Scenic Ocean Cruises

78 Reviews
Exterior shot of Scenic Eclipse cruising the Northwest Passage coastline

About Scenic Ocean Cruises

Scenic Luxury Ocean Cruises has evolved from the company's successful 37-year history in the travel business. Originally known as Scenic Tours, the company was started by Glen Moroney in his native Australia in 1986. From coach tours, it expanded into river cruising in 2008. In 2019, the company launched its first luxury expedition vessel, Scenic Eclipse.

Taking its cue from luxury yachts, the vessel carrying up to 228 passengers was developed to offer adventure cruising in an upscale atmosphere. Worldwide itineraries include the Mediterranean, Americas, Arctic and Antarctica and the ship is equipped with two helicopters and a six-passenger submersible that can dive to depths of nearly 1,000 feet. A sister ship, Scenic Eclipse II, launches in 2023.

In 2022, the line's ship Scenic Eclipse won best dining and service in the Editors Picks expedition category.

  • More about Scenic Luxury Ocean

  • Who goes on Scenic Ocean cruise ships?

  • Do I have to dress up on a Scenic Ocean cruise?

We found you 61 cruises

Scenic Eclipse
Scenic Eclipse (Photo: Scenic Cruises)

9 Night
Spain & Portugal: Catalonia Coastlines To The Alga...

55 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
Scenic Eclipse
Scenic Eclipse (Photo: Scenic Cruises)

7 Night
French & Italian Rivieras Plus Monaco Grand Prix O...

55 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
Scenic Eclipse
Scenic Eclipse (Photo: Scenic Cruises)

11 Night
Crossing The Equator: Barbados To Brazil

55 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
Scenic Eclipse
Scenic Eclipse (Photo: Scenic Cruises)

11 Night
Portugal To Ireland: The History & Traditions Of E...

55 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
Sponsored

Need First-Time Cruise Tips?

  • Help Choose Your Perfect Cruiseline
  • Find a Printable Cruise Packing List
  • Expert Ship Reviews, Itineraries & Destination Guides
  • Get Special Cruise Deals, Expert Advice, Insider Tips & More!

Nachi Cocom Beach Club

17 Night
Japan & South Korea In Depth

22 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Reviews

10 Night
Discover The Kimberley Coastline: An Ancient Wilde...

22 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Reviews

12 Night
Pure New Zealand: North & South Islands

22 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Reviews

10 Night
Circumnavigating Iceland & Crossing The Arctic Cir...

55 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews

20 Night
Natural Wonders Of Australia & The Kimberley Coast...

22 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Reviews
Cruise Critic Favorite

24 Night
Mawson’s Antarctica: Along The East Coast

22 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Reviews

11 Night
Rhythms Of The Brazilian Coastline

55 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
Cruise Critic Favorite

14 Night
Arctic Islands Svalbard, Greenland And Iceland

55 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews

9 Night
Tastes Of Norway & Iceland

55 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews

15 Night
Antarctica In Depth

55 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews

17 Night
Expedition Into Greenland & The High Canadian Arct...

55 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews

Scenic Ocean Cruises Tips, Activities, and Overview

Who goes on Scenic Ocean cruise ships?

Passengers tend to be well-traveled professionals and retirees who have a sense of adventure and are used to luxury travel. Because the company is based in Australia, you can expect a large percentage of Aussies on any given sailing, as well as North Americans and Brits where it also has offices. English is the onboard language.

Do I have to dress up on a Scenic Ocean cruise?

Daytime wear is casual with weather appropriate clothing for shore excursions depending on the itinerary. On polar sailings all passengers are provided with an expedition parka which is theirs to keep. In the evening the suggested dress code is elegant casual. For women, that means a dress, skirt or slacks with a blouse or sweater, and for men collared shirts and trousers. There are no formal nights.

Is everything free on Scenic Ocean cruises?

Almost. Akin to its river product, ocean sailings are all-inclusive. Fares cover all meals, an open bar throughout the day, butler service, expeditions and excursions, Spa Sanctuary access, self-service laundry, Wi-Fi, use of e-bikes and gratuities. The submersible and helicopters both come with extra fees.

What are Scenic Ocean’s most popular activities?

Itineraries are port intensive and all passengers have the option of going ashore most days. Depending on the itinerary, excursions range from traditional city tours to more challenging activities such as hiking or kayaking. Tours in the polar regions are designed to get passengers up close to wildlife and guides will announced any sightings. The most novel activities are the for-free submersible and helicopter rides.

Best for: Explorers who want a high quality of luxury, service and food, and enjoy their adventure toys

Not for: Traditional cruisers, young families and those looking for lots of onboard activities and entertainment

Scenic Luxury Ocean Cruises Cruiser Reviews

Excellent experience

Disembarkation was equally as good, not an easy port as we and our luggage had to be tendered to a small quayside but it was so well organised with plenty of staff/crew to lend any assistance needed.Food in all the restaurants was excellent and unlike other cruise lines my food allergy was so well dealt with, I could relax and enjoy myself in safety.Read More
User Avatar
P Thomas

few6-10 Cruises

Age 59s

Luxury Cruising with Scenic Eclipse

The Scenic Eclipse provided an unforgettable cruise experience, combining adventure and luxury seamlessly.We recently enjoyed a fantastic cruise on the Scenic Eclipse, and it exceeded all our expectations.Read More
User Avatar
Travelling Diva

couple2-5 Cruises

Age 66s

Scenic Eclipse II Underwhelming for the Price

Cruise from Tahiti to Fiji March 31 to April 12 Staff was over the top best we have ever had on a cruise ship, including Housekeeping and Butler.Chefs table meal was the best we had ever had on a cruise ship or ever though!Read More
User Avatar
Travel Bug 100

oneFirst Time Cruiser

Age 61s

Renovation Work/areas closed spoiling our holiday

We wasted hours trying & failing, to find somewhere to sit outside with friends & complaining to management.For the remainder of our holiday we were ostracized by management.Read More
User Avatar
Jag.jam

oneFirst Time Cruiser

Age 70s

Related Cruises

Scenic Eclipse

Scenic Eclipse

55 Reviews
Scenic Eclipse II

Scenic Eclipse II

22 Reviews

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only or cruise packages, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses not included. Rates are in USD and valid for US and Canadian residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees as required by the U.S. Department of Transportation.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of June 10th, 2024.

Get special cruise deals, expert advice, insider tips and more.By proceeding, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

© 1995—2024, The Independent Traveler, Inc.