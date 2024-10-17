Effective July 1st. Due to new regulations, prices now include all taxes and fees. Learn more

Riviera River October 2024 Cruises

10 Nights

The Blue Danube - Ms Thomas Hardy

Port: Budapest • Esztergom • Bratislava • Emmersdorf • Salzburg • Vienna • Budapest • Visegrad +2 more

5 reviews
Oct 17, 2024
Riviera River Cruises
View All Prices

7 Nights

Regal Rhine Cruise To Switzerland With Royal House...

Port: Cologne • Koblenz • Speyer • Strasbourg • Breisach • Luzern • Basel

Oct 17, 2024
Riviera River Cruises
View All Prices

7 Nights

Gardens And Natural Beauty Of The Rhône With Charl...

Port: Lyon • Chalon-sur-Saone • Vienne • Le Pouzin • Arles • Avignon

5 reviews
Oct 11, 2024
Riviera River Cruises
View All Prices

10 Nights

The Douro, Porto & Salamanca - Ms Douro Splendour

Port: Porto • Douro • Salamanca • Peso da Régua • Lamego • Porto • Portugal

Oct 13, 2024
Riviera River Cruises
View All Prices

7 Nights

Rhine, Strasbourg & Heidelberg - Ms George Eliot

Port: Cologne • Koblenz • Mainz • Heidelberg • Strasbourg • Rudesheim • Cologne

2 reviews
Oct 17, 2024
Riviera River Cruises
View All Prices

7 Nights

The Blue Danube - Ms William Wordsworth

Port: Budapest • Esztergom • Bratislava • Emmersdorf • Salzburg • Vienna • Budapest

1 review
Riviera River Cruises
View All Prices

10 Nights

Cologne, The Rhine Gorge & Medieval Germany - Ms G...

Port: Cologne • Andernach • Rhine Gorge • Mainz • Miltenberg • Wurzburg • Rothenburg • Bamberg +1 more

2 reviews
Oct 7, 2024
Riviera River Cruises
View All Prices
Cruise Critic Favorite

7 Nights

The Seine, Paris & Normandy - Ms Jane Austen

Port: Paris • Les Andelys • Rouen • Bayeux • Honfleur • Giverny • Paris

8 reviews
Riviera River Cruises
View All Prices

10 Nights

The Douro, Porto & Salamanca - Ms Douro Elegance

Port: Porto • Douro • Salamanca • Peso da Régua • Lamego • Porto • Portugal

6 reviews
Oct 22, 2024
Riviera River Cruises
View All Prices

10 Nights

Lyon, Provençal Rhône & The Camargue - Ms Lord Byr...

Port: Lyon • Macon • Chalon • Lyon • Gorges de l’Ardèche • Avignon • Arles +3 more

5 reviews
Riviera River Cruises
View All Prices
Cruise Critic Favorite

7 Nights

Burgundy, The River Rhône & Provence - Ms William...

Port: Lyon • Chalon-sur-Saone • Vienne • Le Pouzin • Arles • Avignon

12 reviews
Riviera River Cruises
View All Prices

7 Nights

Rhine, Strasbourg & Heidelberg For Solo Travellers...

Port: Cologne • Koblenz • Mainz • Heidelberg • Strasbourg • Rudesheim • Cologne

5 reviews
Oct 29, 2024
Riviera River Cruises
View All Prices

10 Nights

Burgundy, The River Rhône & Provence - Ms Lord By...

Port: Avignon • Provence • Gorges de l’Ardèche • Condrieu • Chalon • Lyon • Geneva • Savoy +1 more

5 reviews
Oct 18, 2024
Riviera River Cruises
View All Prices

7 Nights

The Blue Danube For Solo Travellers - Ms Thomas Ha...

Port: Budapest • Esztergom • Bratislava • Emmersdorf • Salzburg • Vienna • Budapest

5 reviews
Oct 31, 2024
Riviera River Cruises
View All Prices

7 Nights

The Blue Danube - Ms Emily Brontë

Port: Budapest • Esztergom • Bratislava • Emmersdorf • Salzburg • Vienna • Budapest

4 reviews
Riviera River Cruises
View All Prices

