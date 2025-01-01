Scenic Ocean May 2026 Cruises

Cruise Critic Favorite
S E I I
Scenic Eclipse II
Scenic Eclipse UK
Scenic Eclipse II
Scenic Eclipse II rendering (Photo/Scenic)
Scenic Eclipse II
The Balcony Suite on Scenic Eclipse (Photo: Scenic)
Scenic Eclipse II

4 Nights

4 Nights  Europe - AllPortofino To Monaco During The Grand Prix

Port: Nice • Portofino • Antibes • Monaco • Nice

29
May 21, 2026
Scenic Luxury Ocean
S E I
Scenic Eclipse

10 Nights

10 Nights  Europe - AllJewels Of Spain, Morocco & Portugal

Port: Barcelona • Palma de Mallorca • Ibiza • Cartagena • Malaga • Puerto Banus • Tangier+3 more

70
May 2, 2026
Scenic Luxury Ocean
S E I
Scenic Eclipse

11 Nights

11 Nights  Europe - AllPortugal To Ireland: The History & Traditions Of E...

Port: Lisbon • Porto • Ferrol • Aviles • Bilbao • Pasajes • Bordeaux • Concarneau+2 more

70
May 12, 2026
Scenic Luxury Ocean
S E I I
Scenic Eclipse II
Scenic Eclipse UK
Scenic Eclipse II
Scenic Eclipse II rendering (Photo/Scenic)
Scenic Eclipse II
The Balcony Suite on Scenic Eclipse (Photo: Scenic)
Scenic Eclipse II

12 Nights

12 Nights  Europe - AllJewels Of Spain And Morocco

Port: Portofino • Lanzarote • Agadir • Safi • Casablanca • Cádiz • Marbella • Oran • Ibiza+2 more

29
May 3, 2026
Scenic Luxury Ocean
22 Nights

22 Nights  Europe - AllEuropean Heritage: Portugal To Scotland

Port: Lisbon • Porto • Ferrol • Aviles • Bilbao • Pasajes • Bordeaux • Concarneau+11 more

70
May 12, 2026
Scenic Luxury Ocean
Cruise Critic Favorite

6 Nights

6 Nights  Europe - AllRiviera Gems: Corsica And Elba Unveiled

Port: Nice • Saint-Tropez • Calvi • Elba • Portofino • Monaco • Nice

29
May 25, 2026
Scenic Luxury Ocean

15 Nights

15 Nights  Europe - AllItaly In Depth - Cruise & Land Journey

Port: Nice • Cannes • Menton • Portovenere • Florence • Bastia • Sardinia • Rome • Florence • Rapallo+1 more

29
May 31, 2026
Scenic Luxury Ocean

11 Nights

11 Nights  Europe - AllScottish Isles: Historic Trails & Wilderness

Port: Dublin • Belfast • Iona • St. Kilda • Portree • Stornoway • Lerwick • Kirkwall • Aberdeen+1 more

70
May 23, 2026
Scenic Luxury Ocean

7 Nights

7 Nights  Europe - AllMediterranean Wonders: French & Italian Rivieras

Port: Nice • Cannes • Menton • Portovenere • Florence • Bastia • Sardinia • Rome

29
May 31, 2026
Scenic Luxury Ocean

6 Nights

6 Nights  Europe - AllIcons Of The French Riviera And Portofino

Port: Barcelona • Marseille • Saint-Tropez • Cannes • Portofino • Monaco • Nice

29
May 15, 2026
Scenic Luxury Ocean

