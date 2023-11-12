  • Newsletter
  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Log In
  • Deals
  • Find a Cruise
  • Reviews
  • News
  • Cruise Tips

Royal Caribbean Romantic & Couples Cruises

Royal Caribbean Romantic & Couples Cruises

We found you 464 cruises

Cruise Critic Favorite
Grandeur of the Seas

10 Nights
Southern Caribbean Cruise

Ports:Miami (leaving) • Puerto Plata • San Juan •

Antigua • Barbados • St. Lucia • St. Kitts

+1 more

1,770 Reviews
Royal Caribbean International
Royal Caribbean International
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Brilliance of the Seas

8 Nights
Hawaii Cruise

Ports:Honolulu (leaving) • Hilo • Kauai • Vancouver

1,554 Reviews
Royal Caribbean International
Royal Caribbean International
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Rhapsody of the Seas

14 Nights
Transatlantic Cruise

Ports:Barcelona (leaving) • Alicante • Malaga •

Lanzarote • Tenerife • Freeport

+1 more

1,502 Reviews
Royal Caribbean International
Royal Caribbean International
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Oasis of the Seas

14 Nights
Transatlantic Cruise

Ports:Miami (leaving) • Seville • Malaga • Alicante •

Valencia • Barcelona

3,747 Reviews
Royal Caribbean International
Royal Caribbean International
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Sponsored

Get 20% off + up to $600 in free drinks

  • 20% off all voyages in 2023 and 2024
  • $600 in premium drinks per cabin on sailings of at least 7 nights
  • Includes 20+ eateries, fitness classes, tips, WiFi
  • Book by November 15th!

Virgin Voyages

5 Nights
Western Caribbean Cruise

Ports:Galveston (leaving) • Costa Maya • Cozumel •

Galveston

1,479 Reviews
Royal Caribbean International
Royal Caribbean International
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.

6 Nights
Pacific Coastal Cruise

Ports:Vancouver (leaving) • Victoria • San Francisco •

Catalina Island • Los Angeles

1,554 Reviews
Royal Caribbean International
Royal Caribbean International
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.

11 Nights
Southern Caribbean Cruise

Ports:Miami (leaving) • Puerto Limon • Colon •

Cartagena • Aruba • Curacao • Miami

1,770 Reviews
Royal Caribbean International
Royal Caribbean International
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.

4 Nights
Pacific Coastal Cruise

Ports:Los Angeles (leaving) • Astoria, Oregon •

Victoria • Vancouver

1,226 Reviews
Royal Caribbean International
Royal Caribbean International
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.

5 Nights
Bermuda Cruise

Ports:Bayonne (leaving) • King's Wharf • Bayonne

2,628 Reviews
Royal Caribbean International
Royal Caribbean International
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cruise Critic Favorite

5 Nights
Key West & Bahamas Cruise

Ports:Tampa (leaving) • Key West • Nassau • Tampa

1,770 Reviews
Royal Caribbean International
Royal Caribbean International
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.

3 Nights
Bahamas & Perfect Day Cruise

Ports:Fort Lauderdale (leaving) •

Perfect Day at CocoCay • Nassau

+1 more

2,628 Reviews
Royal Caribbean International
Royal Caribbean International
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.

5 Nights
Bermuda Cruise

Ports:Baltimore (leaving) • King's Wharf • Baltimore

1,201 Reviews
Royal Caribbean International
Royal Caribbean International
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.

15 Nights
Azores & Spain Transatlantic

Ports:Galveston (leaving) • Nassau • Ponta Delgada •

Malaga • Valencia • Barcelona

1,479 Reviews
Royal Caribbean International
Royal Caribbean International
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.

12 Nights
Transatlantic Cruise

Ports:Bayonne (leaving) • Madeira • La Coruna • Paris •

Southampton

2,846 Reviews
Royal Caribbean International
Royal Caribbean International
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.

7 Nights
Western Mediterranean Cruise

Ports:Barcelona (leaving) • Palma de Mallorca •

Marseille • La Spezia • Rome • Naples

+1 more

3,747 Reviews
Royal Caribbean International
Royal Caribbean International
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.

Related Cruises

Royal Caribbean Family Cruises

Royal Caribbean Gay & Lesbian Cruises

Royal Caribbean Romantic and Honeymoon Cruises

Royal Caribbean Singles Cruises

Royal Caribbean Cruises for Disabled Passengers

Royal Caribbean Senior Cruises

Royal Caribbean Fitness & Health Cruises

Royal Caribbean Gourmet Food Cruises

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only or cruise packages, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses not included. Rates are in USD and valid for US and Canadian residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees as required by the U.S. Department of Transportation.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of November 7th, 2023.

About UsCruise DestinationsFirst Time CruisersFind A Cruise
Cruise DealsLast Minute Cruise DealsCaribbean Cruise DealsAlaska Cruise Deals

International Sites

© 1995—2023, The Independent Traveler, Inc.

  • Privacy and Cookies Statement

  • Terms of Use

  • Site Map