We found you 41 cruises
9 Nights
Port: Hong Kong • Kagoshima • Aburatsu • Nagasaki • Fukuoka • Hong Kong
7 Nights
Port: Shanghai • Osaka • Kobe • Tokyo • Shanghai
7 Nights
Port: Shanghai • Kobe • Osaka • Tokyo • Shanghai
4 Nights
Port: Shanghai • Okinawa • Shanghai
4 Nights
Port: Hong Kong • Nha Trang • Hong Kong
5 Nights
Port: Shanghai • Okinawa • Ryukyu Island • Hong Kong
8 Nights
Port: Shanghai • Jelu Island • Maizuro • Niigata • Hakodate • Shanghai
5 Nights
Port: Shanghai • Nagasaki • Fukuoka • Shanghai
7 Nights
Port: Shanghai • Kobe • Osaka • Tokyo • Shanghai
4 Nights
Port: Shanghai • Jelu Island • Nagasaki • Shanghai
4 Nights
Port: Shanghai • Jelu Island • Fukuoka • Shanghai
5 Nights
Port: Shanghai • Kumamoto • Kagoshima • Shanghai
4 Nights
Port: Shanghai • Nagasaki • Shanghai
5 Nights
Port: Hong Kong • Okinawa • Taipei • Hong Kong
5 Nights
Port: Hong Kong • Hue • Nha Trang • Hong Kong
