Scenic Ocean Cruises Tips, Activities, and Overview
Who goes on Scenic Ocean cruise ships?
Passengers tend to be well-traveled professionals and retirees who have a sense of adventure and are used to luxury travel. Because the company is based in Australia, you can expect a large percentage of Aussies on any given sailing, as well as North Americans and Brits where it also has offices. English is the onboard language.
Do I have to dress up on a Scenic Ocean cruise?
Daytime wear is casual with weather appropriate clothing for shore excursions depending on the itinerary. On polar sailings all passengers are provided with an expedition parka which is theirs to keep. In the evening the suggested dress code is elegant casual. For women, that means a dress, skirt or slacks with a blouse or sweater, and for men collared shirts and trousers. There are no formal nights.
Is everything free on Scenic Ocean cruises?
Almost. Akin to its river product, ocean sailings are all-inclusive. Fares cover all meals, an open bar throughout the day, butler service, expeditions and excursions, Spa Sanctuary access, self-service laundry, Wi-Fi, use of e-bikes and gratuities. The submersible and helicopters both come with extra fees.
What are Scenic Ocean’s most popular activities?
Itineraries are port intensive and all passengers have the option of going ashore most days. Depending on the itinerary, excursions range from traditional city tours to more challenging activities such as hiking or kayaking. Tours in the polar regions are designed to get passengers up close to wildlife and guides will announced any sightings. The most novel activities are the for-free submersible and helicopter rides.
Best for: Explorers who want a high quality of luxury, service and food, and enjoy their adventure toys
Not for: Traditional cruisers, young families and those looking for lots of onboard activities and entertainment