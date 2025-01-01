Royal Caribbean April 2026 Cruises

Navigator of the Seas
Navigator of the Seas
Navigator of the Seas Cabins
Navigator of the Seas
Navigator of the Seas Dining
Navigator of the Seas
Navigator of the Seas Activity/Entertainment
Navigator of the Seas
Navigator of the Seas
Navigator of the Seas

7 Nights

7 Nights  Mexican Riviera7 Nt Cabo, Vallarta & Mazatlan Cruise

Port: Los Angeles • Cabo San Lucas • Mazatlan • Puerto Vallarta • Los Angeles

2,308
Apr 10, 2026
Royal Caribbean International
Vision of the Seas
Vision of the Seas
Vision of the Seas Dining
Vision of the Seas
Vision of the Seas Activity/Entertainment
Vision of the Seas
Vision of the Seas
Vision of the Seas
The Large Interior Cabin on Vision of the Seas
Vision of the Seas

8 Nights

8 Nights  Caribbean - SouthernSoutheast Coast & Bahamas

Port: Baltimore • Port Canaveral • Freeport • Nassau • Baltimore

1,225
Apr 2, 2026
Royal Caribbean International
Independence of the Seas
Independence of the Seas
Independence of the Seas Cabins
Independence of the Seas
Izumi on Independence of the Seas (Photo: Royal Caribbean)
Independence of the Seas
Independence of the Seas (Photo: Royal Caribbean)
Independence of the Seas
Independence of the Seas (Photo: Royal Caribbean)
Independence of the Seas

5 Nights

5 Nights  BermudaBermuda Cruise

Port: Bayonne • King's Wharf • Bayonne

1,728
Apr 23, 2026
Royal Caribbean International
Navigator of the Seas
Navigator of the Seas
Navigator of the Seas Cabins
Navigator of the Seas
Navigator of the Seas Dining
Navigator of the Seas
Navigator of the Seas Activity/Entertainment
Navigator of the Seas
Navigator of the Seas
Navigator of the Seas

4 Nights

4 Nights  Mexican RivieraCatalina & Ensenada Cruise

Port: Los Angeles • Catalina Island • Ensenada • Los Angeles

2,308
Apr 6, 2026
Royal Caribbean International
4 Nights

4 Nights  Caribbean - WesternWestern Caribbean Cruise

Port: Tampa • Cozumel • Tampa

1,979
Royal Caribbean International
Cruise Critic Favorite

6 Nights

6 Nights  Mexican RivieraCabo Overnight And Ensenada

Port: Los Angeles • Cabo San Lucas • Ensenada • Los Angeles

591
Royal Caribbean International

5 Nights

5 Nights  Caribbean - WesternWestern Caribbean Cruise

Port: Tampa • Costa Maya • Cozumel • Tampa

1,979
Royal Caribbean International

10 Nights

10 Nights  Panama Canal & Central AmericaPanama Canal Westward Cruise

Port: Colon • Panama Canal • Puntarenas • Huatulco • Puerto Vallarta • Los Angeles

1,682
Apr 25, 2026
Royal Caribbean International

7 Nights

7 Nights  Caribbean - EasternEastern Caribbean & Perfect Day

Port: Miami • St. Maarten • St. Thomas • Perfect Day at CocoCay • Miami

67
Royal Caribbean International
Cruise Critic Favorite

7 Nights

7 Nights  Caribbean - WesternWestern Caribbean Cruise

Port: Tampa • Cozumel • Roatan • Belize City • Costa Maya • Tampa

1,853
Apr 11, 2026
Royal Caribbean International

8 Nights

8 Nights  BahamasSoutheast Coast & Bahamas

Port: Baltimore • Charleston • Port Canaveral • Freeport • Nassau • Baltimore

1,225
Apr 10, 2026
Royal Caribbean International

8 Nights

8 Nights  Europe - Western MediterraneanItaly, France & Spain Cruise

Port: Barcelona • Palma de Mallorca • Villefranche • La Spezia • Taormina • Naples • Rome

149
Apr 16, 2026
Royal Caribbean International

7 Nights

7 Nights  Caribbean - SouthernSouthern Caribbean Cruise

Port: San Juan • St. Thomas • St. Maarten • St. Croix • Dominica • Barbados • San Juan

1,668
Royal Caribbean International

8 Nights

8 Nights  Caribbean - Southern8 Nt Southern Caribbean & Perfect Day

Port: Fort Lauderdale • Aruba • Curacao • Perfect Day at CocoCay • Fort Lauderdale

3,787
Royal Caribbean International

4 Nights

4 Nights  BahamasBahamas & Perfect Day Cruise

Port: Port Canaveral • Nassau • Perfect Day at CocoCay • Port Canaveral

39
Royal Caribbean International

