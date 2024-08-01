Effective July 1st. Due to new regulations, prices now include all taxes and fees. Learn more

Royal Caribbean February 2026 Cruises

Royal Caribbean February 2026 Cruises

We found you 83 cruises

5 Nights

Cabo Overnight Cruise

Port: Los Angeles • Cabo San Lucas • Los Angeles

586 reviews
Royal Caribbean International
View All Prices

4 Nights

Catalina & Ensenada Cruise

Port: Los Angeles • Catalina Island • Ensenada • Los Angeles

2,297 reviews
Feb 2, 2026
Royal Caribbean International
View All Prices
Cruise Critic Favorite

6 Nights

Western Caribbean Cruise

Port: Fort Lauderdale • Grand Cayman • Cozumel • Fort Lauderdale

1,243 reviews
Feb 14, 2026
Royal Caribbean International
View All Prices
Cruise Critic Favorite

7 Nights

Western Caribbean Cruise

Port: Galveston • Roatan • Costa Maya • Cozumel • Galveston

2,092 reviews
Royal Caribbean International
View All Prices

7 Nights

Perfect Day Bahamas Cruise

Port: Bayonne • Port Canaveral • Perfect Day at CocoCay • Nassau • Bayonne

135 reviews
Royal Caribbean International
View All Prices

7 Nights

7 Nt Cabo, Vallarta & Mazatlan Cruise

Port: Los Angeles • Cabo San Lucas • Mazatlan • Puerto Vallarta • Los Angeles

2,297 reviews
Feb 6, 2026
Royal Caribbean International
View All Prices

3 Nights

Ensenada Cruise

Port: Los Angeles • Ensenada • Los Angeles

2,297 reviews
Feb 27, 2026
Royal Caribbean International
View All Prices

7 Nights

Eastern Caribbean & Perfect Day

Port: Miami • St. Maarten • St. Thomas • Perfect Day at CocoCay • Miami

38 reviews
Royal Caribbean International
View All Prices

7 Nights

Western Caribbean & Perfect Day

Port: Miami • Costa Maya • Roatan • Cozumel • Perfect Day at CocoCay • Miami

38 reviews
Royal Caribbean International
View All Prices

5 Nights

Western Caribbean Cruise

Port: Tampa • Costa Maya • Cozumel • Tampa

1,968 reviews
Royal Caribbean International
View All Prices

4 Nights

Bahamas & Perfect Day Cruise

Port: Port Canaveral • Nassau • Perfect Day at CocoCay • Port Canaveral

4 reviews
Royal Caribbean International
View All Prices

12 Nights

Southern Caribbean Cruise

Port: Baltimore • St. Croix • St. Kitts • Martinique • Dominica • St. Maarten • Baltimore

1,219 reviews
Feb 21, 2026
Royal Caribbean International
View All Prices

8 Nights

Southeast Coast & Bahamas

Port: Baltimore • Charleston • Port Canaveral • Freeport • Nassau • Baltimore

1,219 reviews
Feb 5, 2026
Royal Caribbean International
View All Prices

3 Nights

Bahamas & Perfect Day Cruise

Port: Port Canaveral • Nassau • Perfect Day at CocoCay • Port Canaveral

4 reviews
Royal Caribbean International
View All Prices

4 Nights

Western Caribbean Cruise

Port: Tampa • Cozumel • Tampa

1,968 reviews
Royal Caribbean International
View All Prices

Related Cruises

Carnival February 2026 Cruises

Carnival February 2026 Cruises

Celebrity February 2026 Cruises

Celebrity February 2026 Cruises

Holland America Line February 2026 Cruises

Holland America Line February 2026 Cruises

Norwegian (NCL) February 2026 Cruises

Norwegian (NCL) February 2026 Cruises

Princess February 2026 Cruises

Princess February 2026 Cruises

Lindblad Expeditions February 2026 Cruises

Lindblad Expeditions February 2026 Cruises

Swan Hellenic February 2026 Cruises

Swan Hellenic February 2026 Cruises

Windstar February 2026 Cruises

Windstar February 2026 Cruises

Viking River February 2026 Cruises

Viking River February 2026 Cruises

Azamara February 2026 Cruises

Azamara February 2026 Cruises

Celestyal February 2026 Cruises

Celestyal February 2026 Cruises

Scenic River February 2026 Cruises

Scenic River February 2026 Cruises

Emerald River Cruises February 2026 Cruises

Emerald River Cruises February 2026 Cruises

Quark Expeditions February 2026 Cruises

Quark Expeditions February 2026 Cruises

Silversea Expeditions February 2026 Cruises

Silversea Expeditions February 2026 Cruises

Atlas Ocean Voyages February 2026 Cruises

Atlas Ocean Voyages February 2026 Cruises

Viking Expeditions February 2026 Cruises

Viking Expeditions February 2026 Cruises

Explora Journeys February 2026 Cruises

Explora Journeys February 2026 Cruises

HX (Hurtigruten Expeditions) February 2026 Cruises

HX (Hurtigruten Expeditions) February 2026 Cruises

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only or cruise packages, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses not included. Rates are in USD and valid for US and Canadian residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees as required by the U.S. Department of Transportation.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of August 8th, 2024.

Get special cruise deals, expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

© 1995—2024, The Independent Traveler, Inc.