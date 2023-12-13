Scenic Luxury Ocean Cruises has evolved from the company's successful 37-year history in the travel business. Originally known as Scenic Tours, the company was started by Glen Moroney in his native Australia in 1986. From coach tours, it expanded into river cruising in 2008. In 2019, the company launched its first luxury expedition vessel, Scenic Eclipse.

Taking its cue from luxury yachts, the vessel carrying up to 228 passengers was developed to offer adventure cruising in an upscale atmosphere. Worldwide itineraries include the Mediterranean, Americas, Arctic and Antarctica and the ship is equipped with two helicopters and a six-passenger submersible that can dive to depths of nearly 1,000 feet. A sister ship, Scenic Eclipse II, launches in 2023.

In 2022, the line's ship Scenic Eclipse won best dining and service in the Editors Picks expedition category.