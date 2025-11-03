Effective July 1st. Due to new regulations, prices now include all taxes and fees. Learn more

Royal Caribbean November 2025 Cruises

We found you 90 cruises

4 Nights

Catalina & Ensenada Cruise

Port: Los Angeles • Catalina Island • Ensenada • Los Angeles

2,296 reviews
Nov 3, 2025
Royal Caribbean International
View All Prices

7 Nights

7 Nt Cabo, Vallarta & Mazatlan Cruise

Port: Los Angeles • Cabo San Lucas • Mazatlan • Puerto Vallarta • Los Angeles

2,296 reviews
Nov 24, 2025
Royal Caribbean International
View All Prices

3 Nights

Ensenada Cruise

Port: Los Angeles • Ensenada • Los Angeles

2,296 reviews
Nov 21, 2025
Royal Caribbean International
View All Prices
The two-level pool deck on Odyssey of the Seas (Image: Royal Caribbean)
Odyssey of the Seas
Giovanni’s Italian Kitchen & Wine Bar on Odyssey of the Seas (Image: Royal Caribbean)
Odyssey of the Seas
Playmakers Sports Bar & Arcade in the SeaPlex on Odyssey of the Seas (Image: Royal Caribbean)
Odyssey of the Seas
Harmony of the Seas Cabins
Odyssey of the Seas

7 Nights

Perfect Day Bahamas Cruise

Port: Bayonne • Port Canaveral • Perfect Day at CocoCay • Nassau • Bayonne

133 reviews
Royal Caribbean International
View All Prices

5 Nights

Western Caribbean Cruise

Port: Galveston • Costa Maya • Cozumel • Galveston

1,338 reviews
Royal Caribbean International
View All Prices

5 Nights

Western Caribbean Cruise

Port: Tampa • Costa Maya • Cozumel • Tampa

1,966 reviews
Royal Caribbean International
View All Prices
Cruise Critic Favorite

7 Nights

Western Caribbean Cruise

Port: Galveston • Roatan • Costa Maya • Cozumel • Galveston

2,089 reviews
Royal Caribbean International
View All Prices

7 Nights

Western Caribbean & Perfect Day

Port: Miami • Costa Maya • Roatan • Cozumel • Perfect Day at CocoCay • Miami

36 reviews
Royal Caribbean International
View All Prices

8 Nights

8 Nt Southern Caribbean & Perfect Day

Port: Fort Lauderdale • Aruba • Curacao • Perfect Day at CocoCay • Fort Lauderdale

3,775 reviews
Royal Caribbean International
View All Prices

8 Nights

Southeast Coast & Bahamas

Port: Baltimore • Charleston • Port Canaveral • Freeport • Nassau • Baltimore

1,219 reviews
Nov 13, 2025
Royal Caribbean International
View All Prices

4 Nights

Western Caribbean Cruise

Port: Tampa • Cozumel • Tampa

1,966 reviews
Royal Caribbean International
View All Prices

7 Nights

Eastern Caribbean & Perfect Day

Port: Miami • St. Maarten • St. Thomas • Perfect Day at CocoCay • Miami

36 reviews
Royal Caribbean International
View All Prices

4 Nights

Eastern Caribbean Cruise

Port: Miami • Labadee • Miami

2,413 reviews
Royal Caribbean International
View All Prices

7 Nights

Kobe, Osaka & Tokyo Cruise

Port: Shanghai • Kobe • Osaka • Tokyo • Shanghai

59 reviews
Nov 23, 2025
Royal Caribbean International
View All Prices
Cruise Critic Favorite

4 Nights

Western Caribbean Cruise

Port: Galveston • Cozumel • Galveston

1,338 reviews
Royal Caribbean International
View All Prices

