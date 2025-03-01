Riviera River March 2026 Cruises

4 Nights

4 Nights  Europe - AllAmsterdam, Kinderdijk & The Dutch Bulbfields For S...

Port: Amsterdam • Enkhuizen • Rotterdam • Amsterdam

4
Mar 30, 2026
Riviera River Cruises
George Eliot from Riviera River Cruises (Photo/Riviera River Cruises)
George Eliot

7 Nights

7 Nights  Europe - AllBruges, Medieval Flanders, Amsterdam & The Dutch B...

Port: Amsterdam • Keukenhof • Arnhem • Antwerp • Ghent • Brugge • Amsterdam

2
Mar 28, 2026
Riviera River Cruises
Cruise Critic Favorite
Jane Austen
Jane Austen

7 Nights

7 Nights  Europe - AllThe Seine, Paris & Normandy For Solo Travellers -...

Port: Paris • Les Andelys • Rouen • Bayeux • Honfleur • Vernon • Paris

8
Mar 25, 2026
Riviera River Cruises
Cruise Critic Favorite
Douro Elegance (Photo: Riviera Travel)
Douro Elegance

7 Nights

7 Nights  Europe - AllThe Douro, Porto & Salamanca For Solo Travellers -...

Port: Porto • Peso da Régua • Pocinho • Salamanca • Regua • Lamego • Porto • Porto

6
Riviera River Cruises
7 Nights

7 Nights  Europe - AllThe Blue Danube For Solo Travellers - Ms William W...

Port: Budapest • Esztergom • Bratislava • Emmersdorf • Salzburg • Vienna • Budapest

1
Mar 30, 2026
Riviera River Cruises

7 Nights

7 Nights  Europe - AllHighlights Of The Douro Valley & Salamanca - Ms Ri...

Port: Porto • Pocinho • Salamanca • Pinhao • Lamego • Vila Nova de Gaia • Porto

Mar 31, 2026
Riviera River Cruises

7 Nights

7 Nights  Europe - AllBurgundy, The River Rhône & Provence For Solo Trav...

Port: Lyon • Chalon-sur-Saone • Le Pouzin • Arles • Avignon

6
Mar 27, 2026
Riviera River Cruises

7 Nights

7 Nights  Europe - AllThe Douro, Porto & Salamanca For Solo Travellers -...

Port: Porto • Peso da Régua • Pocinho • Salamanca • Regua • Lamego • Porto • Porto

Riviera River Cruises

7 Nights

7 Nights  Europe - AllThe Blue Danube For Solo Travellers - Ms Riviera R...

Port: Budapest • Esztergom • Bratislava • Emmersdorf • Salzburg • Vienna • Budapest

Mar 27, 2026
Riviera River Cruises

