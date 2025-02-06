Effective July 1st. Due to new regulations, prices now include all taxes and fees. Learn more

Royal Caribbean Explorer of the Seas Itineraries Cruises

Royal Caribbean Explorer of the Seas Itineraries Cruises

We found you 40 cruises

10 Nights

Southern Caribbean Cruise

Port: Miami • Puerto Plata • San Juan • St. Maarten • Dominica • Antigua • St. Kitts • Miami

2,046 reviews
Feb 6, 2025
Royal Caribbean International
View All Prices

11 Nights

Southern Caribbean Cruise

Port: Miami • Puerto Limon • Colon • Cartagena • Aruba • Curacao • Miami

2,046 reviews
Royal Caribbean International
View All Prices

11 Nights

11 Nt Southern Caribbean & Perfect Day

Port: Miami • Puerto Limon • Colon • Cartagena • Aruba • Perfect Day at CocoCay • Miami

2,046 reviews
Jan 5, 2025
Royal Caribbean International
View All Prices

10 Nights

Southern Caribbean Cruise

Port: Miami • Labadee • San Juan • St. Maarten • Antigua • St. Lucia • St. Kitts • Miami

2,046 reviews
Mar 20, 2025
Royal Caribbean International
View All Prices
Sponsored

Labor Day Sale: Cruise From $229 & More

  • Book With Our Lowest Prices
  • Cruise From $229
  • Plus, Kids Sail Free*
  • Sail to Over 250 Destinations Around the Globe

MSC Cruises

10 Nights

Southern Caribbean Cruise

Port: Miami • Puerto Plata • San Juan • St. Maarten • St. Lucia • Antigua • St. Croix • Miami

2,046 reviews
Dec 5, 2024
Royal Caribbean International
View All Prices

8 Nights

Greece, Italy & Cyprus Cruise

Port: Athens • Santorini • Chania • Bodrum • Limassol • Naples • Rome

2,046 reviews
Oct 11, 2024
Royal Caribbean International
View All Prices

6 Nights

Greece, Italy & Spain Cruise

Port: Athens • Mykonos • Taormina • Palma de Mallorca • Barcelona

2,046 reviews
Oct 27, 2024
Royal Caribbean International
View All Prices
Cruise Critic Favorite

13 Nights

Spain & Canary Transatlantic

Port: Lisbon • Seville • Lanzarote • Gran Canaria • Tenerife • Port Canaveral

2,046 reviews
Oct 19, 2025
Royal Caribbean International
View All Prices

12 Nights

Spain & Azores Transatlantic

Port: Miami • Ponta Delgada • Cartagena • Palma de Mallorca • Barcelona

2,046 reviews
Apr 30, 2025
Royal Caribbean International
View All Prices
Cruise Critic Favorite

7 Nights

Greek Isles Cruise

Port: Ravenna • Santorini • Mykonos • Athens • Split • Ravenna

2,046 reviews
Royal Caribbean International
View All Prices

5 Nights

Western Caribbean Cruise

Port: Port Canaveral • Cozumel • Costa Maya • Port Canaveral

2,046 reviews
Royal Caribbean International
View All Prices

10 Nights

Southern Caribbean Cruise

Port: Miami • Puerto Plata • San Juan • St. Maarten • Antigua • St. Lucia • St. Croix • Miami

2,046 reviews
Jan 16, 2025
Royal Caribbean International
View All Prices

6 Nights

Greece, Croatia & Turkey Cruise

Port: Ravenna • Split • Mykonos • Kusadasi • Santorini • Athens

2,046 reviews
Oct 5, 2024
Royal Caribbean International
View All Prices

4 Nights

Bahamas & Perfect Day Cruise

Port: Port Canaveral • Perfect Day at CocoCay • Freeport • Port Canaveral

2,046 reviews
Nov 6, 2025
Royal Caribbean International
View All Prices

11 Nights

Southern Caribbean Cruise

Port: Miami • Puerto Limon • Colon • Cartagena • Aruba • Grand Cayman • Miami

2,046 reviews
Jan 26, 2025
Royal Caribbean International
View All Prices

Related Cruises

Royal Caribbean Grandeur of the Seas Cruises

Royal Caribbean Grandeur of the Seas Cruises

1,843 Reviews
Royal Caribbean Rhapsody of the Seas Cruises

Royal Caribbean Rhapsody of the Seas Cruises

1,509 Reviews
Royal Caribbean Voyager of the Seas Cruises

Royal Caribbean Voyager of the Seas Cruises

1,507 Reviews
Royal Caribbean Radiance of the Seas Cruises

Royal Caribbean Radiance of the Seas Cruises

1,246 Reviews
Royal Caribbean Adventure of the Seas Cruises

Royal Caribbean Adventure of the Seas Cruises

2,236 Reviews
Royal Caribbean Brilliance of the Seas Cruises

Royal Caribbean Brilliance of the Seas Cruises

1,574 Reviews
Royal Caribbean Mariner of the Seas Cruises

Royal Caribbean Mariner of the Seas Cruises

1,340 Reviews
Royal Caribbean Serenade of the Seas Cruises

Royal Caribbean Serenade of the Seas Cruises

1,677 Reviews
Royal Caribbean Jewel of the Seas Cruises

Royal Caribbean Jewel of the Seas Cruises

1,658 Reviews
Royal Caribbean Freedom of the Seas Cruises

Royal Caribbean Freedom of the Seas Cruises

2,413 Reviews
Royal Caribbean Oasis of the Seas Cruises

Royal Caribbean Oasis of the Seas Cruises

3,779 Reviews
Royal Caribbean Liberty of the Seas Cruises

Royal Caribbean Liberty of the Seas Cruises

2,673 Reviews
Royal Caribbean Independence of the Seas Cruises

Royal Caribbean Independence of the Seas Cruises

1,715 Reviews
Royal Caribbean Allure of the Seas Cruises

Royal Caribbean Allure of the Seas Cruises

3,155 Reviews
Royal Caribbean Quantum of the Seas Cruises

Royal Caribbean Quantum of the Seas Cruises

587 Reviews
Royal Caribbean Anthem of the Seas Cruises

Royal Caribbean Anthem of the Seas Cruises

2,889 Reviews
Royal Caribbean Ovation of the Seas Cruises

Royal Caribbean Ovation of the Seas Cruises

768 Reviews
Royal Caribbean Spectrum of the Seas Cruises

Royal Caribbean Spectrum of the Seas Cruises

59 Reviews
Star of the seas Cruises

Star of the seas Cruises

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only or cruise packages, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses not included. Rates are in USD and valid for US and Canadian residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees as required by the U.S. Department of Transportation.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of September 5th, 2024.

Get special cruise deals, expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

© 1995—2024, The Independent Traveler, Inc.