen • Honfleur • Caudebec • Vernon • Paris

74 reviews
Oct 11, 2024
Scenic River
View All Prices

8 Nights

Black Sea Explorer With Bucharest

Port: Budapest • Kalocsa • Osijek • Belgrade • Cruising • Svistov • Silistra • Giurgiu +1 more

159 reviews
Oct 10, 2024
Scenic River
View All Prices

7 Nights

Rhine Highlights

Port: Zurich • Kehl • Rastatt • Mannheim • Koblenz • Cologne • Amsterdam

120 reviews
Oct 9, 2024
Scenic River
View All Prices

13 Nights

Delightful Douro With Lisbon & Madrid

Port: Lisbon • Regua • Salamanca • Pocinho • Pinhao • Porto • Madrid

88 reviews
Scenic River
View All Prices

20 Nights

Gems Of The Seine & South Of France

Port: Paris • Les Andelys • Rouen • Honfleur • Caudebec • Vernon • Paris • Lyon • Tournus +5 more

74 reviews
Oct 1, 2024
Scenic River
View All Prices

7 Nights

Rhine Highlights

Port: Amsterdam • Cologne • Koblenz • Mannheim • Rastatt • Kehl • Zurich

89 reviews
Oct 7, 2024
Scenic River
View All Prices
Cruise Critic Favorite

10 Nights

Luxury Mekong And Temple Discovery Cruise - 7 Or 9...

Port: Ho Chi Minh City • Sadek • Tan Chau • Phnom Penh • Khum Angkor Ban • Kampong Cham +1 more

76 reviews
Scenic River
View All Prices

10 Nights

Delightful Douro With Madrid

Port: Porto • Regua • Salamanca • Pocinho • Pinhao • Porto • Madrid

88 reviews
Scenic River
View All Prices

10 Nights

Unforgettable Douro

Port: Porto • Regua • Salamanca • Pinhao • Porto • Porto

88 reviews
Scenic River
View All Prices

14 Nights

Jewels Of Europe

Port: Amsterdam • Cologne • Rudesheim • Miltenberg • Wurzburg • Bamberg • Nuremberg • Regensburg +4 more

122 reviews
Oct 23, 2024
Scenic River
View All Prices

Related Cruises

Carnival October 2024 Cruises

Carnival October 2024 Cruises

Celebrity October 2024 Cruises

Celebrity October 2024 Cruises

Crystal October 2024 Cruises

Crystal October 2024 Cruises

Holland America Line October 2024 Cruises

Holland America Line October 2024 Cruises

Norwegian (NCL) October 2024 Cruises

Norwegian (NCL) October 2024 Cruises

Princess October 2024 Cruises

Princess October 2024 Cruises

Royal Caribbean October 2024 Cruises

Royal Caribbean October 2024 Cruises

Lindblad Expeditions October 2024 Cruises

Lindblad Expeditions October 2024 Cruises

Star Clippers October 2024 Cruises

Star Clippers October 2024 Cruises

Costa October 2024 Cruises

Costa October 2024 Cruises

Avalon Waterways October 2024 Cruises

Avalon Waterways October 2024 Cruises

Azamara October 2024 Cruises

Azamara October 2024 Cruises

Celestyal October 2024 Cruises

Celestyal October 2024 Cruises

AmaWaterways October 2024 Cruises

AmaWaterways October 2024 Cruises

Pandaw October 2024 Cruises

Pandaw October 2024 Cruises

APT October 2024 Cruises

APT October 2024 Cruises

Silversea Expeditions October 2024 Cruises

Silversea Expeditions October 2024 Cruises

Viking Expeditions October 2024 Cruises

Viking Expeditions October 2024 Cruises

Mano October 2024 Cruises

Mano October 2024 Cruises

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only or cruise packages, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses not included. Rates are in USD and valid for US and Canadian residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees as required by the U.S. Department of Transportation.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of July 22nd, 2024.

Get special cruise deals, expert advice, insider tips and more.By proceeding, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

© 1995—2024, The Independent Traveler, Inc.