Riviera River October 2025 Cruises

We found you 29 cruises

Geoffrey Chaucer (Photo: Riviera Travel)
Geoffrey Chaucer
Geoffrey Chaucer (Photo: Riviera Travel)
Geoffrey Chaucer

14 Nights

Rhine, Moselle & Switzerland - Ms Geoffrey Chaucer

Port: Basel • Lucerne • Breisach • Strasbourg • Speyer • Rudesheim • Koblenz • Cologne • Cochem +4 more

Oct 2, 2025
Riviera River Cruises
View All Prices
Geoffrey Chaucer (Photo: Riviera Travel)
Geoffrey Chaucer
Geoffrey Chaucer (Photo: Riviera Travel)
Geoffrey Chaucer

7 Nights

Music, Arts & Craft Of Switzerland & The Rhine - M...

Port: Basel • Nurnberg • Breisach • Strasbourg • Speyer • Rudesheim • Bonn • Cologne

Oct 16, 2025
Riviera River Cruises
View All Prices
George Eliot from Riviera River Cruises (Photo/Riviera River Cruises)
George Eliot

7 Nights

Rhine, Strasbourg & Heidelberg - Ms George Eliot

Port: Cologne • Koblenz • Mainz • Heidelberg • Strasbourg • Rudesheim • Cologne

2 reviews
Oct 16, 2025
Riviera River Cruises
View All Prices
Douro Elegance (Photo: Riviera Travel)
Douro Elegance

7 Nights

The Douro, Porto & Salamanca For Solo Travellers -...

Port: Porto • Douro • Salamanca • Peso da Régua • Lamego • Porto

6 reviews
Oct 30, 2025
Riviera River Cruises
View All Prices
Cruise Critic Favorite

10 Nights

Burgundy, The River Rhône & Provence - Ms Thomas...

Port: Avignon • Provence • Gorges de l’Ardèche • Condrieu • Chalon • Lyon • Geneva • Savoy +1 more

5 reviews
Oct 23, 2025
Riviera River Cruises
View All Prices
Cruise Critic Favorite

7 Nights

Burgundy, The River Rhône & Provence - Ms Thomas H...

Port: Lyon • Chalon-sur-Saone • Vienne • Le Pouzin • Arles • Avignon

5 reviews
Riviera River Cruises
View All Prices

7 Nights

Rhine, Strasbourg & Heidelberg - Ms Oscar Wilde

Port: Cologne • Koblenz • Mainz • Heidelberg • Strasbourg • Rudesheim • Cologne

5 reviews
Oct 10, 2025
Riviera River Cruises
View All Prices

7 Nights

The Blue Danube - Ms William Wordsworth

Port: Budapest • Esztergom • Bratislava • Emmersdorf • Salzburg • Vienna • Budapest

1 review
Riviera River Cruises
View All Prices

10 Nights

Cologne, The Rhine Gorge & Medieval Germany - Ms G...

Port: Cologne • Andernach • Rhine Gorge • Mainz • Miltenberg • Wurzburg • Rothenburg • Bamberg +1 more

2 reviews
Oct 6, 2025
Riviera River Cruises
View All Prices

7 Nights

The Blue Danube For Solo Travellers - Ms William W...

Port: Budapest • Esztergom • Bratislava • Emmersdorf • Salzburg • Vienna • Budapest

1 review
Oct 31, 2025
Riviera River Cruises
View All Prices

7 Nights

The Seine, Paris & Normandy - Ms Jane Austen

Port: Paris • Les Andelys • Rouen • Bayeux • Honfleur • Giverny • Paris

8 reviews
Riviera River Cruises
View All Prices

10 Nights

The Douro, Porto & Salamanca - Ms Douro Elegance

Port: Porto • Douro • Salamanca • Peso da Régua • Lamego • Porto • Portugal

6 reviews
Oct 2, 2025
Riviera River Cruises
View All Prices

10 Nights

Lyon, Provençal Rhône & The Camargue - Ms Lord Byr...

Port: Lyon • Macon • Chalon • Lyon • Gorges de l’Ardèche • Avignon • Arles +3 more

5 reviews
Oct 24, 2025
Riviera River Cruises
View All Prices

14 Nights

The Majestic Rhine, Heidelberg & Switzerland - Ms...

Port: Basel • Lucerne • Breisach • Strasbourg • Speyer • Rudesheim • Koblenz • Cologne +6 more

5 reviews
Oct 10, 2025
Riviera River Cruises
View All Prices

7 Nights

Music Of The Blue Danube - Ms Emily Brontë

Port: Esztergom • Bratislava • Dürnstein • Salzburg • Vienna • Budapest

4 reviews
Oct 7, 2025
Riviera River Cruises
View All Prices

