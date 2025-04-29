Riviera River Cruises From Basel

Riviera River Cruises From Basel

We found you 14 cruises

George Eliot
George Eliot from Riviera River Cruises (Photo/Riviera River Cruises)

14 Night
The Majestic Rhine, Heidelberg & Switzerland - Ms...

2 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Reviews
Geoffrey Chaucer
Geoffrey Chaucer (Photo: Riviera Travel)

14 Night
Rhine, Moselle & Switzerland - Ms Geoffrey Chaucer

Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
Fallback ship image

7 Night
Music, Arts & Craft Of Switzerland & The Rhine - M...

4 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
Geoffrey Chaucer
Geoffrey Chaucer (Photo: Riviera Travel)

7 Night
Music, Arts & Craft Of Switzerland & The Rhine - M...

Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
Nachi Cocom Beach Club

14 Night
The Majestic Rhine, Heidelberg & Switzerland - Ms...

4 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews

14 Night
The Majestic Rhine, Heidelberg & Switzerland - Ms...

Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary

7 Night
Gastronomy Of Switzerland & The Rhine - Ms Emily B...

4 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews

7 Night
Gastronomy Of Switzerland & The Rhine - Ms Oscar W...

5 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
Cruise Critic Favorite

14 Night
The Majestic Rhine, Heidelberg & Switzerland - Ms...

5 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews

17 Night
Grand Cruise Of The Moselle, Rhine, Luxembourg & S...

5 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews

14 Night
Rhine, Moselle & Switzerland - Ms George Eliot

2 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Reviews

14 Night
Rhine, Moselle & Switzerland - Ms Emily Brontë

4 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
Cruise Critic Favorite

17 Night
Grand Cruise Of The Rhine Gorge, Medieval Germany...

2 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Reviews

7 Night
Gastronomy Of Switzerland & The Rhine - Ms Geoffre...

Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary

