William Wordsworth from Riviera River Cruises (Photo/Riviera River Cruises)
William Wordsworth

7 Nights

7 Nights  Europe - AllThe Blue Danube - Ms William Wordsworth

Port: Budapest • Esztergom • Bratislava • Emmersdorf • Salzburg • Vienna • Budapest

1
Riviera River Cruises
Cruise Critic Favorite
Jane Austen
Jane Austen

7 Nights

7 Nights  Europe - AllThe Seine, Paris & Normandy - Ms Jane Austen

Port: Paris • Les Andelys • Rouen • Bayeux • Honfleur • Vernon • Paris

8
Riviera River Cruises
Fallback ship image

7 Nights

7 Nights  Europe - AllBurgundy, The River Rhône & Provence - Ms Thomas H...

Port: Lyon • Chalon-sur-Saone • Vienne • Le Pouzin • Arles • Avignon

6
Riviera River Cruises
Jane Austen
Jane Austen

10 Nights

10 Nights  Europe - AllParis, Normandy & Historic Treasures Of The Seine...

Port: Paris • Auvers-sur-Oise • Rouen • Arromanches-les-Bains • Honfleur+4 more

8
Jun 6, 2026
Riviera River Cruises
14 Nights

14 Nights  Europe - AllCruise The Heart Of Europe - Ms William Wordsworth

Port: Cologne • Koblenz • Rudesheim • Mainz • Wertheim • Wurzburg • Bamberg • Nuremberg+6 more

1
Jun 29, 2026
Riviera River Cruises

10 Nights

10 Nights  Europe - AllLyon, Provençal Rhône & The Camargue - Ms Thomas H...

Port: Lyon • Macon • Chalon • Lyon • Gorges de l’Ardèche • Avignon • Arles+3 more

6
Jun 25, 2026
Riviera River Cruises

7 Nights

7 Nights  Europe - AllThe Blue Danube - Ms Geoffrey Chaucer

Port: Budapest • Esztergom • Bratislava • Emmersdorf • Salzburg • Vienna • Budapest

2
Riviera River Cruises

7 Nights

7 Nights  Europe - AllGastronomy Of The Rhine & Moselle - Ms Emily Bront...

Port: Cologne • Cochem • Trier • Bernkastel • Koblenz • Boppard • Cologne

4
Jun 18, 2026
Riviera River Cruises

10 Nights

10 Nights  Europe - AllBurgundy, The River Rhône & Provence - Ms Thomas...

Port: Avignon • Provence • Vienne • Chalon • Lyon • Annecy • Savoy • Col du Pillon

6
Jun 4, 2026
Riviera River Cruises

7 Nights

7 Nights  Europe - AllHighlights Of The Douro Valley & Salamanca - Ms Ri...

Port: Porto • Pocinho • Salamanca • Pinhao • Lamego • Vila Nova de Gaia • Porto

Riviera River Cruises

10 Nights

10 Nights  Europe - AllHighlights Of The Douro Valley & Salamanca - Ms R...

Port: Porto • Porto • Salamanca • Pinhao • Lamego • Guimaraes • Coimbra • Lisbon • Sintra

Riviera River Cruises

7 Nights

7 Nights  Europe - AllGardens And Natural Beauty Of The Rhône - Ms Lord...

Port: Lyon • Beaune • Vienne • Le Pouzin • Arles • Avignon

5
Jun 23, 2026
Riviera River Cruises
Cruise Critic Favorite

7 Nights

7 Nights  Europe - AllGastronomy Of The Seine - Ms Jane Austen

Port: Conflans-sur-Seine, FR • Les Andelys • Rouen • Bayeux • Honfleur • Giverny • Auvers-sur-Oise

8
Jun 30, 2026
Riviera River Cruises

7 Nights

7 Nights  Europe - AllGastronomy Of The Danube - Ms Geoffrey Chaucer

Port: Budapest • Esztergom • Bratislava • Dürnstein • Linz • Vienna • Budapest

2
Jun 10, 2026
Riviera River Cruises

10 Nights

10 Nights  Europe - AllThe Moselle, Luxembourg & The Majestic Rhine - Ms...

Port: Cologne • Andernach • Moselle • Luxembourg • Cochem • Rhine Gorge • Worms • Heidelberg+3 more

4
Jun 1, 2026
Riviera River Cruises

