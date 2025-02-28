Effective July 1st. Due to new regulations, prices now include all taxes and fees. Learn more

Scenic Ocean February 2025 Cruises

Scenic Ocean February 2025 Cruises

We found you 4 cruises

22 Nights

Antarctica, South Georgia & Falkland Islands

Port: Buenos Aires • Antarctica • Stanley • Buenos Aires

59 reviews
Feb 28, 2025
Scenic Luxury Ocean
View All Prices
Cruise Critic Favorite

31 Nights

Antarctica, Argentina & Brazil - Cruise & Land Jou...

Port: Buenos Aires • Antarctica • Stanley • Buenos Aires • Iguazu Falls • Rio de Janeiro

59 reviews
Feb 28, 2025
Scenic Luxury Ocean
View All Prices
Cruise Critic Favorite
S E I I
Scenic Eclipse II
Scenic Eclipse UK
Scenic Eclipse II
Scenic Eclipse II rendering (Photo/Scenic)
Scenic Eclipse II
The Balcony Suite on Scenic Eclipse (Photo: Scenic)
Scenic Eclipse II

11 Nights

New Zealand Delights

Port: Dunedin • Oban • Milford Sound • Dusky Sound • Akaroa • Kaikoura • Nelson • Picton • Napier +1 more

23 reviews
Feb 23, 2025
Scenic Luxury Ocean
View All Prices

12 Nights

Beyond The Antarctic Circle

Port: Buenos Aires • Atiu • Beyond Antarctic Circle • Antartica • Antarctica • Ushuaia

59 reviews
Feb 17, 2025
Scenic Luxury Ocean
View All Prices

Related Cruises

Carnival February 2025 Cruises

Carnival February 2025 Cruises

Celebrity February 2025 Cruises

Celebrity February 2025 Cruises

Crystal February 2025 Cruises

Crystal February 2025 Cruises

Princess February 2025 Cruises

Princess February 2025 Cruises

Royal Caribbean February 2025 Cruises

Royal Caribbean February 2025 Cruises

Lindblad Expeditions February 2025 Cruises

Lindblad Expeditions February 2025 Cruises

Star Clippers February 2025 Cruises

Star Clippers February 2025 Cruises

Swan Hellenic February 2025 Cruises

Swan Hellenic February 2025 Cruises

Costa February 2025 Cruises

Costa February 2025 Cruises

Hurtigruten February 2025 Cruises

Hurtigruten February 2025 Cruises

MSC February 2025 Cruises

MSC February 2025 Cruises

Avalon Waterways February 2025 Cruises

Avalon Waterways February 2025 Cruises

Scenic River February 2025 Cruises

Scenic River February 2025 Cruises

Delfin Amazon Cruises February 2025 Cruises

Delfin Amazon Cruises February 2025 Cruises

Silversea Expeditions February 2025 Cruises

Silversea Expeditions February 2025 Cruises

Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection February 2025 Cruises

Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection February 2025 Cruises

Atlas Ocean Voyages February 2025 Cruises

Atlas Ocean Voyages February 2025 Cruises

Viking Expeditions February 2025 Cruises

Viking Expeditions February 2025 Cruises

HX (Hurtigruten Expeditions) February 2025 Cruises

HX (Hurtigruten Expeditions) February 2025 Cruises

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only or cruise packages, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses not included. Rates are in USD and valid for US and Canadian residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees as required by the U.S. Department of Transportation.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of July 23rd, 2024.

Get special cruise deals, expert advice, insider tips and more.By proceeding, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

© 1995—2024, The Independent Traveler, Inc.