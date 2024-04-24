Scenic River Cruises

Founded in 1987, Australia-based Scenic expanded into cruising in 2008 and today offers an upscale river ocean experience in contemporary surroundings with butler service in every cabin. Scenic is the luxury sister of Emerald Cruises; it calls its vessels Space-Ships to emphasize a higher-than-usual space-to-passenger ratio.

Scenic River Cruises Tips, Activities, and Overview

Who goes on Scenic River cruise ships?

Scenic attracts a well-traveled, somewhat affluent crowd of passengers. The company markets its cruises only in English-speaking countries and about 40 percent of a ship's typical passenger complement is Australian, with the rest predominantly made up of travelers from the U.S., Canada and U.K. Most are 55 or older.

Do I have to dress up on a Scenic River cruise?

A little. Ships have a stylish but friendly and relaxed vibe. For dinner, smart-casual attire is recommended. Jeans can be worn in the restaurant, but shorts and flip-flops are not appropriate. Many passengers dress up for the captain's welcome dinner and/or farewell dinner, albeit even this tends to be smarter casual, rather than full-on cocktail dresses and suits.

Is everything free on Scenic River cruises?

Just about. Scenic cruises are fully all-inclusive trips, with fares covering meals, an open bar throughout the day, restocked mini-bars in cabins, gratuities, butler service, shore excursions and Wi-Fi. Use of e-bikes in select ports is also included in the fare.

What are Scenic River’s most popular activities?

Scenic cruisers want to be ashore as much as possible and the daily excursions are always busy; many enjoy the active options such as a 25-mile bike ride. Evening options are also popular, including the once-per-cruise Scenic Sundowners, which offer a cultural experience exclusively for Scenic passengers. More independent-minded cruisers appreciate the line's GPS devices, which offer a variety of suggested walking tours and background info.

Onboard, cruisers prefer to relax and chat with new friends.

Why go with Scenic River?

  • Europe and Asia luxury river cruises for Aussies, Brits, Americans and Canadians
  • Itineraries in Europe, Russia, Vietnam, Cambodia and Myanmar
  • Butlers for every passenger, complimentary shore excursions, drinks all day, tips and more
  • "Space ships" feature Scenic Sun Lounge balconies

Best for: Mature luxury cruisers

Not for: Budget cruisers, families and late-night party animals

Scenic River Cruises Cruiser Reviews

Excellent cruise, highly recommended

Also the breakfasts, lunches and room service were excellent but dinners were good but just not great.I’m a home chef and know my way around food so I was disappointed that the dinners were just good.Read More
User Avatar
Retired traveler 1957

oneFirst Time Cruiser

Age 67s

An almost perfect cruise

Not the cruise lines fault but having to travel through one or more other ships to reach the shore is sometimes quite miserable.All in all an excellent cruise with an excellent cruise line.Read More
User Avatar
MacWino

many10+ Cruises

Age 79s

Scenic Opal Rhine River Cruise

The food was absolutely wonderful with selections for every palate with free flowing wine at lunch and dinner.Each evening the menu for dinner along with selected wine pairings were presented by the executive chef.Read More
User Avatar
Denise214

few6-10 Cruises

Age 64s

Jewels of Europe

The ship was in very good shape however the lounge chairs could use some repairs or replaced also there is some damage to the "walkway" around the upper deck.The only thing I noticed was there should have been more recognition for the deck and engineering Department.Read More
User Avatar
Jewels of Europe

oneFirst Time Cruiser

Age 71s

