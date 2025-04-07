Effective July 1st. Due to new regulations, prices now include all taxes and fees. Learn more

Royal Caribbean April 2025 Cruises

Royal Caribbean April 2025 Cruises

We found you 84 cruises

4 Nights

Catalina & Ensenada Cruise

Port: Los Angeles • Catalina Island • Ensenada • Los Angeles

2,296 reviews
Royal Caribbean International
3 Nights

Ensenada Cruise

Port: Los Angeles • Ensenada • Los Angeles

2,296 reviews
Royal Caribbean International
The two-level pool deck on Odyssey of the Seas (Image: Royal Caribbean)
Odyssey of the Seas
Giovanni’s Italian Kitchen & Wine Bar on Odyssey of the Seas (Image: Royal Caribbean)
Odyssey of the Seas
Playmakers Sports Bar & Arcade in the SeaPlex on Odyssey of the Seas (Image: Royal Caribbean)
Odyssey of the Seas
Harmony of the Seas Cabins
Odyssey of the Seas

7 Nights

Perfect Day Bahamas Cruise

Port: Bayonne • Port Canaveral • Perfect Day at CocoCay • Nassau • Bayonne

133 reviews
Royal Caribbean International
8 Nights

Hawaii To Vancouver Cruise

Port: Honolulu • Kailua • Kauai • Vancouver

585 reviews
Apr 28, 2025
Royal Caribbean International
Cruise Critic Favorite

14 Nights

14 Nt Spain & Portugal Transatlantic

Port: Miami • King's Wharf • Ponta Delgada • Lisbon • Vigo • Southampton

1,709 reviews
Apr 28, 2025
Royal Caribbean International
5 Nights

Pacific Coastal Cruise

Port: Los Angeles • Astoria, Oregon • Victoria • Vancouver

1,677 reviews
Apr 29, 2025
Royal Caribbean International
Cruise Critic Favorite

10 Nights

Southern Caribbean Cruise

Port: Tampa • Grand Cayman • Aruba • Bonaire • Curacao • Tampa

1,840 reviews
Apr 23, 2025
Royal Caribbean International
14 Nights

14 Nt Italy, Spain, Azores Transatlantic

Port: Bayonne • Ponta Delgada • Malaga • Cartagena • Barcelona • La Spezia • Rome

133 reviews
Apr 27, 2025
Royal Caribbean International
7 Nights

Cabo, Vallarta & Mazatlan

Port: Los Angeles • Cabo San Lucas • Mazatlan • Puerto Vallarta • Los Angeles

2,296 reviews
Apr 18, 2025
Royal Caribbean International
7 Nights

Southern Caribbean Cruise

Port: San Juan • St. Croix • St. Thomas • St. Maarten • St. Lucia • Barbados • San Juan

1,508 reviews
Apr 6, 2025
Royal Caribbean International
5 Nights

Western Caribbean Cruise

Port: Galveston • Costa Maya • Cozumel • Galveston

1,338 reviews
Royal Caribbean International
8 Nights

Eastern Caribbean Cruise

Port: Fort Lauderdale • Puerto Plata • St. Thomas • St. Kitts • St. Maarten • Fort Lauderdale

2,413 reviews
Apr 12, 2025
Royal Caribbean International
5 Nights

Western Caribbean Cruise

Port: Tampa • Costa Maya • Cozumel • Tampa

1,966 reviews
Apr 21, 2025
Royal Caribbean International
14 Nights

Spain & Portugal Transatlantic

Port: Miami • Ponta Delgada • Malaga • Cartagena • Valencia • Barcelona

1,571 reviews
Apr 7, 2025
Royal Caribbean International
8 Nights

Eastern Caribbean & Perfect Day

Port: Fort Lauderdale • St. Kitts • St. Maarten • St. Thomas • Perfect Day at CocoCay +1 more

3,775 reviews
Apr 5, 2025
Royal Caribbean International
