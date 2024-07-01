Effective July 1st. Due to new regulations, prices now include all taxes and fees. Learn more

Royal Caribbean January 2026 Cruises

Royal Caribbean January 2026 Cruises

We found you 94 cruises

Navigator of the Seas
Navigator of the Seas
Navigator of the Seas Cabins
Navigator of the Seas
Navigator of the Seas Dining
Navigator of the Seas
Navigator of the Seas Activity/Entertainment
Navigator of the Seas
Navigator of the Seas
Navigator of the Seas

4 Nights

Catalina & Ensenada Cruise

Port: Los Angeles • Catalina Island • Ensenada • Los Angeles

2,296 reviews
Jan 4, 2026
Royal Caribbean International
View All Prices
Navigator of the Seas
Navigator of the Seas
Navigator of the Seas Cabins
Navigator of the Seas
Navigator of the Seas Dining
Navigator of the Seas
Navigator of the Seas Activity/Entertainment
Navigator of the Seas
Navigator of the Seas
Navigator of the Seas

7 Nights

7 Nt Cabo, Vallarta & Mazatlan Cruise

Port: Los Angeles • Cabo San Lucas • Mazatlan • Puerto Vallarta • Los Angeles

2,296 reviews
Jan 16, 2026
Royal Caribbean International
View All Prices
Navigator of the Seas
Navigator of the Seas
Navigator of the Seas Cabins
Navigator of the Seas
Navigator of the Seas Dining
Navigator of the Seas
Navigator of the Seas Activity/Entertainment
Navigator of the Seas
Navigator of the Seas
Navigator of the Seas

3 Nights

Ensenada Cruise

Port: Los Angeles • Ensenada • Los Angeles

2,296 reviews
Jan 23, 2026
Royal Caribbean International
View All Prices
Mariner of the Seas
Mariner of the Seas
Mariner of the Seas Cabins
Mariner of the Seas
Mariner of the Seas Dining
Mariner of the Seas
Mariner of the Seas Activity/Entertainment
Mariner of the Seas
Mariner of the Seas
Mariner of the Seas

5 Nights

Western Caribbean Cruise

Port: Galveston • Costa Maya • Cozumel • Galveston

1,338 reviews
Royal Caribbean International
View All Prices

5 Nights

Western Caribbean Cruise

Port: Tampa • Costa Maya • Cozumel • Tampa

1,966 reviews
Royal Caribbean International
View All Prices
Cruise Critic Favorite

7 Nights

Western Caribbean Cruise

Port: Galveston • Roatan • Costa Maya • Cozumel • Galveston

2,089 reviews
Royal Caribbean International
View All Prices

11 Nights

Southern Caribbean Cruise

Port: Bayonne • St. Maarten • St. Lucia • Barbados • St. Kitts • Bayonne

133 reviews
Jan 15, 2026
Royal Caribbean International
View All Prices

7 Nights

Western Caribbean & Perfect Day

Port: Miami • Costa Maya • Roatan • Cozumel • Perfect Day at CocoCay • Miami

36 reviews
Royal Caribbean International
View All Prices

8 Nights

8 Nt Southern Caribbean & Perfect Day

Port: Fort Lauderdale • Aruba • Curacao • Perfect Day at CocoCay • Fort Lauderdale

3,775 reviews
Jan 24, 2026
Royal Caribbean International
View All Prices

8 Nights

Southeast Coast & Bahamas

Port: Baltimore • Charleston • Port Canaveral • Freeport • Nassau • Baltimore

1,219 reviews
Jan 8, 2026
Royal Caribbean International
View All Prices

4 Nights

Western Caribbean Cruise

Port: Tampa • Cozumel • Tampa

1,966 reviews
Royal Caribbean International
View All Prices

7 Nights

Eastern Caribbean & Perfect Day

Port: Miami • St. Maarten • St. Thomas • Perfect Day at CocoCay • Miami

36 reviews
Royal Caribbean International
View All Prices

4 Nights

Eastern Caribbean Cruise

Port: Miami • Labadee • Miami

2,413 reviews
Jan 15, 2026
Royal Caribbean International
View All Prices

8 Nights

8 Nt Southern Caribbean & Perfect Day

Port: Fort Lauderdale • Curacao • Aruba • Perfect Day at CocoCay • Fort Lauderdale

3,775 reviews
Jan 10, 2026
Royal Caribbean International
View All Prices
Cruise Critic Favorite

4 Nights

Western Caribbean Cruise

Port: Galveston • Cozumel • Galveston

1,338 reviews
Royal Caribbean International
View All Prices

