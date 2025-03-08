Effective July 1st. Due to new regulations, prices now include all taxes and fees. Learn more

Scenic River March 2025 Cruises

Scenic River March 2025 Cruises

We found you 15 cruises

Cruise Critic Favorite

10 Nights

Temple Discovery And Luxury Mekong Cruise - 7 Or 9...

Port: Siem Reap • Kampong Cham • Phnom Penh • Binzhou • Sadek • Ho Chi Minh City

76 reviews
Scenic River
View All Prices
Cruise Critic Favorite

10 Nights

Luxury Mekong And Temple Discovery Cruise - 7 Or 9...

Port: Ho Chi Minh City • Sadek • Tan Chau • Phnom Penh • Khum Angkor Ban • Kampong Cham +1 more

76 reviews
Scenic River
View All Prices

10 Nights

Delightful Douro With Lisbon

Port: Lisbon • Porto • Pinhao • Salamanca • Regua • Porto

88 reviews
Mar 30, 2025
Scenic River
View All Prices

12 Nights

Treasures Of The Mekong - 7 Or 9 Night Cruise

Port: Ho Chi Minh City • Sadek • Tan Chau • Phnom Penh • Khum Angkor Ban • Kampong Cham +1 more

76 reviews
Scenic River
View All Prices
Scenic

15 Nights

Journey Along The Mekong

Port: Ho Chi Minh City • Sadek • Tan Chau • Phnom Penh • Khum Angkor Ban • Kampong Cham +3 more

76 reviews
Mar 2, 2025
Scenic River
View All Prices

10 Nights

Gems Of The Danube With Prague

Port: Vilshofen an der Donau • Passau • Emmersdorf • Vienna • Bratislava • Budapest • Prague

89 reviews
Mar 31, 2025
Scenic River
View All Prices

10 Nights

Gems Of The Danube With Prague

Port: Prague • Budapest • Bratislava • Vienna • Emmersdorf • Passau • Vilshofen an der Donau

89 reviews
Mar 21, 2025
Scenic River
View All Prices

15 Nights

Lower Danube Discovery

Port: Budapest • Bratislava • Budapest • Mohacs • Osijek • Belgrade • Golubac • Vidin • Ruse +3 more

163 reviews
Mar 31, 2025
Scenic River
View All Prices

7 Nights

Rhine Highlights

Port: Amsterdam • Cologne • Koblenz • Mannheim • Rastatt • Kehl • Zurich

120 reviews
Mar 26, 2025
Scenic River
View All Prices

12 Nights

Treasures Of The Mekong - 7 Or 9 Night Cruise

Port: Siem Reap • Kampong Cham • Phnom Penh • Binzhou • Sadek • Ho Chi Minh City

76 reviews
Scenic River
View All Prices

14 Nights

Jewels Of Europe

Port: Amsterdam • Cologne • Rudesheim • Miltenberg • Wurzburg • Bamberg • Nuremberg • Regensburg +4 more

89 reviews
Mar 10, 2025
Scenic River
View All Prices

10 Nights

Eastern Europe & Balkans Unveiled

Port: Budapest • Mohacs • Osijek • Belgrade • Cruising • Svistov • Silistra • Giurgiu +1 more

128 reviews
Mar 24, 2025
Scenic River
View All Prices

8 Nights

Eastern Europe & Balkans Unveiled

Port: Budapest • Mohacs • Osijek • Belgrade • Cruising • Svistov • Silistra • Giurgiu +1 more

128 reviews
Mar 26, 2025
Scenic River
View All Prices

7 Nights

Gems Of The Danube

Port: Vilshofen an der Donau • Passau • Emmersdorf • Vienna • Bratislava • Budapest

89 reviews
Mar 31, 2025
Scenic River
View All Prices

7 Nights

Gems Of The Danube

Port: Budapest • Bratislava • Vienna • Emmersdorf • Passau • Vilshofen an der Donau

89 reviews
Mar 24, 2025
Scenic River
View All Prices

