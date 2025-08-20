Scenic Ocean Cruises From Iquitos

Cruise Critic Favorite
Scenic Eclipse II
Scenic Eclipse UK
Scenic Eclipse II
Scenic Eclipse II
Scenic Eclipse II

14 Nights

14 Nights  Australia & New ZealandAustralian Odyssey: Western Australia & The Abrolh...

Port: Broome • Rowley Shoals • Expedition Dampier Archipelago+9 more

29
Aug 20, 2025
Scenic Luxury Ocean
Scenic Eclipse

7 Nights

7 Nights  Europe - AllIceland Explorer & The Arctic Circle

Port: Reykjavik • Dynjandi • Grimsey • Liefdefjorden • Patreksfjorour • Grundarfjordur • Heimaey+1 more

70
Jun 14, 2026
Scenic Luxury Ocean
Scenic Eclipse

11 Nights

11 Nights  South AmericaRhythms Of The Brazilian Coastline

Port: Rio de Janeiro • Buzios • Ilha Grande • Peraty • Ilhabela • Ilha do Mel • Sao Francisco do Sul+3 more

70
Oct 11, 2025
Scenic Luxury Ocean
Scenic Eclipse

31 Nights

31 Nights  AntarcticaTreasures Of Argentina & Brazil With Antarctica -...

Port: Buenos Aires • Antarctica • Stanley • Buenos Aires • Iguazu Falls • Rio de Janeiro

70
Feb 24, 2026
Scenic Luxury Ocean
15 Nights

15 Nights  Australia & New ZealandAustralia’s Top End: Cape York & The Great Barrier...

Port: Darwin • Cobourg Peninsula • Wessel Island • Yirrkala • Thursday Island • Cape York+7 more

29
Oct 11, 2025
Scenic Luxury Ocean

7 Nights

7 Nights  Europe - AllAlluring Rivieras: Cote D'azur & Italian Coastline

Port: Monaco • Cannes • Portofino • Marina di Carrara • Florence • Elba • Bastia • Rome

70
May 6, 2025
Scenic Luxury Ocean

11 Nights

11 Nights  Europe - AllPortugal To Ireland: The History & Traditions Of E...

Port: Lisbon • Porto • Ferrol • Aviles • Bilbao • Portofino • Pauillac • Concarneau • St. Kilda+1 more

70
Jun 12, 2025
Scenic Luxury Ocean

23 Nights

23 Nights  AntarcticaAntarctica's Ross Sea: Majestic Ice & Wildlife

Port: Dunedin • Macquarie Island • Balleny Islands • Antarctica • Dunedin

29
Jan 31, 2025
Scenic Luxury Ocean

7 Nights

7 Nights  Europe - AllCanary Islands & Moroccan Coastline

Port: Tenerife • Madeira • Barca d'Alva • Tangier • Malaga

70
Apr 15, 2025
Scenic Luxury Ocean

4 Nights

4 Nights  Europe - AllPortofino To Monaco During The Grand Prix

Port: Nice • Portofino • Antibes • Monaco • Nice

29
May 21, 2026
Scenic Luxury Ocean

10 Nights

10 Nights  Australia & New ZealandUncover The Kimberley Coastline: An Ancient Wilder...

Port: Broome • Lacepedes Islands • Buccaneer Archipelago • Talbot Bay+7 more

29
Scenic Luxury Ocean

10 Nights

10 Nights  Europe - AllJewels Of Spain, Morocco & Portugal

Port: Barcelona • Palma de Mallorca • Ibiza • Cartagena • Malaga • Puerto Banus • Tangier+3 more

70
May 2, 2026
Scenic Luxury Ocean
Cruise Critic Favorite

14 Nights

14 Nights  Australia & New ZealandAustralian Odyssey: Western Australia & The Abrolh...

Port: Perth • Busselton • Geraldton • Abrolhos Islands • Dirk Hartog Island • Denham+6 more

29
Sep 3, 2025
Scenic Luxury Ocean

11 Nights

11 Nights  Europe - AllPortugal To Ireland: The History & Traditions Of E...

Port: Lisbon • Porto • Ferrol • Aviles • Bilbao • Pasajes • Bordeaux • Concarneau+2 more

70
May 12, 2026
Scenic Luxury Ocean

15 Nights

15 Nights  South AmericaAntarctica In Depth

Port: Buenos Aires • Antarctica • Ushuaia

70
Dec 21, 2025
Scenic Luxury Ocean

